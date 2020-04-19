Getting Crafty 

W

ith on-site consumption restricted, happy hour has moved to our respective homes and pre-dinner cocktails have gone DIY. It's still possible, however, to drink locally with a few of these curated cocktail recipes that use ingredients from local distillers, along with Central Oregon-based beverages.

Bend Booch Sangria

What better way to enjoy a 3 pm soaking of the sun's rays than by sipping on this kombucha and wine "sangria"? Fill a stemless glass halfway with ice and Volcano Vineyards Bend Red Blend, about 4 ounces. Pour another 4 ounces of Humm Mango Passionfruit Kombucha and top with the juice from half of a lemon. Add a handful of frozen blueberries, pineapple or your favorite fruit and garnish with mint.





click to enlarge Nancy Patterson

A quick "sangria" for these lovely spring days.

RoseHound

Cascade Distillery in Sisters offers a mini cocktail with gin and grapefruit, but I've jazzed this one up a bit. Over ice, pour 2 ounces of South Sister Gin and 4 ounces of Italian grapefruit soda. Squeeze the juice from a quartered grapefruit and top with seltzer or club soda. Stir in 1 teaspoon of rosemary simple syrup, or garnish with a sprig of the fresh herb.

Gimme MoMosa

Crux Fermentations Project's Gimme Mo (Not Just Another IPA) makes a fantastic beer-mosa for any occasion. Just top your frosty IPA with fresh orange juice—and a splash of club soda for fizz!



The Rifft When you can't choose between coffee and cocktails, choose both! In a shaker (or mason jar with lid) combine one ounce of Irish Cream Liqueur, 1 ounce of Crater Lake Hazelnut Espresso Vodka, 3 ounces of Riff Southpaw Cold Brew coffee and half an ounce of heavy cream (or coconut cream). Tighten the lid and shake it for five to 10 seconds. Pour into a rocks glass and dust with cinnamon or cocoa powder.



click to enlarge Nancy Patterson

Coffee or cocktail? How about both, with "The Rifft."

Hibiscus Margarita

Joolz Restaurant is taking care of everything but the booze. Get these $5 ready-to-make cocktails to-go and simply add your own spirits at home.

Bourbon Maple smash

Stafford's Reserve bourbon is the perfect accompaniment to this signature cocktail. In a rocks glass, combine half an ounce of maple syrup and equal parts orange juice and lemon juice and a dash of bitters. Add a fresh orange slice and lightly muddle. Top with 2 ounces of Stafford’s Reserve bourbon and fill the glass with ice. Float with seltzer water and garnish with an orange wedge.

Local spirits can be found at most Bend-area liquor stores.





Nancy Patterson is the creator of Eat Drink Bend.