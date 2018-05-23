Wyatt Gaines

MAY

May 24

JMEAST, Savage Watson, Amity Kane, Just Joe, Ese Chango, Stevee Hutch

Hip-Hop

The Capitol

Indoor

May 24

Leadbetter Band Birthday Jam

Rock

The Commons

Outdoor

May 25

Lassen & Kerry

Folk

Dudley's Bookshop

Indoor

May 25

Bony Chanterelle

Rock

Spoken Moto

Indoor

Check out this week's SOUND feature for more about Bend's indie rock darlings Bony Chanterelle. This may be your new favorite local band.

May 25

Country Dance Party with Dry Canyon Stampede

Country

Volcanic

Indoor

May 25

Hunter & The Dirty Jacks

Rock

Silver Moon

Indoor

May 25

Eleven Eyes

Funk

Broken Top Bottle Shop

Indoor

May 25

Keith Greeninger & Dayan Kai

Folk

The Belfrey

Indoor

May 25 - 26

Immersion Brewing 2nd Anniversary Party

Various

Immersion Brewing

Outdoor

May 25 - 27

High Street BandDance

Rock

Sunriver Resort

Outdoor

May 26

Crimson Guardian

Metal

Silver Moon

Indoor

May 26

The Pitchfork Revolution

Bluegrass

On Tap

Outdoor

May 26

Skyzoo, Landon Wordswell

Hip-Hop

The Capitol

Indoor

May 26

John Kadlecik

Rock

Volcanic

Indoor

May 26

NTT Trio

Eurosports

Outdoor

May 27

Slow Season and Strange Rover

Rock

Volcanic

Indoor

May 27

Beat Lab Radio Presents: BedroomTrax

Electronic

The Capitol

Indoor

May 28

Just Cuz

Acoustic

Immersion Brewing

Indoor

May 29

Scary Busey, Poolside Leper Society

Punk

The Capitol

Indoor

May 30

Coyote Willow

Acoustic

Mcmenamins

Indoor

May 30, 2018

Ray LaMontagne, Neko Case

Folk/Rock

LSA

Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description

May 31

Maxwell Friedman Group

Funk/Soul

McMenamins

Indoor

If you haven't heard about local piano virtuoso Maxwell Friedman, where have you been? The 14-year-old band leader plans to change the face of funk and soul music, and we'll all be waiting and listening anxiously for what's next.

May 31

Wild & Scenic Rivers 50th Anniversary Celebration - With Bony Chanterelle Rock

Deschutes Brewery Public House

Outdoor

May 31

Small Leaks Sink Ships

Rock

Spoken Moto

Indoor

May 31

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

Rock

Volcanic

Indoor

May 31

Leo Dolan, Andrew LaFlamme

Folk

The Commons

Outdoor

May 31

North by North, MASQ, Dr. Green Dreams

Punk

Di Pizza

Indoor

JUNE

June 1

Soul Providers

Soul/Funk

The Blacksmith

Indoor

June 1

Second Son and TV Mike & The Scarecrowes

Country/Folk

Spoken Moto

Indoor

June 1

Big Band Blast

Classical

Tower Theatre

Indoor

June 1

Prineville Hot 5 Plus 2

Jazz

Ochoco Brewing Co.

Indoor

June 1

Not a Part of It, Root_DIR, Something on the Wing

Punk

Di Pizza

Indoor

June 1

The Loose Platoon

M&J Tavern

Indoor

June 1-2

Atlas to AVID 5th Anniversary Carnival with MarchFourth!, Precious Byrd, Sol Seed, The Blackout Cowboys

Various

AVID Cider

Outdoor

June 2

King Black Acid, SKULL DIVER, AM Clouds

ROCK

Volcanic

Indoor

King Black Acid, the pseudonym for Portland-based rocker Daniel Riddle, plays neo-psychedelic indie rock. Think Tame Impala for comparison. Pete from AM Clouds used to play with King Black Acid back in Portland and his new Bend band opens the show.

June 2

AB Project

Americana

Cork Cellars

Indoor

June 2

Crescendo Bendo Community Music Day

Classical

Tower Theatre

Indoor

June 2

This Island Earth, Joanna Lee at OSD Bottle Release Party

Rock

Oregon Spirit Distillers

Outdoor

What could be better than newly released bottles of booze at Oregon Spirit Distillers? The electronic accompaniment of This Island Earth, of course! In addition to the electro-rock jams of This Island Earth you can also catch former Bend-based singer/songwriter Joanna Lee.

June 2

Dead at the Doj

Jam

High Desert Martial Arts

Indoor

June 2

Alex Winters

Folk

LOGE Entrada

Outdoor

June 4

Bill Powers

Acoustic

Immersion Brewing

Indoor

June 5

Handmade Moments

Country/Blues/Rock

The Annex

Indoor

June 5

Wayward Soul

Rock

Worthy Brewing

Outdoor

June 5

Bobby Lindstrom & Ed Sharlet

Rock

Velvet

Indoor

June 6

First Wednesday Jazz

Jazz

Bend Golf Club

Indoor

June 6

Bill Powers

Rock

Gorilla Growers

Outdoor

June 6-7

The Teccas

Folk

Tumalo Steakhouse

Indoor

June 6

Nellie McKay

Singer/Songwriter

Volcanic

Indoor

June 6

Love & Theft

Country

Hardtails

Indoor

June 6

Lonesome Traveler

Americana

Tower Theatre

Indoor

June 7

Alex Winters

Folk

The Lot

Outdoor

June 7

Pato Banton

Reggae

The Capitol

Indoor

June 7

Paula Poundstone

Comedy

Tower Theatre

Indoor

June 7

Lande

Rock

McMenamins

Indoor

June 8

She Said, He Said

Jazz

The Blacksmith

Indoor

June 8

Standard Issue, Helga

Punk

Di Pizza

Indoor

June 8

luckyiam 3.0, Dj Nykon, lil Curry

Hip-Hop

The Capitol

Indoor

June 8

Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull

Rock

LSA

Outdoor

June 8

Victory Swig

Rock/Reggae

Cabin 22

Outdoor

June 8

Trailer 31

Americana

Dudley's Bookshop

Indoor

June 8

Dallas Hall

Rock/Folk

Ochoco Brewing Co.

Indoor

June 9

Les Stroud Survivorman

Earth Music

Tower Theatre

Indoor

June 9

Slightly Stoopid

Reggae/Rock

LSA

Outdoor

June 9

World's Finest

Rock/Folk/Reggae

Volcanic

Indoor

June 9

The Kronkmen

Rock

M&J Tavern

Indoor

June 9

Scott Helmer

Rock/Country

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyard

Outdoor

June 9

Juju Eyeball

Beatles Cover

Silver Moon

Indoor

Jun 10

8th Anniversary Party - B Side Brass Band, Tortilla Chips

Brass

Dump City Dumplings

Outdoor

Jun 10

COCO Spring Concert

Classical

Trinity Lutheran Church

Indoor

Jun 12

Lisa Dae and Friends

Jazz

Northside Bar & Grill

Indoor

Jun 12

Brother Gabe & Friends

Jam

Broken Top Bottle Shop

Indoor

June 13

Connor Bennett

Rock

Gorilla Growers

Outdoor

June 14

Jazzbros!

Jazz

Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Indoor

June 14

Downhill Ryder

Rock/Folk

Northside Bar & Grill

Indoor

June 14

Banjo Andy

Folk

The Lot

Outdoor

June 14

CC Amato

Country

Mavericks

Indoor

June 14

Michallis Patterson CD Release

Folk/Rock

Volcanic

Indoor

You may not have heard of 21-year-old Michallis Patterson just yet, but get ready to be blown away. Patterson uses music to help individuals fight their demons and create a better future. What could be more admirable than that?

June 14

Dueling Pianos Comedy Show

Comedy

The Capitol

Indoor

June 14

Tow'rs

Folk

McMenamins

Indoor

June 15

She Said, He Said

Jazz

Broken Top Club

Indoor

June 15-16

The Substitutes

Rock

Northside Bar & Grill

Indoor

June 15

SIMO & MASQ

Blues/Rock

Volcanic

Indoor

June 15

Soul Providers

Soul/Funk

Cabin 22

Indoor

June 15

The Uncharted Project

Jazz

Juniper Golf Course

Outdoor

June 15-17

Bite of Bend Music

Various

Downtown Bend

Outdoor

June 15-16

Tiger Town Music Festival

Various

Tiger Town Brewery

Outdoor

June 16

Corner Gospel Explosion

Rock

Elk Lake Resort

Outdoor

June 16

Beer, Bands and Public Lands

Various

Drake Park

Outdoor

June 16

High Valley

Country

Oregon Spirit Distillers

Outdoor

Award-winning country music in Bend? Duh. Don't miss High Valley at Oregon Spirit Distillers. With the abundance of country shows being booked in Bend these days and each of them selling out quickly, be sure to buy tickets in advance for this one.

