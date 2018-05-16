Search
May 16, 2018 News » Local News

Get Your Free Camp On 

Oregon State Parks offers free sites June 2

By
Saturday June 2 is State Parks Day and parks across Oregon will be celebrating with free camping, free parking and a whole host of other events you can be a part of.
click image The view from Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint in Bend, Ore. - MARELBU
  • MARELBU
  • The view from Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint in Bend, Ore.
Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department will offer free camping for all tent, RV and horse campsites at over a dozen parks June 2 and 3. Meanwhile, 26 parks that usually charge a day-use fee will have free parking those same days. OSPRD will also offer free barbecue picnics, a family safety fair, outdoor concerts, ranger-led hikes and more.

Along with free access to parks, fishing is free June 2 and 3, thanks to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
click image A view of Lake Billy Chinook, Ore., with a view of The Cove Palisades State Park facilities below. - IAN POELLET
  • Ian Poellet
  • A view of Lake Billy Chinook, Ore., with a view of The Cove Palisades State Park facilities below.
State Parks Day has been held annually since 1997. This year OPRD partnered with Oregon Lottery to sponsor events at Milo McIver State Park, The Cove Palisades State Park and Wallowa Lake State Park.

"State Park Day is our way of thanking Oregonians for their commitment to our state parks," OPRD Director, Lisa Sumption says. On this day, she says, “We invite people to discover a new park or revisit an old favorite.”
click image The Deschutes River runs through La Pine State Park in Central Oregon. - ANOTHER BELIEVER
  • Another Believer
  • The Deschutes River runs through La Pine State Park in Central Oregon.
Free camp sites include:

CASCADE RANGE AND CENTRAL OREGON
—Detroit Lake State Recreation Area
—LaPine State Park
—Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint
—The Cove Palisades State Park

WILLAMETTE VALLEY
—Champoeg State Heritage Area
—Silver Falls State Park
—State Capitol State Park
—Willamette Mission State Park

COAST
—Fort Stevens State Park
—Humbug Mountain State Park
—Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park

PORTLAND AND COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE
—Crown Point State Scenic Corridor
—Milo McIver State Park
—Tryon Creek State Natural Area

SOUTHERN AND EASTERN OREGON
—Goose Lake State Recreation Area
—Joseph H. Stewart State Recreation Area
—OC&E Woods Line State Trail
—Wallowa Lake State Park

Some things to keep in mind:

Campsite rental is free, but you'll pay a $8 non-refundable transaction fee when you book at oregonstateparks.org.
Make reservations at least 24 hours in advance. 

