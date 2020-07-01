 Get ready for adventures out east with Boots, Bikes and Boats in Eastern Oregon | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
July 01, 2020 Outside » Go Here

Get ready for adventures out east with Boots, Bikes and Boats in Eastern Oregon 

Geared toward those looking to explore outdoor options beyond Central Oregon

By

Yes, coronavirus is still among us. But no, that doesn't mean the trails and lakes of Central Oregon are any less busy this time of year. For those ready to check out some more remote locales, this online program could be ideal. "Boots, Bikes, and Boats in Eastern Oregon" is geared toward those looking to explore outdoor options beyond Central Oregon.

Steens Mountain Wilderness. - BLM
  • BLM
  • Steens Mountain Wilderness.

Renee Patrick, Oregon Desert Trail coordinator for the Oregon Natural Desert Association, will share information about the Steens Mountain Wilderness, Fremont-Winema National Forest and the John Day River area. As a staffer hired to help develop the 750-mile Oregon Desert Trail, Patrick has lots of knowledge and insight to share. The online event is hosted by the Deschutes Public Library, and those looking to participate can head to the event page, where a link to the program will be available at 11am Sunday.

Boots, Bikes, and Boats in Eastern Oregon
Sun., July 5. 11am
Online event
Visit deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/60103 to watch
Free

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Comments

The Source Weekly

