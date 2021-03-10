Get Out There, Get Moving, Do Good 

Looking for a little challenge to get up and moving this spring? Oregon Adaptive Sports is keeping its annual Ski For All fundraising campaign alive with a 24-day challenge for the entire community. Normally held as a one-day skiing or boarding extravaganza, this year's event will look a little different. From now until March 28, OAS is encouraging everybody to move their body for 24 miles in 24 days, any way they can.

Courtesy Oregon Adaptive Sports

OAS tethering a sit skier.

Any human-powered activity counts—as well as chairlift, electric assisted or indoor activities that produce equal mileage. Join a team or go solo to walk, run, bike, ski, board, handcycle or a maybe try a little bit of everything. The focus of the challenge is to get the body moving and ready for all the activities that spring and warmer weather bring. In addition to getting some life back into your winter bones, the challenge supports the mission of OAS to provide equal access to outdoor recreation, regardless of ability.

People can track mileage on a linked app and start to rack up the miles. There are fun incentive prizes for top fundraisers and each participant who raises $50 and completes the challenge will receive a custom neck gaiter or trucker hat. More challenges will be added throughout the month including prizes for the most creative miles, most overall miles, top fundraiser, most variety of activities, and more.

Oregon Adaptive Sports 4th Annual Ski For All

March 5-March 28

Oregonadaptivesports.org

$50 per team or commit to fundraising at least $50