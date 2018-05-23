MAY
May 24
JMEAST, Savage Watson, Amity Kane, Just Joe, Ese Chango, Stevee Hutch
Hip-Hop
The Capitol
Indoor
May 24
Leadbetter Band Birthday Jam
Rock
The Commons
Outdoor
May 25
Lassen & Kerry
Folk
Dudley's Bookshop
Indoor
May 25
Bony Chanterelle
Rock
Spoken Moto
Indoor
Check out this week's SOUND feature for more about Bend's indie rock darlings Bony Chanterelle. This may be your new favorite local band.
May 25
Country Dance Party with Dry Canyon Stampede
Country
Volcanic
Indoor
May 25
Hunter & The Dirty Jacks
Rock
Silver Moon
Indoor
May 25
Eleven Eyes
Funk
Broken Top Bottle Shop
Indoor
May 25
Keith Greeninger & Dayan Kai
Folk
The Belfrey
Indoor
May 25 - 26
Immersion Brewing 2nd Anniversary Party
Various
Immersion Brewing
Outdoor
May 25 - 27
High Street BandDance
Rock
Sunriver Resort
Outdoor
May 26
Crimson Guardian
Metal
Silver Moon
Indoor
May 26
The Pitchfork Revolution
Bluegrass
On Tap
Outdoor
May 26
Skyzoo, Landon Wordswell
Hip-Hop
The Capitol
Indoor
May 26
John Kadlecik
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor
May 26
NTT Trio
Eurosports
Outdoor
May 27
Slow Season and Strange Rover
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor
May 27
Beat Lab Radio Presents: BedroomTrax
Electronic
The Capitol
Indoor
May 28
Just Cuz
Acoustic
Immersion Brewing
Indoor
May 29
Scary Busey, Poolside Leper Society
Punk
The Capitol
Indoor
May 30
Coyote Willow
Acoustic
Mcmenamins
Indoor
May 30, 2018
Ray LaMontagne, Neko Case
Folk/Rock
LSA
Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description
May 31
Maxwell Friedman Group
Funk/Soul
McMenamins
Indoor
If you haven't heard about local piano virtuoso Maxwell Friedman, where have you been? The 14-year-old band leader plans to change the face of funk and soul music, and we'll all be waiting and listening anxiously for what's next.
May 31
Wild & Scenic Rivers 50th Anniversary Celebration - With Bony Chanterelle Rock
Deschutes Brewery Public House
Outdoor
May 31
Small Leaks Sink Ships
Rock
Spoken Moto
Indoor
May 31
The Hillbilly Moon Explosion
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor
May 31
Leo Dolan, Andrew LaFlamme
Folk
The Commons
Outdoor
May 31
North by North, MASQ, Dr. Green Dreams
Punk
Di Pizza
Indoor
JUNE
June 1
Soul Providers
Soul/Funk
The Blacksmith
Indoor
June 1
Second Son and TV Mike & The Scarecrowes
Country/Folk
Spoken Moto
Indoor
June 1
Big Band Blast
Classical
Tower Theatre
Indoor
June 1
Prineville Hot 5 Plus 2
Jazz
Ochoco Brewing Co.
Indoor
June 1
Not a Part of It, Root_DIR, Something on the Wing
Punk
Di Pizza
Indoor
June 1
The Loose Platoon
M&J Tavern
Indoor
June 1-2
Atlas to AVID 5th Anniversary Carnival with MarchFourth!, Precious Byrd, Sol Seed, The Blackout Cowboys
Various
AVID Cider
Outdoor
June 2
King Black Acid, SKULL DIVER, AM Clouds
ROCK
Volcanic
Indoor
King Black Acid, the pseudonym for Portland-based rocker Daniel Riddle, plays neo-psychedelic indie rock. Think Tame Impala for comparison. Pete from AM Clouds used to play with King Black Acid back in Portland and his new Bend band opens the show.
June 2
AB Project
Americana
Cork Cellars
Indoor
June 2
Crescendo Bendo Community Music Day
Classical
Tower Theatre
Indoor
June 2
This Island Earth, Joanna Lee at OSD Bottle Release Party
Rock
Oregon Spirit Distillers
Outdoor
What could be better than newly released bottles of booze at Oregon Spirit Distillers? The electronic accompaniment of This Island Earth, of course! In addition to the electro-rock jams of This Island Earth you can also catch former Bend-based singer/songwriter Joanna Lee.
June 2
Dead at the Doj
Jam
High Desert Martial Arts
Indoor
June 2
Alex Winters
Folk
LOGE Entrada
Outdoor
June 4
Bill Powers
Acoustic
Immersion Brewing
Indoor
June 5
Handmade Moments
Country/Blues/Rock
The Annex
Indoor
June 5
Wayward Soul
Rock
Worthy Brewing
Outdoor
June 5
Bobby Lindstrom & Ed Sharlet
Rock
Velvet
Indoor
June 6
First Wednesday Jazz
Jazz
Bend Golf Club
Indoor
June 6
Bill Powers
Rock
Gorilla Growers
Outdoor
June 6-7
The Teccas
Folk
Tumalo Steakhouse
Indoor
June 6
Nellie McKay
Singer/Songwriter
Volcanic
Indoor
June 6
Love & Theft
Country
Hardtails
Indoor
June 6
Lonesome Traveler
Americana
Tower Theatre
Indoor
June 7
Alex Winters
Folk
The Lot
Outdoor
June 7
Pato Banton
Reggae
The Capitol
Indoor
June 7
Paula Poundstone
Comedy
Tower Theatre
Indoor
June 7
Lande
Rock
McMenamins
Indoor
June 8
She Said, He Said
Jazz
The Blacksmith
Indoor
June 8
Standard Issue, Helga
Punk
Di Pizza
Indoor
June 8
luckyiam 3.0, Dj Nykon, lil Curry
Hip-Hop
The Capitol
Indoor
June 8
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull
Rock
LSA
Outdoor
June 8
Victory Swig
Rock/Reggae
Cabin 22
Outdoor
June 8
Trailer 31
Americana
Dudley's Bookshop
Indoor
June 8
Dallas Hall
Rock/Folk
Ochoco Brewing Co.
Indoor
June 9
Les Stroud Survivorman
Earth Music
Tower Theatre
Indoor
June 9
Slightly Stoopid
Reggae/Rock
LSA
Outdoor
June 9
World's Finest
Rock/Folk/Reggae
Volcanic
Indoor
June 9
The Kronkmen
Rock
M&J Tavern
Indoor
June 9
Scott Helmer
Rock/Country
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyard
Outdoor
June 9
Juju Eyeball
Beatles Cover
Silver Moon
Indoor
Jun 10
8th Anniversary Party - B Side Brass Band, Tortilla Chips
Brass
Dump City Dumplings
Outdoor
Jun 10
COCO Spring Concert
Classical
Trinity Lutheran Church
Indoor
Jun 12
Lisa Dae and Friends
Jazz
Northside Bar & Grill
Indoor
Jun 12
Brother Gabe & Friends
Jam
Broken Top Bottle Shop
Indoor
June 13
Connor Bennett
Rock
Gorilla Growers
Outdoor
June 14
Jazzbros!
Jazz
Riverhouse on the Deschutes
Indoor
June 14
Downhill Ryder
Rock/Folk
Northside Bar & Grill
Indoor
June 14
Banjo Andy
Folk
The Lot
Outdoor
June 14
CC Amato
Country
Mavericks
Indoor
June 14
Michallis Patterson CD Release
Folk/Rock
Volcanic
Indoor
You may not have heard of 21-year-old Michallis Patterson just yet, but get ready to be blown away. Patterson uses music to help individuals fight their demons and create a better future. What could be more admirable than that?
June 14
Dueling Pianos Comedy Show
Comedy
The Capitol
Indoor
June 14
Tow'rs
Folk
McMenamins
Indoor
June 15
She Said, He Said
Jazz
Broken Top Club
Indoor
June 15-16
The Substitutes
Rock
Northside Bar & Grill
Indoor
June 15
SIMO & MASQ
Blues/Rock
Volcanic
Indoor
June 15
Soul Providers
Soul/Funk
Cabin 22
Indoor
June 15
The Uncharted Project
Jazz
Juniper Golf Course
Outdoor
June 15-17
Bite of Bend Music
Various
Downtown Bend
Outdoor
June 15-16
Tiger Town Music Festival
Various
Tiger Town Brewery
Outdoor
June 16
Corner Gospel Explosion
Rock
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor
June 16
Beer, Bands and Public Lands
Various
Drake Park
Outdoor
June 16
High Valley
Country
Oregon Spirit Distillers
Outdoor
Award-winning country music in Bend? Duh. Don't miss High Valley at Oregon Spirit Distillers. With the abundance of country shows being booked in Bend these days and each of them selling out quickly, be sure to buy tickets in advance for this one.
June 16
Hawthorne Roots
Rock
Silver Moon
Indoor
June 16
Sabateur and The Desolate
Metal
3rd Street Pub
Indoor
June 16
Bend Larsen Band
Folk
The Commons
Outdoor
June 16
Dr. Green Dreams
Rock
M&J Tavern
Indoor
June 16
Burnin' Moonlight
Bluegrass
East Lake Resort
Outdoor
June 17
Dark and Grey
Acoustic
Northside Bar & Grill
Indoor
June 17
Thomas T and the Blue Chips
Blues
SHARC
Outdoor
June 18
The Uncharted Project
Jazz/Soul
Immersion Brewing
Indoor
June 19
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Rock/Soul/Reggae
LSA
Outdoor
June 20
Bill Powers
Folk
Gorilla Growers
Outdoor
June 20
Lino
Pronghorn
Outdoor
June 20
Pickin' and Paddlin'
Bluegrass
Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe
Outdoor
June 21 - 24
4 Peaks Music Festival
Various
Stevenson Ranch
Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description!
June 21
Chris Isaak
Rock
Athletic Club of Bend
Outdoor
June 21
Jesse Loren Strickman
Acoustic
The Lot
Outdoor
June 21
Amp Live and K Theory
Hip-Hop
The Capitol
Indoor
June 22
Diego's Umbrella, Tony Smiley, Gypsy Pirate Polka
10 Barrel Eastside
Outdoor
Gypsy pirate polka? Party drums? The beautiful violin of Jason Kleinberg? What's not to love about San Francisco-based rockers Diego's Umbrella?
June 22
Eric Leadbetter
Rock
Ochoco Brewing Co.
Indoor
June 22
The Dandy Warhols, Floater
Rock
Oregon Spirit Distillers
Outdoor
The Dandy Warhols originally formed in Portland in 1994 and promptly made a name for themselves in indie rock with hits like "Bohemian Like You." Floater, another Portland legacy favorite, opens the show.
June 22
Texas Tribute (ZZ Top Tribute Band)
Rock
Hub City Bar
Indoor
June 22
Danielle Nicole Band
Blues/Rock
Volcanic
Indoor
June 22
Mission Spotlight
Country
Crux Fermentation Project
Outdoor
June 23
Bill Keale
Hawaiian
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor
June 23
Cruxapalooza 7
Various
Crux Fermentation Project
Outdoor
June 23
Primus & Mastodon
Rock/Metal
LSA
Outdoor
Rock and metal lovers, this one's for you. Not only has Primus solidified themselves as kings of rock and roll, Mastodon took home a Grammy this year. If you prefer your rock harder, faster, and stronger, don't miss Primus and Mastodon at the Les Schwab Amphitheater.
June 24
Mango Stew
Rock
SHARC
Outdoor
June 25
Blair Crimmins and the Hookers
Jazz
Volcanic
Indoor
Jun 26
Downhill Ryder
Rock/Folk
Silver Moon
Indoor
Jun 26
Brother Gabe & Friends
Jam
Broken Top Bottle Shop
Indoor
June 27
Todd Haaby & Sola Via
Latin
Sam Johnson Park
Outdoor
June 27
Juju Eyeball
Beatles Cover
McMenamins
Indoor
June 28
Dueling Pianos Comedy Show
Comedy
The Capitol
Indoor
June 28
Zipline
Jam
The Lot
Outdoor
June 29
Nitai Hershkovits & Jacquelyn West
Jazz
Cafe Sintra
Indoor
June 29 - Jul 1
Fire Electronic Music Festival
Electronic
Rockhorse Park
Outdoor
June 29
Aaron Watson
Country
La Pine Rodeo Grounds
Outdoor
June 29
Downhill Ryder
Rock/Folk
Silver Moon
Indoor
June 29
Joni Mitchell's Blue
Covers
Tower Theatre
Indoor
June 30
50th Anniversary Celebration with The Reputations
Rock
Sunriver Resort
Outdoor
June 30
Kinzel & Hyde
Roots
The Bite
Outdoor
June 30
Zuhg
Jam
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor
June 30
SEED LING
Dream Pop
Silver Moon
Indoor
June 30
Lily Greenstone
Folk
LOGE Entrada
Outdoor
June 30
Bridge City Sinners
Folk/Punk
Volcanic
Indoor
This rowdy, neo-folk band from Portland has a punk-rock spirit that isn't your grandma's traditional folk music. Swing and dance along with Bridge City Sinners.
July
July 1
Strawberry Girls
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor
July 1
Code Red
Rock
SHARC
Outdoor
July 3
Sweet Red and The Hot Rod Billies
Rockabilly
Worthy Brewing
Outdoor
July 3
Blueprint
Hip-Hop
The Capitol
Indoor
July 5
Rob Gergerson
One-Man Band
The Lot
Outdoor
July 5
Juju Eyeball
Beatles Cover
Sunriver Resort
Outdoor
July 5
The Stirlings
Rock/Funk
Northside Bar & Grill
Indoor
July 6
Steve Martin & Martin Short
Folk/Comedy
LSA
Outdoor
Two of the biggest names in comedy grace the stage at the Schwab and we couldn't be more excited. From Short's wit to Martin's folk jams, this is one not to be missed.
July 6
Juju Eyeball
Beatles Cover
Eurosports
Outdoor
July 6
Hwy 97
Rock
Sunriver Resort
Outdoor
July 6
Bill Keale
Hawaiian
Broken Top Club
Outdoor
July 7
Broken Down Guitars
Rock
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor
July 7
Jacob Miller
Americana
Suttle Lodge
Outdoor
July 7
The Rad Trads
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor
July 8
Social Distortion
Punk/Rock
Midtown Ballroom
Indoor
See Pick's Picks for description!
Jul 8
In The Whale
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor
Jul 10
Brother Gabe & Friends
Jam
Broken Top Bottle Shop
Indoor
July 11
The Bad Cats
Rock/Blues
Sam Johnson Park
Outdoor
July 11
Inanimate Existence
Metal
Third Street Pub
Indoor
July 11
Watkins Glen & The Tortilla Chips
Jam
Parilla Grill Westside
Outdoor
July 12
Appaloosa
Country
The Lot
Outdoor
July 12
Dueling Pianos Comedy Show
Comedy
The Capitol
Indoor
July 12
MIZERE, RAW B & DEZZ
Hip-Hop
Astro Lounge
Indoor
July 12
Munch and Music
TBA
Drake Park
Outdoor
July 13
She Said, He Said
Jazz
The Blacksmith
Indoor
July 13-14
Hwy 97
Rock
Checker's Pub
Indoor
July 14
Bookends
Folk
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor
July 14
Gold Dust: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Rock/Pop
Hardtails
Outdoor
July 14
Fall Children, Poolside Leper Society
Punk
Di Pizza
Indoor
July 14
Cosmic Evolution
Rock
The Bite
Outdoor
July 14 - 15
Bend Summer Festival
Various
Downtown Bend
Outdoor
New Zealand-based singer songerwriter Gin Wigmore headlines Bend Summer Festival with her rock and blues sound. You'll also be able to catch many of your favorite local bands on a variety of stages.
July 17
The Brothers Reed
Acoustic
GoodLife Brewing Co.
Outdoor
July 17
Waker
Rock/Funk
Volcanic
Indoor
July 18
Too Slim and the Taildraggers
Blues
American Legion Park
Outdoor
July 18
Deathbreaker, Your Hands Write History
Metal
Domino Room
Indoor
July 18
Trout Steak Revival
Bluegrass
Volcanic
Indoor
July 18
Jon Stickley Trio
Bluegrass
Parilla Grill Westside
Outdoor
July 18
Caleb Caudle
Rock
Mcmenamins
Indoor
July 19
Paul Eddy
Folk/Rock
The Lot
Outdoor
July 19
Tatanka
Rock/Reggae
The Annex
Indoor
July 19
Dark and Grey
Rock
Northside Bar & Grill
Indoor
July 19
Munch and Music
TBA
Drake Park
Outdoor
July 20
High Street Band
Dance/Rock
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyard
Outdoor
Jul 21
Mission Spotlight
Country
Suttle Lodge
Outdoor
Jul 21
G Bots and the Journeymen
Rock
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor
Jul 21
Los Lonely Boys
Rock
Tower Theatre
Indoor
While you may remember their hit "Heaven," Los Lonely Boys are more than a one-hit wonder. Enjoy the "Texicana Rock and Roll" of Los Lonely Boys at the Tower Theatre.
