 Get to Know Karyn Ann | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 31, 2019 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Get to Know Karyn Ann 

A Q&A with the Portland-based singer/songwriter

By

Karyn Ann's last album, "Be Loud," was released in 2018—10 tracks of poppy, folky and sometimes funky pieces of music that showcase the Portland-based singer's knack for writing songs that are relatable to the listener.

Karyn Ann cites a gaggle of influences, from Michael Bolton to Billie Holiday. - MERCY MCNAB PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Mercy Mcnab Photography
  • Karyn Ann cites a gaggle of influences, from Michael Bolton to Billie Holiday.

Ann is set to make an appearance at The Open Door in Sisters on Jan. 6, so I reached out to her the week of Christmas to get a little insight into who she is as an artist. Check out our Q&A below to learn a little bit about Ann's inspirations as an artist, her upcoming music and the awesome album cover for "Be Loud."

Source Weekly: First off, I wanted to ask you about the cover on your album "Be Loud," because it's incredible work. How did you shoot that and what gave you the idea for it?

Karyn Ann: That's a good question. My husband actually planned the photo shoot as a fun anniversary activity for us, after our friend/musician Shane Brown told him about the series. I went to the photo shoot not knowing I'd being using one of the shots as my album cover. Photographer Jordan Henline of 88.8 Film and Photography created the series by placing a leaf blower right in the subject's face and snapping a photo. His whole series is viewable on Instagram. The decision to make one of the photos as my album cover came after several of my friends said, "Hey, that's the album cover." I thought it fit the title of the album well and knew it would draw attention and questions.

SW: When did you figure out that music was something you wanted to be a part of?

KA: I think I've always known I wanted music to be the focus of my life. Growing up I would sing all the time, and I took piano and violin lessons until I picked up the guitar at age 14. It was around then that I became enamored with songwriting. I went on to college and grad school to earn degrees in geology, and tried my hand as a career geologist, but I always came back to music. When I eventually landed in Portland, I made the choice to pursue music as a career/job, and I haven't looked back. 

SW: You can definitely hear a little bit of country, folk and pop all kind of nesting in your sound. Were there any artists you naturally gravitated toward growing up?

KA: As a kid I listened to Michael Bolton, Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox and Bette Midler. I've always been drawn to big, powerful voices. In high school I really glommed onto artists like Fiona Apple, Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow because of their songwriting. I also love old gospel singers like Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and classic R&B/jazz singers like Etta James and Billie Holiday. Back in the late 2000s there was an emergence of blue-eyed soul from artists like Adele and Amy Winehouse, and I really connected to those sounds. Most recently I think my biggest influences have been Brandi Carlile, Susan Tedeschi and Foy Vance. I know my tastes are all over the place, but I guess what it comes down to is the authenticity of the songwriting and performance, and how much I connect to it.

click image Karyn Ann's recent album cover. - JORDAN HENLINE
  • Jordan Henline
  • Karyn Ann's recent album cover.

SW: Do you have any new music in the works right now?

KA: Yes, I do! And I am really excited to share it! I will be releasing a single on March 18. Then I'll be releasing a couple more singles into the spring/summer. I am also starting to record a new EP in January which will mark a significant departure from my previous material. So, stay tuned!

SW: The year is just ending, so I'm curious, what was your favorite album from 2019 and why?

KA: Favorite album of the year... that would have to be "Enderness" by A.A. Bondy. It's his first release since 2011. My husband actually introduced me to his music. To me, the album subtlety comments on our dark troubled world and society, but also leaves a lot open for interpretation. I just really love the lyrics and production.

Karyn Ann
Mon., Jan. 6, 6pm
The Open Door
303 W Hood Ave., Sisters
No cover


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 31-January 8, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

  • 30 Years in the Making

    30 Years in the Making

    The Posies reunite the original alt-rock lineup for a 30th anniversary tour
    • by Anne Pick
    • May 16, 2018
  • Is Rock Dead?

    Is Rock Dead?

    The R&B/hip-hop genre surpassed rock as the No.1 musical genre over the past year. What does that mean for rock 'n' roll mainstays?
    • by Bill Forman
    • May 23, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation