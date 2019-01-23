Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 23, 2019 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

From the Bars of Miami 

Magic City Hippies has come a long way

By

What started as a one-man band by Robbie Hunter has grown into much, much more.

Now assembled with the skills of Pat Howard (drums) and John Coughlin (guitar), Magic City Hippies have moved from the bars of Miami (paid in free beer, I'm told) to playing festivals on their bucket list like Bonnaroo and Electric Forest.

Magic City Hippies plan to have a big slate of releases this year. - NICK MAY
  • Nick May
  • Magic City Hippies plan to have a big slate of releases this year.

"I used to climb the awning of a bank to steal electricity for my guitar and speakers," Hunter details of his early days. "I had a little boost pedal and did some hip-hop covers and stuff like that. Eventually the cops came and shut it down."

Currently on tour until February, life on the road has been going well for the guys – almost a little too well, actually. The guys say that usually by now MCH would have had a flat tire or some other van-related issue, but not yet. The biggest problems so far? Gas station coffee, chewing gum in the backseat (no garbage) and the lack of scenery on some drives. All three of the guys literally cheered into the phone as they crossed into Colorado from Nebraska.

When you listen to a Magic City Hippie's song, the next one will probably sound a little different than the last. Take two of the band's 2018 singles, for instance: "Franny" is an energetic party ballad that swings for the fences, whereas "Body Like a Weapon" is a smooth electro-R&B jam that looks into your eyes, puts sunglasses on and says "sup" – before coolly strutting away.

"We call it indie funk," says Howard about the group's sound. "It's not super specific, but it's groove-based music. Even what we would consider our ballads or slower songs still kind of have that balance. It's rooted in funk."

Even though MCH is getting pretty familiar with big crowds now, the nerves still kick in from time to time. The boys listed bottled water, Stella Artois and Red Bull as the "trifecta" that carries them through on show nights.

That's basically the same message as "an apple a day," right? Close enough, if you're a Magic City Hippy.

Magic City Hippies w/ Future Generations
Sat., Jan. 26
The Domino Room
51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
$10
ticketweb.com

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 23-30, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

  • Listen More

    Listen More

    Vanessa Silberman and Carissa Johnson are completely driven to rock
    • by Anne Pick
    • Jul 12, 2017
  • A Musical Journey, With a Pitstop in Bend

    A Musical Journey, With a Pitstop in Bend

    The Avett Brothers continue to expand their style, while also maintaining that signature sound
    • by Alan Sculley
    • Jul 19, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation