May 23, 2018 Music » Upcoming Shows

Get out! 

All the shows that should be on your radar this summer

By
WYATT GAINES
  • Wyatt Gaines

MAY

May 24

JMEAST, Savage Watson, Amity Kane, Just Joe, Ese Chango, Stevee Hutch
Hip-Hop
The Capitol
Indoor

May 24

Leadbetter Band Birthday Jam
Rock
The Commons
Outdoor

May 25

Lassen & Kerry
Folk
Dudley's Bookshop
Indoor

May 25

Bony Chanterelle
Rock
Spoken Moto
Indoor
Check out this week's SOUND feature for more about Bend's indie rock darlings Bony Chanterelle. This may be your new favorite local band.

May 25

Country Dance Party with Dry Canyon Stampede
Country
Volcanic
Indoor

May 25

Hunter & The Dirty Jacks
Rock
Silver Moon
Indoor

May 25

Eleven Eyes
Funk
Broken Top Bottle Shop
Indoor

May 25

Keith Greeninger & Dayan Kai
Folk
The Belfrey
Indoor

May 25 - 26

Immersion Brewing 2nd Anniversary Party
Various
Immersion Brewing
Outdoor

May 25 - 27

High Street BandDance
Rock
Sunriver Resort
Outdoor

May 26

Crimson Guardian
Metal
Silver Moon
Indoor

May 26

The Pitchfork Revolution
Bluegrass
On Tap
Outdoor

May 26

Skyzoo, Landon Wordswell
Hip-Hop
The Capitol
Indoor

May 26

John Kadlecik
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor

May 26

NTT Trio
Eurosports
Outdoor

May 27

Slow Season and Strange Rover
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor

May 27

Beat Lab Radio Presents: BedroomTrax
Electronic
The Capitol
Indoor

May 28

Just Cuz
Acoustic
Immersion Brewing
Indoor

May 29

Scary Busey, Poolside Leper Society
Punk
The Capitol
Indoor

May 30

Coyote Willow
Acoustic
Mcmenamins
Indoor

May 30, 2018

Ray LaMontagne, Neko Case
Folk/Rock
LSA
Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description

May 31

Maxwell Friedman Group
Funk/Soul
McMenamins
Indoor
If you haven't heard about local piano virtuoso Maxwell Friedman, where have you been? The 14-year-old band leader plans to change the face of funk and soul music, and we'll all be waiting and listening anxiously for what's next.

May 31

Wild & Scenic Rivers 50th Anniversary Celebration - With Bony Chanterelle Rock
Deschutes Brewery Public House
Outdoor

May 31

Small Leaks Sink Ships
Rock
Spoken Moto
Indoor

May 31

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor

May 31

Leo Dolan, Andrew LaFlamme
Folk
The Commons
Outdoor

May 31

North by North, MASQ, Dr. Green Dreams
Punk
Di Pizza
Indoor

JUNE

June 1

Soul Providers
Soul/Funk
The Blacksmith
Indoor

June 1

Second Son and TV Mike & The Scarecrowes
Country/Folk
Spoken Moto
Indoor

June 1

Big Band Blast
Classical
Tower Theatre
Indoor

June 1

Prineville Hot 5 Plus 2
Jazz
Ochoco Brewing Co.
Indoor

June 1

Not a Part of It, Root_DIR, Something on the Wing
Punk
Di Pizza
Indoor

June 1

The Loose Platoon
M&J Tavern
Indoor

June 1-2

Atlas to AVID 5th Anniversary Carnival with MarchFourth!, Precious Byrd, Sol Seed, The Blackout Cowboys
Various
AVID Cider
Outdoor

June 2

King Black Acid, SKULL DIVER, AM Clouds
ROCK
Volcanic
Indoor
King Black Acid, the pseudonym for Portland-based rocker Daniel Riddle, plays neo-psychedelic indie rock. Think Tame Impala for comparison. Pete from AM Clouds used to play with King Black Acid back in Portland and his new Bend band opens the show.

June 2

AB Project
Americana
Cork Cellars
Indoor

June 2

Crescendo Bendo Community Music Day
Classical
Tower Theatre
Indoor

June 2

This Island Earth, Joanna Lee at OSD Bottle Release Party
Rock
Oregon Spirit Distillers
Outdoor
What could be better than newly released bottles of booze at Oregon Spirit Distillers? The electronic accompaniment of This Island Earth, of course! In addition to the electro-rock jams of This Island Earth you can also catch former Bend-based singer/songwriter Joanna Lee.

