 Fundraiser Targets Those Left Out of Stimulus | Local News
April 06, 2020 News » Local News

Fundraiser Targets Those Left Out of Stimulus 

Central Oregonians launch campaign to offer assistance to support undocumented and mixed-status families (incluye recursos en Español)

By
A group of Central Oregonians is working to provide support to those who won't be seeing that $1,200 check promised to Americans as part of the CARES Act.

According to information published on the web page of Embrace Bend—a group aimed at dismantling white supremacy, it, and another group, Mecca Bend—described, in Spanish, as a "Directorio Digital para Latinos de Central Oregon," have created a Mutual Aid group aimed at offering support for
click image EMBRACE BEND
  • Embrace Bend
 those who may not have access to resources other Americans do, including unemployment benefits, stimulus funds, small business loans or other assistance.  

"With the support and guidance of our Latinx community advocates and leaders, Embrace Bend and Mecca Bend have partnered to raise awareness and put together a Mutual Aid group with an immediate cash relief fund, prioritizing our undocumented, BIPOC, queer, and disabled neighbors," the Embrace Bend website reads.

The group's goal is to raise enough funds to assist up to 500 families with $500 to $1,000 in cash.

"During a time when we are all struggling it is especially important to center those who are most impacted by this pandemic and that is our undocumented workers," Megan Perkins, the fundraiser's organizer, told the Source. "They are working vital jobs right now and putting themselves on the line for us. They are receiving no stimulus checks or relief funds and are often left in the dark with access to medical care and to information. As allies, we have a real opportunity to assist by contributing to this mutual aid relief fund.”


Without freezing rents, mortgages, and other utility bills, people will be evicted and will have to face the pandemic without shelter. Without the financial support of our community and without the same access to health care, the most basic human right, our undocumented neighbors face untreated illnesses while exposed to COVID-19 in their essential jobs. - Embrace Bend click to tweet
"We are asking particularly White allies to show up in solidarity with your dollars because the federal government’s relief plan excludes undocumented and mixed status families, even though they pay taxes," the Embrace Bend site reads. "It leaves off DACA recipients and those protected under President Obama’s DreamAct. Without access to stimulus relief funds, to unemployment benefits, and fair wages, our undocumented neighbors are in danger every day. Without freezing rents, mortgages, and other utility bills, people will be evicted and will have to face the pandemic without shelter. Without the financial support of our community and without the same access to health care, the most basic human right, our undocumented neighbors face untreated illnesses while exposed to COVID-19 in their essential jobs. This also creates fear in their ability to seek the necessary medical care based on their immigration status."

As of Monday, the GoFundMe fund had raised just over $3,000.

Check out Embrace Bend's site here (which includes resource lists in Spanish and English) and visit the GoFundMe page for the Central Oregon COVID-19 Mutual Aid Relief Fund here.

Recursos en Español aqui.

