Game Changer: Hop Water 

Lovers of hops—but not necessarily booze: Prepare to have your Minds. Blown.

A new drink, made in Bend, is offering that hoppy flavor people love, but without the alcohol. Heck, there isn't even any malt to interfere with people's love for the popular flowering vine that put Oregon beer on the map.

Oregon Hop Springs is a sparkling water with hops added. Founders Cindy and Dave Glick dropped a six pack off at the Source Weekly recently—and with this thirsty crew, suffice to say it didn't last long. The drinkers among us liked it for that hoppy taste that would allow one to sip freely, without the worry of getting too tipsy.

"It's a good drink after you've had enough IPAs, but you don't want to leave the party," Cindy Glick told the Source.

The non-drinkers liked it as an alternative to the other non-alcoholic beer options on the market—currently, mostly limited to lager-type brews that don't scream hops. Even the kids of the Source got in on the action, stoked to get to "taste what beer tastes like."

The Glicks—who recently retired from careers in education and forestry—got the idea from their oldest son, who works in Asia, where he discovered a similar Japanese product. Thinking the idea could be made with Northwest hops, the couple set out to experiment with different recipes. The final product is made with organic Citra and Mosaic hops sourced from the Willamette Valley.

In Bend, find Oregon Hop Springs at Newport Market, West Coast Provisions and Mother's Juice Cafe. In Sisters, find it at Melvin's, Cascade Trail Stop and other spots. It's also available at Life Source Natural Foods in Salem, and Silver Falls Brewery in Silverton.

Oregon Hop Springs

oregonhopsprings.com