June 2

Dead at the Doj
Jam
High Desert Martial Arts
Indoor

June 2

Alex Winters
Folk
LOGE Entrada
Outdoor

June 4

Bill Powers
Acoustic
Immersion Brewing
Indoor

June 5

Handmade Moments
Country/Blues/Rock
The Annex
Indoor

June 5

Wayward Soul
Rock
Worthy Brewing
Outdoor

June 5

Bobby Lindstrom & Ed Sharlet
Rock
Velvet
Indoor

June 6

First Wednesday Jazz
Jazz
Bend Golf Club
Indoor

June 6

Bill Powers
Rock
Gorilla Growers
Outdoor

June 6-7

The Teccas
Folk
Tumalo Steakhouse
Indoor

June 6

Nellie McKay
Singer/Songwriter
Volcanic
Indoor

June 6

Love & Theft
Country
Hardtails
Indoor

June 6

Lonesome Traveler
Americana
Tower Theatre
Indoor

June 7

Alex Winters
Folk
The Lot
Outdoor

June 7

Pato Banton
Reggae
The Capitol
Indoor

June 7

Paula Poundstone
Comedy
Tower Theatre
Indoor

June 7

Lande
Rock
McMenamins
Indoor

June 8

She Said, He Said
Jazz
The Blacksmith
Indoor

June 8

Standard Issue, Helga
Punk
Di Pizza
Indoor

June 8

luckyiam 3.0, Dj Nykon, lil Curry
Hip-Hop
The Capitol
Indoor

June 8

Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull
Rock
LSA
Outdoor

June 8

Victory Swig
Rock/Reggae
Cabin 22
Outdoor

June 8

Trailer 31
Americana
Dudley's Bookshop
Indoor

June 8

Dallas Hall
Rock/Folk
Ochoco Brewing Co.
Indoor

June 9

Les Stroud Survivorman
Earth Music
Tower Theatre
Indoor

June 9

Slightly Stoopid
Reggae/Rock
LSA
Outdoor

June 9

World's Finest
Rock/Folk/Reggae
Volcanic
Indoor

June 9

The Kronkmen
Rock
M&J Tavern
Indoor

June 9

Scott Helmer
Rock/Country
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyard
Outdoor

June 9

Juju Eyeball
Beatles Cover
Silver Moon
Indoor

Jun 10

8th Anniversary Party - B Side Brass Band, Tortilla Chips
Brass
Dump City Dumplings
Outdoor

Jun 10

COCO Spring Concert
Classical
Trinity Lutheran Church
Indoor

Jun 12

Lisa Dae and Friends
Jazz
Northside Bar & Grill
Indoor

Jun 12

Brother Gabe & Friends
Jam
Broken Top Bottle Shop
Indoor

June 13

Connor Bennett
Rock
Gorilla Growers
Outdoor

June 14

Jazzbros!
Jazz
Riverhouse on the Deschutes
Indoor

June 14

Downhill Ryder
Rock/Folk
Northside Bar & Grill
Indoor

June 14

Banjo Andy
Folk
The Lot
Outdoor

June 14

CC Amato
Country
Mavericks
Indoor

June 14

Michallis Patterson CD Release
Folk/Rock
Volcanic
Indoor
You may not have heard of 21-year-old Michallis Patterson just yet, but get ready to be blown away. Patterson uses music to help individuals fight their demons and create a better future. What could be more admirable than that?

June 14

Dueling Pianos Comedy Show
Comedy
The Capitol
Indoor

June 14

Tow'rs
Folk
McMenamins
Indoor

June 15

She Said, He Said
Jazz
Broken Top Club
Indoor

June 15-16

The Substitutes
Rock
Northside Bar & Grill
Indoor

June 15

SIMO & MASQ
Blues/Rock
Volcanic
Indoor

June 15

Soul Providers
Soul/Funk
Cabin 22
Indoor

June 15

The Uncharted Project
Jazz
Juniper Golf Course
Outdoor

June 15-17

Bite of Bend Music
Various
Downtown Bend
Outdoor

June 15-16

Tiger Town Music Festival
Various
Tiger Town Brewery
Outdoor

June 16

Corner Gospel Explosion
Rock
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor

June 16

Beer, Bands and Public Lands
Various
Drake Park
Outdoor

June 16

High Valley
Country
Oregon Spirit Distillers
Outdoor
Award-winning country music in Bend? Duh. Don't miss High Valley at Oregon Spirit Distillers. With the abundance of country shows being booked in Bend these days and each of them selling out quickly, be sure to buy tickets in advance for this one.