Jul 21
Whiskey Myers
Country/Rock
Oregon Spirit Distillers
Outdoor
Whiskey Myers recently previously hit #1 on the country music charts and has been recommended for fans of Chris Stapleton. Country meets rock with plenty of rasp, can't be beat.
Jul 21
Burnin' Moonlight
Bluegrass
East Lake Resort
Outdoor
Jul 22
Jeff Crosby and the Refugees
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor
Jul 22
Riders in the Sky
Country
Tower Theatre
Indoor
Jul 23
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Country
Volcanic
Indoor
Jul 24
Brother Gabe & Friends
Jam
Broken Top Bottle Shop
Indoor
Jul 24
Jackson Browne
Folk/Rock
LSA
Outdoor
Jul 25
Lino
Pronghorn
Outdoor
Jul 25
Countryfried
Country
Sam Johnson Park
Outdoor
Jul 25
Scott Pemberton
Rock
Parilla Grill Westside
Outdoor
Jul 25
Sheryl Crow
Pop/Folk
LSA
Outdoor
Jul 26
The Decemberists
Rock
LSA
Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description!
July 26
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Folk
Sisters
Outdoor
July 26
Dueling Pianos Comedy Show
Comedy
The Capitol
Indoor
July 26
Bruce Cockburn
Rock/Folk
Tower Theatre
Indoor
July 26
Munch and Music
TBA
Drake Park
Outdoor
July 26
Appaloosa
Country
Kelly D's
Indoor
July 27
The Uncharted Project
Jazz
Juniper Golf Course
Outdoor
July 27
Ian Jones
Rock
Ochoco Brewing Co.
Indoor
July 27 - 29
Newberry Event Music & Arts Festival
Various
Diamond Stone Guest Lodge
Outdoor
This annual festival, which takes place in the Lazy River South neighborhood of La Pine, raises funds and awareness in effort to beat MS. Lineup annoucement coming soon!
July 28
Kayleb James
Folk
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor
July 28
Systyr 'Skin-'nerd
Rock
Hardtails
Outdoor
July 28
Sunbathe
Pop
Suttle Lodge
Outdoor
July 29
Abisha Uhl
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor
AUGUST
August 1
Danny Barnes Trio
Americana
Mcmenamins
Indoor
August 1
Blackstrap
Rock/Folk
American Legion Park
Outdoor
August 1
America
Rock
Deschutes County Fair
Indoor
August 2
Morgan James
Soul
Tower Theatre
Indoor
August 2
Big + Rich
Country
Deschutes County Fair
Indoor
August 2
Munch and Music
TBA
Drake Park
Outdoor
August 2
The Lost Bayou Ramblers
Cajun Folk
Sisters
Outdoor
Aug 3
Grand Funk Railroad
Funk
Deschutes County Fair
Indoor
Aug 3
Beats Antique
World
Midtown Ballroom
Indoor
Aug 3-4
Sisters Rhythm and Brews Festival
Various
Sisters
Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description!
Aug 4
Doc Ryan and the Whychus Creek Band
Americana
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor
Aug 4
Orgone, The Routine
Funk
10 Barrel Eastside
Outdoor
Aug 4
Gary Allan Country
Deschutes County Fair Indoor
Aug 4
Willie Nelson & Family with Alison Krauss Folk/Country
LSA Outdoor
Aug 5
The Pixies & Sleigh Bells Rock
LSA Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description!
Aug 7
Shakey Graves Folk/Rock
Oregon Spirit Distillers Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description!
Aug 7
Brother Gabe & Friends Jam
Broken Top Bottle Shop Indoor
Aug 8
Downhill Ryder Rock/Folk
Sam Johnson Park Outdoor
Aug 9
Toothpick Shaker Rock
The Lot Outdoor
Aug 9
Munch and Music TBA
Drake Park Outdoor
Aug 9
Amos Lee Soul/Folk
LSA Outdoor
Did you know Amos Lee taught elementary school before his big break in music? The "Sweatpea" singer returns to the Amphitheater for an evening of folk and soul music.
Aug 10
River Whyless Folk/Rock
Volcanic Indoor
This neo-traditional folk quartet played at the now defunct Horned Hand in Bend many years ago, but the show remains a memorable one. Don't miss the sweet vocal harmonies of River Whyless at Volcanic this summer.
