From the Islands 

Capturing the fresh flavors of the Aloha State, Aina Kauai Style Grill brings food to Bend that you're not going to find anywhere else. The truck was opened by Ian Vidinha, a Hawaiian native from the fourth-largest island and current Bend local. On the menu you'll find poke bowls, chili pepper chicken, katsu (a delicious take on fried chicken) and other featured specials. If you're like me and don't have a Hawaiian vacation planned in the near future, I'm sure Aina can hold us down for the time being.
Aina Kauai Style Grill
911 SE Armour Rd., Bend
Wed-Sun 11am-9pm
facebook.com/ainahawaiianbend/