June 16

Hawthorne Roots
Rock
Silver Moon
Indoor

June 16

Sabateur and The Desolate
Metal
3rd Street Pub
Indoor

June 16

Bend Larsen Band
Folk
The Commons
Outdoor

June 16

Dr. Green Dreams
Rock
M&J Tavern
Indoor

June 16

Burnin' Moonlight
Bluegrass
East Lake Resort
Outdoor

June 17

Dark and Grey
Acoustic
Northside Bar & Grill
Indoor

June 17

Thomas T and the Blue Chips
Blues
SHARC
Outdoor

June 18

The Uncharted Project
Jazz/Soul
Immersion Brewing
Indoor

June 19

Michael Franti & Spearhead
Rock/Soul/Reggae
LSA
Outdoor

June 20

Bill Powers
Folk
Gorilla Growers
Outdoor

June 20

Lino
Pronghorn
Outdoor

June 20

Pickin' and Paddlin'
Bluegrass
Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe
Outdoor

June 21 - 24

4 Peaks Music Festival
Various
Stevenson Ranch
Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description!

June 21

Chris Isaak
Rock
Athletic Club of Bend
Outdoor

June 21

Jesse Loren Strickman
Acoustic
The Lot
Outdoor

June 21

Amp Live and K Theory
Hip-Hop
The Capitol
Indoor

June 22

Diego's Umbrella, Tony Smiley, Gypsy Pirate Polka
10 Barrel Eastside
Outdoor
Gypsy pirate polka? Party drums? The beautiful violin of Jason Kleinberg? What's not to love about San Francisco-based rockers Diego's Umbrella?

June 22

Eric Leadbetter
Rock
Ochoco Brewing Co.
Indoor

June 22

The Dandy Warhols, Floater
Rock
Oregon Spirit Distillers
Outdoor
The Dandy Warhols originally formed in Portland in 1994 and promptly made a name for themselves in indie rock with hits like "Bohemian Like You." Floater, another Portland legacy favorite, opens the show.

June 22

Texas Tribute (ZZ Top Tribute Band)
Rock
Hub City Bar
Indoor

June 22

Danielle Nicole Band
Blues/Rock
Volcanic
Indoor

June 22

Mission Spotlight
Country
Crux Fermentation Project
Outdoor

June 23

Bill Keale
Hawaiian
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor

June 23

Cruxapalooza 7
Various
Crux Fermentation Project
Outdoor

June 23

Primus & Mastodon
Rock/Metal
LSA
Outdoor
Rock and metal lovers, this one's for you. Not only has Primus solidified themselves as kings of rock and roll, Mastodon took home a Grammy this year. If you prefer your rock harder, faster, and stronger, don't miss Primus and Mastodon at the Les Schwab Amphitheater.

June 24

Mango Stew
Rock
SHARC
Outdoor

June 25

Blair Crimmins and the Hookers
Jazz
Volcanic
Indoor

Jun 26

Downhill Ryder
Rock/Folk
Silver Moon
Indoor

Jun 26

Brother Gabe & Friends
Jam
Broken Top Bottle Shop
Indoor

June 27

Todd Haaby & Sola Via
Latin
Sam Johnson Park
Outdoor

June 27

Juju Eyeball
Beatles Cover
McMenamins
Indoor

June 28

Dueling Pianos Comedy Show
Comedy
The Capitol
Indoor

June 28

Zipline
Jam
The Lot
Outdoor

June 29

Nitai Hershkovits & Jacquelyn West
Jazz
Cafe Sintra
Indoor

June 29 - Jul 1

Fire Electronic Music Festival
Electronic
Rockhorse Park
Outdoor

June 29

Aaron Watson
Country
La Pine Rodeo Grounds
Outdoor

June 29

Downhill Ryder
Rock/Folk
Silver Moon
Indoor

June 29

Joni Mitchell's Blue
Covers
Tower Theatre
Indoor

June 30

50th Anniversary Celebration with The Reputations
Rock
Sunriver Resort
Outdoor

June 30

Kinzel & Hyde
Roots
The Bite
Outdoor

June 30

Zuhg
Jam
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor

June 30

SEED LING
Dream Pop
Silver Moon
Indoor

June 30

Lily Greenstone
Folk
LOGE Entrada
Outdoor

June 30

Bridge City Sinners
Folk/Punk
Volcanic
Indoor
This rowdy, neo-folk band from Portland has a punk-rock spirit that isn't your grandma's traditional folk music. Swing and dance along with Bridge City Sinners.

