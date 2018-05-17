Search
May 17, 2018 Scout » Play

Getting Out and About? 

Here's what you need to get before you hit our trails and sno-parks

By
OREGON PARKS DEPARTMENT
  • Oregon Parks Department

Sno-park Info: Shoes, water, snacks, itinerary left with a friend—check, check, check, check. Now don't forget your parking permit.

They're required in the Deschutes National Forest parking areas including Tumalo Falls, Dillon Falls picnic site and Benham West Trailhead. They're $5 per day or $30 for the season. Buy them online and print at home, or buy them at U.S. Forest Service offices or local outdoor shops. More info: ufs.usda.gov

Going to an Oregon State Park? Same routine. Smith Rock, Cove Palisades and Tumalo State Park all require the $5/day parking permit. Buy one-year or two-year passes online for $30/$50. All state parks in Central Oregon have kiosks that let you buy them. More info: oregonstateparks.org

In winter, you need a sno-park permit. Around Bend, Virginia Meissner, Wanoga, Swampy Lake and Dutchman Flat all require the $4/day pass. Buy a three-day consecutive pass for $9 or an annual one for $25. Permits are required from Nov. 1-April 30. Buy them at Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services offices and local shops including Bi-Mart, Crow's Feet Commons, Mountain Supply of Oregon and many others. More info: tripcheck.com/pages/sno-parks-central-oregon

