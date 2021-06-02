Get Your Art on, All Weekend Long 

In another sign of the times, locals will flock to the downtown areas of both Bend and Redmond this week to take part in an annual summer tradition. Plus, more art shows are on the way for the weekend.

Downtown Bend's First Friday Art Walk gives local businesses the chance to showcase local art in shops.

Bend First Friday

It's starting to feel like summer around Central Oregon! The season is kicking off with a holiday weekend under our belts, 90-degree weather in the forecast and the return of downtown First Friday Art Walks, an annual Bend tradition that supports local artists and makers and gets the community back together again. Downtown Bend shops are matched with local artists, giving artists the chance to display their works and chat with the public, and for everyone to take in some live music. Most shops will be open later than usual, providing ample time to browse, grab a bite or a drink and take in all that downtown has to offer.

First Friday Art Walk

Fri., June 4, 5pm

Downtown Bend

Bendfirstfridayartwalk.com

Redmond First Friday

Redmond will have its own First Friday in June, celebrating summer and local art in the core of downtown Redmond. This monthly event kicked off in May of this year, bringing artists, musicians and shops together for a one-stop community experience. Love Bird Yoga even offers a free community yoga class during each First Friday. There are plenty of drinks and treats to try to keep you fueled up as you stroll through the heart of Redmond.

Redmond First Friday

Fri., June 4, 5pm

Downtown Redmond

visitredmond.com/events

More art in Redmond

Want even more art this weekend? The Dry Canyon Arts Association presents a new Redmond artist-focused event. The non-profit organization is dedicated to encouraging the growth of the art scene in Redmond by providing access and experiences for the community to interact with the local art. Art at the Music Hall will be a chance for the community to browse 21 local artists work at the newly opened High Desert Music Hall. This will be first event of a series of art shows at this venue highlighting the best artists in Redmond and the surrounding areas.

Art at the Music Hall

Sat., June 5, 10am-5pm

High Desert Music Hall

818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond

Drycanyonartsassociation.com/events

Free

First Friday Q&A

By Nicole Vulcan

With a busy Memorial Day weekend in the books, and First Friday returning this month, the bustle of a busy summer is upon us. We checked in with the owner of Dudley's Bookshop Café, to get a read on what's ahead for downtown retailers.

Source Weekly: Any plans for the first First Friday June 4?

Tom Beans: Really happy to see it come back. I think we're in a place where we can do it pretty safely, but it won't yet be like it used to be. We'll be staying open later selling books and drinks to go but, as for having live music or other events, we're not there yet. Capacity restrictions, even at 75%, make it tough. If we allow in-store beverage consumption, then we're at 50% so it doesn't make financial sense for us yet. Regardless, it'll just be great to see First Friday crowds in downtown again.

SW: As a downtown Bend business owner, what's it been like since the county moved to Lower Risk?

TB: It's been a real relief. For a long time, we had to closely monitor the number of customers in the shop but at 75% capacity that's rarely an issue now. I'm not comfortable putting my staff in a position to check for proof of vaccination so we're still requiring masks but no one seems to mind. I can count on one hand the number of people we've had to ask to put a mask on and that's pretty cool.

SW: What do you hope to see this summer, in terms of business and activity in downtown Bend?

TB: If Spring Break and Memorial Day Weekend are any indication, we're all going to be really busy this summer. Everyone was stuck at home for about a year and all that pent up energy is about to let loose.