July


July 1

Strawberry Girls
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor

July 1

Code Red
Rock
SHARC
Outdoor

July 3

Sweet Red and The Hot Rod Billies
Rockabilly
Worthy Brewing
Outdoor

July 3

Blueprint
Hip-Hop
The Capitol
Indoor

July 5

Rob Gergerson
One-Man Band
The Lot
Outdoor

July 5

Juju Eyeball
Beatles Cover
Sunriver Resort
Outdoor

July 5

The Stirlings
Rock/Funk
Northside Bar & Grill
Indoor

July 6

Steve Martin & Martin Short
Folk/Comedy
LSA
Outdoor
Two of the biggest names in comedy grace the stage at the Schwab and we couldn't be more excited. From Short's wit to Martin's folk jams, this is one not to be missed.

July 6

Juju Eyeball
Beatles Cover
Eurosports
Outdoor

July 6

Hwy 97
Rock
Sunriver Resort
Outdoor

July 6

Bill Keale
Hawaiian
Broken Top Club
Outdoor

July 7

Broken Down Guitars
Rock
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor

July 7

Jacob Miller
Americana
Suttle Lodge
Outdoor

July 7

The Rad Trads
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor

July 8

Social Distortion
Punk/Rock
Midtown Ballroom
Indoor
See Pick's Picks for description!

Jul 8

In The Whale
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor

Jul 10

Brother Gabe & Friends
Jam
Broken Top Bottle Shop
Indoor

July 11

The Bad Cats
Rock/Blues
Sam Johnson Park
Outdoor

July 11

Inanimate Existence
Metal
Third Street Pub
Indoor

July 11

Watkins Glen & The Tortilla Chips
Jam
Parilla Grill Westside
Outdoor

July 12

Appaloosa
Country
The Lot
Outdoor

July 12

Dueling Pianos Comedy Show
Comedy
The Capitol
Indoor

July 12

MIZERE, RAW B & DEZZ
Hip-Hop
Astro Lounge
Indoor

July 12

Munch and Music
TBA
Drake Park
Outdoor

July 13

She Said, He Said
Jazz
The Blacksmith
Indoor

July 13-14

Hwy 97
Rock
Checker's Pub
Indoor

July 14

Bookends
Folk
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor

July 14

Gold Dust: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Rock/Pop
Hardtails
Outdoor

July 14

Fall Children, Poolside Leper Society
Punk
Di Pizza
Indoor

July 14

Cosmic Evolution
Rock
The Bite
Outdoor

July 14 - 15

Bend Summer Festival
Various
Downtown Bend
Outdoor
New Zealand-based singer songerwriter Gin Wigmore headlines Bend Summer Festival with her rock and blues sound. You'll also be able to catch many of your favorite local bands on a variety of stages.

July 17

The Brothers Reed
Acoustic
GoodLife Brewing Co.
Outdoor

July 17

Waker
Rock/Funk
Volcanic
Indoor

July 18

Too Slim and the Taildraggers
Blues
American Legion Park
Outdoor

July 18

Deathbreaker, Your Hands Write History
Metal
Domino Room
Indoor

July 18

Trout Steak Revival
Bluegrass
Volcanic
Indoor

July 18

Jon Stickley Trio
Bluegrass
Parilla Grill Westside
Outdoor

July 18

Caleb Caudle
Rock
Mcmenamins
Indoor

July 19

Paul Eddy
Folk/Rock
The Lot
Outdoor

July 19

Tatanka
Rock/Reggae
The Annex
Indoor

July 19

Dark and Grey
Rock
Northside Bar & Grill
Indoor

July 19

Munch and Music
TBA
Drake Park
Outdoor

July 20

High Street Band
Dance/Rock
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyard
Outdoor

Jul 21

Mission Spotlight
Country
Suttle Lodge
Outdoor

Jul 21

G Bots and the Journeymen
Rock
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor

Jul 21

Los Lonely Boys
Rock
Tower Theatre
Indoor
While you may remember their hit "Heaven," Los Lonely Boys are more than a one-hit wonder. Enjoy the "Texicana Rock and Roll" of Los Lonely Boys at the Tower Theatre.

Jul 21

Whiskey Myers
Country/Rock
Oregon Spirit Distillers
Outdoor
Whiskey Myers recently previously hit #1 on the country music charts and has been recommended for fans of Chris Stapleton. Country meets rock with plenty of rasp, can't be beat.

Jul 21

Burnin' Moonlight
Bluegrass
East Lake Resort
Outdoor

Jul 22

Jeff Crosby and the Refugees
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor

Jul 22

Riders in the Sky
Country
Tower Theatre
Indoor

Jul 23

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Country
Volcanic
Indoor

Jul 24

Brother Gabe & Friends
Jam
Broken Top Bottle Shop
Indoor

Jul 24

Jackson Browne
Folk/Rock
LSA
Outdoor

Jul 25

Lino
Pronghorn
Outdoor

Jul 25

Countryfried
Country
Sam Johnson Park
Outdoor

Jul 25

Scott Pemberton
Rock
Parilla Grill Westside
Outdoor

Jul 25

Sheryl Crow
Pop/Folk
LSA
Outdoor

Jul 26

The Decemberists
Rock
LSA
Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description!

July 26

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Folk
Sisters
Outdoor

July 26

Dueling Pianos Comedy Show
Comedy
The Capitol
Indoor

July 26

Bruce Cockburn
Rock/Folk
Tower Theatre
Indoor

July 26

Munch and Music
TBA
Drake Park
Outdoor

July 26

Appaloosa
Country
Kelly D's
Indoor

July 27

The Uncharted Project
Jazz
Juniper Golf Course
Outdoor

July 27

Ian Jones
Rock
Ochoco Brewing Co.
Indoor

July 27 - 29

Newberry Event Music & Arts Festival
Various
Diamond Stone Guest Lodge
Outdoor
This annual festival, which takes place in the Lazy River South neighborhood of La Pine, raises funds and awareness in effort to beat MS. Lineup annoucement coming soon!

July 28

Kayleb James
Folk
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor

July 28

Systyr 'Skin-'nerd
Rock
Hardtails
Outdoor

July 28

Sunbathe
Pop
Suttle Lodge
Outdoor

July 29

Abisha Uhl
Rock
Volcanic
Indoor

AUGUST

August 1

Danny Barnes Trio
Americana
Mcmenamins
Indoor

August 1

Blackstrap
Rock/Folk
American Legion Park
Outdoor

August 1

America
Rock
Deschutes County Fair
Indoor

August 2

Morgan James
Soul
Tower Theatre
Indoor

August 2

Big + Rich
Country
Deschutes County Fair
Indoor

August 2

Munch and Music
TBA
Drake Park
Outdoor

August 2

The Lost Bayou Ramblers
Cajun Folk
Sisters
Outdoor

Aug 3

Grand Funk Railroad
Funk
Deschutes County Fair
Indoor

Aug 3

Beats Antique
World
Midtown Ballroom
Indoor

Aug 3-4

Sisters Rhythm and Brews Festival
Various
Sisters
Outdoor
See Pick's Picks for description!

Aug 4

Doc Ryan and the Whychus Creek Band
Americana
Elk Lake Resort
Outdoor

Aug 4

Orgone, The Routine
Funk
10 Barrel Eastside
Outdoor

Aug 4

Gary Allan Country

Deschutes County Fair Indoor

Aug 4

Willie Nelson & Family with Alison Krauss Folk/Country

LSA Outdoor

Aug 5

The Pixies & Sleigh Bells Rock

LSA Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

Aug 7

Shakey Graves Folk/Rock

Oregon Spirit Distillers Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

Aug 7

Brother Gabe & Friends Jam

Broken Top Bottle Shop Indoor

Aug 8

Downhill Ryder Rock/Folk

Sam Johnson Park Outdoor

Aug 9

Toothpick Shaker Rock

The Lot Outdoor

Aug 9

Munch and Music TBA

Drake Park Outdoor

Aug 9

Amos Lee Soul/Folk

LSA Outdoor

Did you know Amos Lee taught elementary school before his big break in music? The "Sweatpea" singer returns to the Amphitheater for an evening of folk and soul music.

