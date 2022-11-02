Get T-Day Pies, Support Culinary Students 

Pardon us while we start talking about the holidays already—but for those looking to get someone else to bake the pies this Thanksgiving, the students of the Cascade Culinary Institute have you covered.
Students in the program, part of Central Oregon Community College, are baking Chocolate Bourbon Pecan and Chai Apple pies for turkey day, for a cost of $35 each. Profits from the pies go to CCI's student club that helps fund field trips and activities for these future culinary professionals.✖i
Find a link to more information about the Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser on the CCI's Student Activities page: cascadeculinary.com/student-activities.
