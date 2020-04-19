 Getting Crafty | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 19, 2020 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Getting Crafty 

'Drink Local" now means making homemade cocktails, using locally sourced spirits and ingredients

By
With on-site consumption restricted, happy hour has moved to our respective homes and pre-dinner cocktails have gone DIY. It's still possible, however, to drink locally with a few of these curated cocktail recipes that use ingredients from local distillers, along with Central Oregon-based beverages.

Bend Booch Sangria

What better way to enjoy a 3 pm soaking of the sun's rays than by sipping on this kombucha and wine "sangria"? Fill a stemless glass halfway with ice and Volcano Vineyards Bend Red Blend, about 4 ounces. Pour another 4 ounces of Humm Mango Passionfruit Kombucha and top with the juice from half of a lemon. Add a handful of frozen blueberries, pineapple or your favorite fruit and garnish with mint.

click to enlarge A quick "sangria" for these lovely spring days. - NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson
  • A quick "sangria" for these lovely spring days.

RoseHound

Cascade Distillery in Sisters offers a mini cocktail with gin and grapefruit, but I've jazzed this one up a bit. Over ice, pour 2 ounces of South Sister Gin and 4 ounces of Italian grapefruit soda. Squeeze the juice from a quartered grapefruit and top with seltzer or club soda. Stir in 1 teaspoon of rosemary simple syrup, or garnish with a sprig of the fresh herb.

Gimme MoMosa

Crux Fermentations Project's Gimme Mo (Not Just Another IPA) makes a fantastic beer-mosa for any occasion. Just top your frosty IPA with fresh orange juice—and a splash of club soda for fizz!

The Rifft

When you can't choose between coffee and cocktails, choose both! In a shaker (or mason jar with lid) combine one ounce of Irish Cream Liqueur, 1 ounce of Crater Lake Hazelnut Espresso Vodka, 3 ounces of Riff Southpaw Cold Brew coffee and half an ounce of heavy cream (or coconut cream). Tighten the lid and shake it for five to 10 seconds. Pour into a rocks glass and dust with cinnamon or cocoa powder.

click to enlarge Coffee or cocktail? How about both, with "The Rifft." - NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson
  • Coffee or cocktail? How about both, with "The Rifft."

Hibiscus Margarita

Joolz Restaurant is taking care of everything but the booze. Get these $5 ready-to-make cocktails to-go and simply add your own spirits at home.

Bourbon Maple smash

Stafford's Reserve bourbon is the perfect accompaniment to this signature cocktail. In a rocks glass, combine half an ounce of maple syrup and equal parts orange juice and lemon juice and a dash of bitters. Add a fresh orange slice and lightly muddle. Top with 2 ounces of Stafford’s Reserve bourbon and fill the glass with ice. Float with seltzer water and garnish with an orange wedge.

Local spirits can be found at most Bend-area liquor stores.


Nancy Patterson is the creator of Eat Drink Bend.

