Get ready for adventures out east with Boots, Bikes and Boats in Eastern Oregon 

Yes, coronavirus is still among us. But no, that doesn't mean the trails and lakes of Central Oregon are any less busy this time of year. For those ready to check out some more remote locales, this online program could be ideal. "Boots, Bikes, and Boats in Eastern Oregon" is geared toward those looking to explore outdoor options beyond Central Oregon.
Renee Patrick, Oregon Desert Trail coordinator for the Oregon Natural Desert Association, will share information about the Steens Mountain Wilderness, Fremont-Winema National Forest and the John Day River area. As a staffer hired to help develop the 750-mile Oregon Desert Trail, Patrick has lots of knowledge and insight to share. The online event is hosted by the Deschutes Public Library, and those looking to participate can head to the event page, where a link to the program will be available at 11am Sunday.