Aug 11-12
Northwest Soulfest Various
Guy's Killer BBQ Outdoor
Aug 11
The Edge, As the Crow Falls Rock
The Hub Indoor
Aug 11
Eminence Emsemble, Redbird Rock
10 Barrel Eastside Outdoor
Aug 11
Cosmonautical Rock
Elk Lake Resort Outdoor
Aug 11
Erotic City - A Tribute to Prince Rock/Pop
Hardtails Outdoor
Aug 11
Tuff Butts Classic Motorcycle Rally Rock
Redmond VFW Indoor
Aug 12
Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Music Jam & Dance Americana
Powell Butte Community Center Indoor
Aug 12
Joe Russo's Almost Dead Jam
Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor
Aug 12
Juju Eyeball Beatles Cover
Eagle Crest Resort Outdoor
Aug 15
Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings, Zion 1 Reggae
Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor
Love reggae? You won't want to miss these heavy hitters as they take the stage at the Atheltic Club. Rebelution earned a Grammy nomination for their 2017 album, while Stephen Marley needs no introduction.
Aug 15
Music in the Canyon TBA
American Legion Park Outdoor
Aug 16
Altan Folk
Sisters, OR Outdoor
Aug 16
Munch and Music TBA
Drake Park Outdoor
Aug 16
Paper Moon Rock
The Lot Outdoor
Aug 18
Moon Mountain Ramblers Bluegrass
Elk Lake Resort Outdoor
Aug 18
Culver Crawdad Festival Various
Culver Veterans Memorial Park Outdoor
Aug 18
Amy Obenski Songwriter
House Concert Indoor
Aug 18
Rod Degroege's Guitar Gods Review Rock
Hardtails Outdoor
Aug 18
Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas Rock
Volcanic Indoor
See Pick's Picks for description!
Aug 21
Brother Gabe & Friends Jam
Broken Top Bottle Shop Indoor
Aug 21
Steve Miller Band & Peter Frampton Rock
LSA Outdoor
Aug 22
Precious Byrd Dance/Rock
Sam Johnson Park Outdoor
Aug 23
Eric Leadbetter Rock
The Lot Outdoor
Aug 24-25
Hwy 97 Rock
Northside Bar & Grill Indoor
Aug 25
Honey Don't Folk
Elk Lake Resort Outdoor
Aug 25
Steelhorse - Bon Jovi Tribute Band Rock
Hardtails Outdoor
Aug 25
Brandi Carlie Folk/Rock
LSA Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description!
Aug 28
Dave Matthews Band Rock/Pop
LSA Outdoor
No big shock this one sold out in minutes. As we all know, people who love Dave Matthews, LOVE DAVE MATTHEWS. There really is no middle ground.
Aug 29
Music in the Canyon TBA
American Legion Park Outdoor
Aug 30
Sugar Mountain Roots
The Lot Outdoor
Aug 31
Johnny Lang R&B
SHARC Outdoor
Johnny Lang blends blues, rock and gospel music into a funky mix you can't help but groove to. The Grammy winner has five albums that have charted in the Billboard Top 200 and definitely plays a mean guitar.
Aug 31
Portugal. The Man Rock
LSA Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description!
Sept 1
Melanie Rose Dyer and Daniel Cooper Americana
Elk Lake Resort Outdoor
Sept 2
Rich Hunter and Thankusomuch Neo-Soul
Dogwood Cocktail Cabin Indoor
Sept 5
Hokulea Dancers Hawaiian
Sam Johnson Park Outdoor
Sept 7 - 9
Sisters Folk Festival Folk
Sisters, OR Outdoor
Sept 8
Mark Ransom Jam
Elk Lake Resort Outdoor
Sept 8
Secret Headliner TBA, The Grambler and The Theif TBA
10 Barrel Eastside Outdoor
Without 10 Barrel announcing the super secret headliner, there isn't much to write, but the suspense is killing us! Who could it possibly be?! Guess we'll all just have to wait patiently with our fingers crossed!
Sept 8
Jukebox Heroes - Foreigner Tribute Rock
Hardtails Outdoor
Sept 11
Clay Walker Country
Oregon Spirit Distillers Outdoor
Sept 19
The Head and The Heart & Blind Pilot Folk/Rock
LSA Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description!