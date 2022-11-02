 Get T-Day Pies, Support Culinary Students | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 02, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Get T-Day Pies, Support Culinary Students 

Culinary students are baking up Chai Apple and Bourbon Pecan pies for Turkey Day

By
click to enlarge CASCADE CULINARY INSTITUTE
  • Cascade Culinary Institute

Pardon us while we start talking about the holidays already—but for those looking to get someone else to bake the pies this Thanksgiving, the students of the Cascade Culinary Institute have you covered.

Students in the program, part of Central Oregon Community College, are baking Chocolate Bourbon Pecan and Chai Apple pies for turkey day, for a cost of $35 each. Profits from the pies go to CCI's student club that helps fund field trips and activities for these future culinary professionals.

  • Cascade Culinary Institute

A pie order form is available online, and people ordering pies can plan to pay and pick up their pies on Tuesday, Nov. 22 or Wednesday, Nov. 23 using cash, checks or credit cards. Orders need to be in by the end of the day on Nov. 10, and the fundraiser is capped at 250 pies.

Find a link to more information about the Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser on the CCI's Student Activities page: cascadeculinary.com/student-activities.