June 16

Hawthorne Roots

Rock

Silver Moon

Indoor

June 16

Sabateur and The Desolate

Metal

3rd Street Pub

Indoor

June 16

Bend Larsen Band

Folk

The Commons

Outdoor

June 16

Dr. Green Dreams

Rock

M&J Tavern

Indoor

June 16

Burnin' Moonlight

Bluegrass

East Lake Resort

Outdoor

June 17

Dark and Grey

Acoustic

Northside Bar & Grill

Indoor

June 17

Thomas T and the Blue Chips

Blues

SHARC

Outdoor

June 18

The Uncharted Project

Jazz/Soul

Immersion Brewing

Indoor

June 19

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Rock/Soul/Reggae

LSA

Outdoor

June 20

Bill Powers

Folk

Gorilla Growers

Outdoor

June 20

Lino

Pronghorn

Outdoor

June 20

Pickin' and Paddlin'

Bluegrass

Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe

Outdoor

June 21 - 24

4 Peaks Music Festival

Various

Stevenson Ranch

Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

June 21

Chris Isaak

Rock

Athletic Club of Bend

Outdoor

June 21

Jesse Loren Strickman

Acoustic

The Lot

Outdoor

June 21

Amp Live and K Theory

Hip-Hop

The Capitol

Indoor

June 22

Diego's Umbrella, Tony Smiley, Gypsy Pirate Polka

10 Barrel Eastside

Outdoor

Gypsy pirate polka? Party drums? The beautiful violin of Jason Kleinberg? What's not to love about San Francisco-based rockers Diego's Umbrella?

June 22

Eric Leadbetter

Rock

Ochoco Brewing Co.

Indoor

June 22

The Dandy Warhols, Floater

Rock

Oregon Spirit Distillers

Outdoor

The Dandy Warhols originally formed in Portland in 1994 and promptly made a name for themselves in indie rock with hits like "Bohemian Like You." Floater, another Portland legacy favorite, opens the show.

June 22

Texas Tribute (ZZ Top Tribute Band)

Rock

Hub City Bar

Indoor

June 22

Danielle Nicole Band

Blues/Rock

Volcanic

Indoor

June 22

Mission Spotlight

Country

Crux Fermentation Project

Outdoor

June 23

Bill Keale

Hawaiian

Elk Lake Resort

Outdoor

June 23

Cruxapalooza 7

Various

Crux Fermentation Project

Outdoor

June 23

Primus & Mastodon

Rock/Metal

LSA

Outdoor

Rock and metal lovers, this one's for you. Not only has Primus solidified themselves as kings of rock and roll, Mastodon took home a Grammy this year. If you prefer your rock harder, faster, and stronger, don't miss Primus and Mastodon at the Les Schwab Amphitheater.

June 24

Mango Stew

Rock

SHARC

Outdoor

June 25

Blair Crimmins and the Hookers

Jazz

Volcanic

Indoor

Jun 26

Downhill Ryder

Rock/Folk

Silver Moon

Indoor

Jun 26

Brother Gabe & Friends

Jam

Broken Top Bottle Shop

Indoor

June 27

Todd Haaby & Sola Via

Latin

Sam Johnson Park

Outdoor

June 27

Juju Eyeball

Beatles Cover

McMenamins

Indoor

June 28

Dueling Pianos Comedy Show

Comedy

The Capitol

Indoor

June 28

Zipline

Jam

The Lot

Outdoor

June 29

Nitai Hershkovits & Jacquelyn West

Jazz

Cafe Sintra

Indoor

June 29 - Jul 1

Fire Electronic Music Festival

Electronic

Rockhorse Park

Outdoor

June 29

Aaron Watson

Country

La Pine Rodeo Grounds

Outdoor

June 29

Downhill Ryder

Rock/Folk

Silver Moon

Indoor

June 29

Joni Mitchell's Blue

Covers

Tower Theatre

Indoor

June 30

50th Anniversary Celebration with The Reputations

Rock

Sunriver Resort

Outdoor

June 30

Kinzel & Hyde

Roots

The Bite

Outdoor

June 30

Zuhg

Jam

Elk Lake Resort

Outdoor

June 30

SEED LING

Dream Pop

Silver Moon

Indoor

June 30

Lily Greenstone

Folk

LOGE Entrada

Outdoor

June 30

Bridge City Sinners

Folk/Punk

Volcanic

Indoor

This rowdy, neo-folk band from Portland has a punk-rock spirit that isn't your grandma's traditional folk music. Swing and dance along with Bridge City Sinners.