Aug 10

River Whyless Folk/Rock

Volcanic Indoor

This neo-traditional folk quartet played at the now defunct Horned Hand in Bend many years ago, but the show remains a memorable one. Don't miss the sweet vocal harmonies of River Whyless at Volcanic this summer.

Aug 11-12

Northwest Soulfest Various

Guy's Killer BBQ Outdoor

Aug 11

The Edge, As the Crow Falls Rock

The Hub Indoor

Aug 11

Eminence Emsemble, Redbird Rock

10 Barrel Eastside Outdoor

Aug 11

Cosmonautical Rock

Elk Lake Resort Outdoor

Aug 11

Erotic City - A Tribute to Prince Rock/Pop

Hardtails Outdoor

Aug 11

Tuff Butts Classic Motorcycle Rally Rock

Redmond VFW Indoor

Aug 12

Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Music Jam & Dance Americana

Powell Butte Community Center Indoor

Aug 12

Joe Russo's Almost Dead Jam

Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor

Aug 12

Juju Eyeball Beatles Cover

Eagle Crest Resort Outdoor

Aug 15

Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings, Zion 1 Reggae

Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor

Love reggae? You won't want to miss these heavy hitters as they take the stage at the Atheltic Club. Rebelution earned a Grammy nomination for their 2017 album, while Stephen Marley needs no introduction.

Aug 15

Music in the Canyon TBA

American Legion Park Outdoor

Aug 16

Altan Folk

Sisters, OR Outdoor

Aug 16

Munch and Music TBA

Drake Park Outdoor

Aug 16

Paper Moon Rock

The Lot Outdoor

Aug 18

Moon Mountain Ramblers Bluegrass

Elk Lake Resort Outdoor

Aug 18

Culver Crawdad Festival Various

Culver Veterans Memorial Park Outdoor

Aug 18

Amy Obenski Songwriter

House Concert Indoor

Aug 18

Rod Degroege's Guitar Gods Review Rock

Hardtails Outdoor

Aug 18

Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas Rock

Volcanic Indoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

Aug 21

Brother Gabe & Friends Jam

Broken Top Bottle Shop Indoor

Aug 21

Steve Miller Band & Peter Frampton Rock

LSA Outdoor

Aug 22

Precious Byrd Dance/Rock

Sam Johnson Park Outdoor

Aug 23

Eric Leadbetter Rock

The Lot Outdoor

Aug 24-25

Hwy 97 Rock

Northside Bar & Grill Indoor

Aug 25

Honey Don't Folk

Elk Lake Resort Outdoor

Aug 25

Steelhorse - Bon Jovi Tribute Band Rock

Hardtails Outdoor

Aug 25

Brandi Carlie Folk/Rock

LSA Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

Aug 28

Dave Matthews Band Rock/Pop

LSA Outdoor

No big shock this one sold out in minutes. As we all know, people who love Dave Matthews, LOVE DAVE MATTHEWS. There really is no middle ground.

Aug 29

Music in the Canyon TBA

American Legion Park Outdoor

Aug 30

Sugar Mountain Roots

The Lot Outdoor

Aug 31

Johnny Lang R&B

SHARC Outdoor

Johnny Lang blends blues, rock and gospel music into a funky mix you can't help but groove to. The Grammy winner has five albums that have charted in the Billboard Top 200 and definitely plays a mean guitar.

Aug 31

Portugal. The Man Rock

LSA Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

Sept 1

Melanie Rose Dyer and Daniel Cooper Americana

Elk Lake Resort Outdoor

Sept 2

Rich Hunter and Thankusomuch Neo-Soul

Dogwood Cocktail Cabin Indoor

Sept 5

Hokulea Dancers Hawaiian

Sam Johnson Park Outdoor

Sept 7 - 9

Sisters Folk Festival Folk

Sisters, OR Outdoor

Sept 8

Mark Ransom Jam

Elk Lake Resort Outdoor

Sept 8

Secret Headliner TBA, The Grambler and The Theif TBA

10 Barrel Eastside Outdoor

Without 10 Barrel announcing the super secret headliner, there isn't much to write, but the suspense is killing us! Who could it possibly be?! Guess we'll all just have to wait patiently with our fingers crossed!

Sept 8

Jukebox Heroes - Foreigner Tribute Rock

Hardtails Outdoor

Sept 11

Clay Walker Country

Oregon Spirit Distillers Outdoor

Sept 19

The Head and The Heart & Blind Pilot Folk/Rock

LSA Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

