Fundraiser Targets Those Left Out of Stimulus 

A

"During a time when we are all struggling it is especially important to center those who are most impacted by this pandemic and that is our undocumented workers," Megan Perkins, the fundraiser's organizer, told the Source. "They are working vital jobs right now and putting themselves on the line for us. They are receiving no stimulus checks or relief funds and are often left in the dark with access to medical care and to information. As allies, we have a real opportunity to assist by contributing to this mutual aid relief fund.”





As of Monday, the GoFundMe fund had raised just over $3,000.



Check out "We are asking particularly White allies to show up in solidarity with your dollars because the federal government’s relief plan excludes undocumented and mixed status families, even though they pay taxes," the Embrace Bend site reads. "It leaves off DACA recipients and those protected under President Obama’s DreamAct. Without access to stimulus relief funds, to unemployment benefits, and fair wages, our undocumented neighbors are in danger every day. Without freezing rents, mortgages, and other utility bills, people will be evicted and will have to face the pandemic without shelter. Without the financial support of our community and without the same access to health care, the most basic human right, our undocumented neighbors face untreated illnesses while exposed to COVID-19 in their essential jobs. This also creates fear in their ability to seek the necessary medical care based on their immigration status."As of Monday, the GoFundMe fund had raised just over $3,000.Check out Embrace Bend's site here (which includes resource lists in Spanish and English) and visit the GoFundMe page for the Central Oregon COVID-19 Mutual Aid Relief Fund here.

"With the support and guidance of our Latinx community advocates and leaders, Embrace Bend and Mecca Bend have partnered to raise awareness and put together a Mutual Aid group with an immediate cash relief fund, prioritizing our undocumented, BIPOC, queer, and disabled neighbors," the Embrace Bend website reads.The group's goal is to raise enough funds to assist up to 500 families with $500 to $1,000 in cash.