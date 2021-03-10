 Get Out There, Get Moving, Do Good | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 10, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Get Out There, Get Moving, Do Good 

Keep the Outdoors Accessible with Oregon Adaptive Sports 4th Annual Ski For All

By

Looking for a little challenge to get up and moving this spring? Oregon Adaptive Sports is keeping its annual Ski For All fundraising campaign alive with a 24-day challenge for the entire community. Normally held as a one-day skiing or boarding extravaganza, this year's event will look a little different. From now until March 28, OAS is encouraging everybody to move their body for 24 miles in 24 days, any way they can.

OAS tethering a sit skier. - COURTESY OREGON ADAPTIVE SPORTS
  • Courtesy Oregon Adaptive Sports
  • OAS tethering a sit skier.

Any human-powered activity counts—as well as chairlift, electric assisted or indoor activities that produce equal mileage. Join a team or go solo to walk, run, bike, ski, board, handcycle or a maybe try a little bit of everything. The focus of the challenge is to get the body moving and ready for all the activities that spring and warmer weather bring. In addition to getting some life back into your winter bones, the challenge supports the mission of OAS to provide equal access to outdoor recreation, regardless of ability.

People can track mileage on a linked app and start to rack up the miles. There are fun incentive prizes for top fundraisers and each participant who raises $50 and completes the challenge will receive a custom neck gaiter or trucker hat. More challenges will be added throughout the month including prizes for the most creative miles, most overall miles, top fundraiser, most variety of activities, and more.

Oregon Adaptive Sports 4th Annual Ski For All
March 5-March 28
Oregonadaptivesports.org
$50 per team or commit to fundraising at least $50

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

'Braiding Sweetgrass' Author Comes to Central Oregon
Why Are You Here?
Young Climbers on Keeping Competitive During COVID-19
Have Your Cake and Eat It Too
Grammy Awards Preview
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Sexual Abuse Support Group

Sexual Abuse Support Group

Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through June 29
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Is your pet the cutest?

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Megan Burton

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 10-17, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation