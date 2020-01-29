 From the Islands | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 29, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

From the Islands 

Aina, a Hawaiian-eats food truck, now open in the 9th Street Village

By

Capturing the fresh flavors of the Aloha State, Aina Kauai Style Grill brings food to Bend that you're not going to find anywhere else. The truck was opened by Ian Vidinha, a Hawaiian native from the fourth-largest island and current Bend local. On the menu you'll find poke bowls, chili pepper chicken, katsu (a delicious take on fried chicken) and other featured specials. If you're like me and don't have a Hawaiian vacation planned in the near future, I'm sure Aina can hold us down for the time being.

COURTESY AINA KAUAI STYLE GRILL
  • Courtesy Aina Kauai Style Grill

Aina Kauai Style Grill
911 SE Armour Rd., Bend
Wed-Sun 11am-9pm
facebook.com/ainahawaiianbend/


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 29-February 5, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Source Material

    Source Material

    This just in—music is really good in 2020
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jan 29, 2020
  • An Album for AM Clouds

    An Album for AM Clouds

    Bend alt-rockers release a debut album, almost two years in the making
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jan 29, 2020
  • It's Caucus Season in Iowa

    It's Caucus Season in Iowa

    Take it from one Iowan and former caucuser: This part of the presidential race is pretty cool
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jan 29, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation