Get Your Art on the Wall 

Bend’s Franklin Avenue underpass got its first dose of art in 2018, when artists Kaycee Anseth painted the mural, “Two for Joy.” Now, a local group is looking for the next artist to co-create a second mural.



The Bend Central District Initiative is seeking a Spanish-speaking artist to help co-design the “Phase Two” mural in its project, #ProjectUnderpass.

Since the Bend Central District has three times more Latinxresidents as the rest of the City of Bend, Phase Two of #ProjectUnderpass focuses on lifting up that cultural heritage for all Bendites to recognize and respect through public art,” read a press release from Moey Newbold, director of urban planning for Central Oregon LandWatch, the land use planning and policy non-profit that started the BCD Initiative. The Oregon Arts Commission Build Communities program is providing a matching grant for the initiative. The ideal candidate will have a connection to the Latinx community, experience with mural projects and the ability to work with volunteers.

Darris Hurst

Those interested can reach out to Hayley Anderson at info@colw.org or 541-647-2930. Applications are due by Aug. 9.

Call for Black Lives Matter Art

A new grant program is calling for artists in Oregon—and outside the Portland area—to submit work, for the chance at $2,500 grants. Jordan Schnitzer, along with the Jordan Schnitzer Museums of Art at the University of Oregon, Washington State University and Portland State University, have established a $150,000 Black Lives Matter Artist Grant Program. Each of the three museums is granting $2,500 to 20 artists “who use their voices, experiences, and artistic expression to reflect on social justice efforts in response to systemic racism,” according to a press release.



“I have often said artists are chroniclers of our time. We all feel anguish about the death of George Floyd and many others at the hands of racial oppression,” said Jordan Schnitzer, president of his family’s foundations, including The Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation and the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation. “We, more than ever, need artists to help us understand this issue and help us heal.”



Information on how to submit is available on each of the three museums’ websites. Applications are due no later than Sept. 30.