July

July 1

Strawberry Girls

Rock

Volcanic

Indoor

July 1

Code Red

Rock

SHARC

Outdoor

July 3

Sweet Red and The Hot Rod Billies

Rockabilly

Worthy Brewing

Outdoor

July 3

Blueprint

Hip-Hop

The Capitol

Indoor

July 5

Rob Gergerson

One-Man Band

The Lot

Outdoor

July 5

Juju Eyeball

Beatles Cover

Sunriver Resort

Outdoor

July 5

The Stirlings

Rock/Funk

Northside Bar & Grill

Indoor

July 6

Steve Martin & Martin Short

Folk/Comedy

LSA

Outdoor

Two of the biggest names in comedy grace the stage at the Schwab and we couldn't be more excited. From Short's wit to Martin's folk jams, this is one not to be missed.

July 6

Juju Eyeball

Beatles Cover

Eurosports

Outdoor

July 6

Hwy 97

Rock

Sunriver Resort

Outdoor

July 6

Bill Keale

Hawaiian

Broken Top Club

Outdoor

July 7

Broken Down Guitars

Rock

Elk Lake Resort

Outdoor

July 7

Jacob Miller

Americana

Suttle Lodge

Outdoor

July 7

The Rad Trads

Rock

Volcanic

Indoor

July 8

Social Distortion

Punk/Rock

Midtown Ballroom

Indoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

Jul 8

In The Whale

Rock

Volcanic

Indoor

Jul 10

Brother Gabe & Friends

Jam

Broken Top Bottle Shop

Indoor

July 11

The Bad Cats

Rock/Blues

Sam Johnson Park

Outdoor

July 11

Inanimate Existence

Metal

Third Street Pub

Indoor

July 11

Watkins Glen & The Tortilla Chips

Jam

Parilla Grill Westside

Outdoor

July 12

Appaloosa

Country

The Lot

Outdoor

July 12

Dueling Pianos Comedy Show

Comedy

The Capitol

Indoor

July 12

MIZERE, RAW B & DEZZ

Hip-Hop

Astro Lounge

Indoor

July 12

Munch and Music

TBA

Drake Park

Outdoor

July 13

She Said, He Said

Jazz

The Blacksmith

Indoor

July 13-14

Hwy 97

Rock

Checker's Pub

Indoor

July 14

Bookends

Folk

Elk Lake Resort

Outdoor

July 14

Gold Dust: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Rock/Pop

Hardtails

Outdoor

July 14

Fall Children, Poolside Leper Society

Punk

Di Pizza

Indoor

July 14

Cosmic Evolution

Rock

The Bite

Outdoor

July 14 - 15

Bend Summer Festival

Various

Downtown Bend

Outdoor

New Zealand-based singer songerwriter Gin Wigmore headlines Bend Summer Festival with her rock and blues sound. You'll also be able to catch many of your favorite local bands on a variety of stages.

July 17

The Brothers Reed

Acoustic

GoodLife Brewing Co.

Outdoor

July 17

Waker

Rock/Funk

Volcanic

Indoor

July 18

Too Slim and the Taildraggers

Blues

American Legion Park

Outdoor

July 18

Deathbreaker, Your Hands Write History

Metal

Domino Room

Indoor

July 18

Trout Steak Revival

Bluegrass

Volcanic

Indoor

July 18

Jon Stickley Trio

Bluegrass

Parilla Grill Westside

Outdoor

July 18

Caleb Caudle

Rock

Mcmenamins

Indoor

July 19

Paul Eddy

Folk/Rock

The Lot

Outdoor

July 19

Tatanka

Rock/Reggae

The Annex

Indoor

July 19

Dark and Grey

Rock

Northside Bar & Grill

Indoor

July 19

Munch and Music

TBA

Drake Park

Outdoor

July 20

High Street Band

Dance/Rock

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyard

Outdoor

Jul 21

Mission Spotlight

Country

Suttle Lodge

Outdoor

Jul 21

G Bots and the Journeymen

Rock

Elk Lake Resort

Outdoor

Jul 21

Los Lonely Boys

Rock

Tower Theatre

Indoor

While you may remember their hit "Heaven," Los Lonely Boys are more than a one-hit wonder. Enjoy the "Texicana Rock and Roll" of Los Lonely Boys at the Tower Theatre.

Jul 21

Whiskey Myers

Country/Rock

Oregon Spirit Distillers

Outdoor

Whiskey Myers recently previously hit #1 on the country music charts and has been recommended for fans of Chris Stapleton. Country meets rock with plenty of rasp, can't be beat.

Jul 21

Burnin' Moonlight

Bluegrass

East Lake Resort

Outdoor

Jul 22

Jeff Crosby and the Refugees

Rock

Volcanic

Indoor

Jul 22

Riders in the Sky

Country

Tower Theatre

Indoor

Jul 23

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Country

Volcanic

Indoor

Jul 24

Brother Gabe & Friends

Jam

Broken Top Bottle Shop

Indoor

Jul 24

Jackson Browne

Folk/Rock

LSA

Outdoor

Jul 25

Lino

Pronghorn

Outdoor

Jul 25

Countryfried

Country

Sam Johnson Park

Outdoor

Jul 25

Scott Pemberton

Rock

Parilla Grill Westside

Outdoor

Jul 25

Sheryl Crow

Pop/Folk

LSA

Outdoor

Jul 26

The Decemberists

Rock

LSA

Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

July 26

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Folk

Sisters

Outdoor

July 26

Dueling Pianos Comedy Show

Comedy

The Capitol

Indoor

July 26

Bruce Cockburn

Rock/Folk

Tower Theatre

Indoor

July 26

Munch and Music

TBA

Drake Park

Outdoor

July 26

Appaloosa

Country

Kelly D's

Indoor

July 27

The Uncharted Project

Jazz

Juniper Golf Course

Outdoor

July 27

Ian Jones

Rock

Ochoco Brewing Co.

Indoor

July 27 - 29

Newberry Event Music & Arts Festival

Various

Diamond Stone Guest Lodge

Outdoor

This annual festival, which takes place in the Lazy River South neighborhood of La Pine, raises funds and awareness in effort to beat MS. Lineup annoucement coming soon!

July 28

Kayleb James

Folk

Elk Lake Resort

Outdoor

July 28

Systyr 'Skin-'nerd

Rock

Hardtails

Outdoor

July 28

Sunbathe

Pop

Suttle Lodge

Outdoor

July 29

Abisha Uhl

Rock

Volcanic

Indoor

AUGUST

August 1

Danny Barnes Trio

Americana

Mcmenamins

Indoor

August 1

Blackstrap

Rock/Folk

American Legion Park

Outdoor

August 1

America

Rock

Deschutes County Fair

Indoor

August 2

Morgan James

Soul

Tower Theatre

Indoor

August 2

Big + Rich

Country

Deschutes County Fair

Indoor

August 2

Munch and Music

TBA

Drake Park

Outdoor

August 2

The Lost Bayou Ramblers

Cajun Folk

Sisters

Outdoor

Aug 3

Grand Funk Railroad

Funk

Deschutes County Fair

Indoor

Aug 3

Beats Antique

World

Midtown Ballroom

Indoor

Aug 3-4

Sisters Rhythm and Brews Festival

Various

Sisters

Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

Aug 4

Doc Ryan and the Whychus Creek Band

Americana

Elk Lake Resort

Outdoor

Aug 4

Orgone, The Routine

Funk

10 Barrel Eastside

Outdoor

Aug 4

Gary Allan Country

Deschutes County Fair Indoor

Aug 4

Willie Nelson & Family with Alison Krauss Folk/Country

LSA Outdoor

Aug 5

The Pixies & Sleigh Bells Rock

LSA Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

Aug 7

Shakey Graves Folk/Rock

Oregon Spirit Distillers Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

Aug 7

Brother Gabe & Friends Jam

Broken Top Bottle Shop Indoor

Aug 8

Downhill Ryder Rock/Folk

Sam Johnson Park Outdoor

Aug 9

Toothpick Shaker Rock

The Lot Outdoor

Aug 9

Munch and Music TBA

Drake Park Outdoor

Aug 9

Amos Lee Soul/Folk

LSA Outdoor

Did you know Amos Lee taught elementary school before his big break in music? The "Sweatpea" singer returns to the Amphitheater for an evening of folk and soul music.

Aug 10

River Whyless Folk/Rock

Volcanic Indoor

This neo-traditional folk quartet played at the now defunct Horned Hand in Bend many years ago, but the show remains a memorable one. Don't miss the sweet vocal harmonies of River Whyless at Volcanic this summer.

Aug 11-12

Northwest Soulfest Various

Guy's Killer BBQ Outdoor

Aug 11

The Edge, As the Crow Falls Rock

The Hub Indoor

Aug 11

Eminence Emsemble, Redbird Rock

10 Barrel Eastside Outdoor

Aug 11

Cosmonautical Rock

Elk Lake Resort Outdoor

Aug 11

Erotic City - A Tribute to Prince Rock/Pop

Hardtails Outdoor

Aug 11

Tuff Butts Classic Motorcycle Rally Rock

Redmond VFW Indoor

Aug 12

Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Music Jam & Dance Americana

Powell Butte Community Center Indoor

Aug 12

Joe Russo's Almost Dead Jam

Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor

Aug 12

Juju Eyeball Beatles Cover

Eagle Crest Resort Outdoor

Aug 15

Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings, Zion 1 Reggae

Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor

Love reggae? You won't want to miss these heavy hitters as they take the stage at the Atheltic Club. Rebelution earned a Grammy nomination for their 2017 album, while Stephen Marley needs no introduction.

Aug 15

Music in the Canyon TBA

American Legion Park Outdoor

Aug 16

Altan Folk

Sisters, OR Outdoor

Aug 16

Munch and Music TBA

Drake Park Outdoor

Aug 16

Paper Moon Rock

The Lot Outdoor

Aug 18

Moon Mountain Ramblers Bluegrass

Elk Lake Resort Outdoor

Aug 18

Culver Crawdad Festival Various

Culver Veterans Memorial Park Outdoor

Aug 18

Amy Obenski Songwriter

House Concert Indoor

Aug 18

Rod Degroege's Guitar Gods Review Rock

Hardtails Outdoor

Aug 18

Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas Rock

Volcanic Indoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

Aug 21

Brother Gabe & Friends Jam

Broken Top Bottle Shop Indoor

Aug 21

Steve Miller Band & Peter Frampton Rock

LSA Outdoor

Aug 22

Precious Byrd Dance/Rock

Sam Johnson Park Outdoor

Aug 23

Eric Leadbetter Rock

The Lot Outdoor

Aug 24-25

Hwy 97 Rock

Northside Bar & Grill Indoor

Aug 25

Honey Don't Folk

Elk Lake Resort Outdoor

Aug 25

Steelhorse - Bon Jovi Tribute Band Rock

Hardtails Outdoor

Aug 25

Brandi Carlie Folk/Rock

LSA Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

Aug 28

Dave Matthews Band Rock/Pop

LSA Outdoor

No big shock this one sold out in minutes. As we all know, people who love Dave Matthews, LOVE DAVE MATTHEWS. There really is no middle ground.

Aug 29

Music in the Canyon TBA

American Legion Park Outdoor

Aug 30

Sugar Mountain Roots

The Lot Outdoor

Aug 31

Johnny Lang R&B

SHARC Outdoor

Johnny Lang blends blues, rock and gospel music into a funky mix you can't help but groove to. The Grammy winner has five albums that have charted in the Billboard Top 200 and definitely plays a mean guitar.

Aug 31

Portugal. The Man Rock

LSA Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!

Sept 1

Melanie Rose Dyer and Daniel Cooper Americana

Elk Lake Resort Outdoor

Sept 2

Rich Hunter and Thankusomuch Neo-Soul

Dogwood Cocktail Cabin Indoor

Sept 5

Hokulea Dancers Hawaiian

Sam Johnson Park Outdoor

Sept 7 - 9

Sisters Folk Festival Folk

Sisters, OR Outdoor

Sept 8

Mark Ransom Jam

Elk Lake Resort Outdoor

Sept 8

Secret Headliner TBA, The Grambler and The Theif TBA

10 Barrel Eastside Outdoor

Without 10 Barrel announcing the super secret headliner, there isn't much to write, but the suspense is killing us! Who could it possibly be?! Guess we'll all just have to wait patiently with our fingers crossed!

Sept 8

Jukebox Heroes - Foreigner Tribute Rock

Hardtails Outdoor

Sept 11

Clay Walker Country

Oregon Spirit Distillers Outdoor

Sept 19

The Head and The Heart & Blind Pilot Folk/Rock

LSA Outdoor

See Pick's Picks for description!