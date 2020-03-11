 Getting Wiser | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 11, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Getting Wiser 

On the cusp of Lost Ox's sophomore album

By

Portland's Lost Ox first became a band in 2017, then released its debut album in March of 2018. The two-year mark is upon "Wildheart," and the boys of Lost Ox have grown plenty since then. They'll look to improve off an already well-received album with the band's sophomore effort.

Guitarist Dylan DiSalvio tells me that the band has been in the studio recently and plans to release the first of two EPs in the next coming month. Meanwhile, they're cooking up a bunch of new songs. And by the end of the year, the second Lost Ox album should be released for everyone to hear. Read the rest of our interview with DiSalvio below.

Everyone in Lost Ox is a songwriter, which contributes to the wide variety of music they play. - COURTESY LOST OX
  • Courtesy Lost Ox
  • Everyone in Lost Ox is a songwriter, which contributes to the wide variety of music they play.

Source Weekly: It's almost been exactly two years since "Wildheart" was released. What makes you proud to have that as your debut album and what was it like getting positive feedback from the Portland and Northwest scene?

Dylan DiSalvio: We put a lot of energy into "Wildheart"—over 120 hours in the studio recording and mixing, countless early mornings and late nights. We were a new band then; we started recording "Wildheart" less than one year after our first show as Lost Ox. It was a big step up for us. Professional studio, professional gear, professional engineer, with a strict timeline and it put a lot of pressure on us as a new band. This kind of crucible-like experience pushed us and grew us in unexpected ways and set us on a trajectory which we still travel on and filled our sails with enough wind to start getting there.

SW: You can't really be pigeonholed into just one genre. What are some of the band's biggest influences? 

DS: Each of us comes from a different world of listening, but we all kind of came of age in the jam band scene and are united by our love of the Grateful Dead. Add a little Funkadelic and a couple dashes of Doc Watson and Tony Rice and you may get a sense of the strange, strange place we're coming from.

SW: Lost Ox will be playing at McMenamins Old St. Francis School here in Bend. Are you excited for the show?

DS: Yes! It'll be our second time, and third time in Bend. Loved the tubs the first time. Big ups to McMenamins for treating artists well! We love them. We've only been playing in Bend over the last half a year or so but we already feeling the love and diggin' in. I wanna give a shout out to our friends John Morris and Samantha Harber for putting us up and showing us around town! Life's a lot better with compadres.

SW: I'm pretty interested in the name Lost Ox. What's the story behind that?

DS: Band names are hard to pick. We like animals and we wanted to name the band after an animal. Musk Ox was suggested but I vetoed it because, well, musk oxes are stinky—hence the "musk." I liked the sound of Lost Ox and when Reed googled it, he found this 10-panel Buddhist story drawing, which is more well known as the story of the "Ten Bulls."

The gist is that the ox is a metaphor for your mind/enlightenment, and "Lost Ox'" is the third panel, in which the quest is begun but not yet attained. The oxherd in the story accomplishes the goal of finding and taming his ox, even riding it into town at the end, and eventually there is no distinction between ox and rider and the oxherd is at peace. Once I read the story, it was obvious that it should be the band name, particularly for us—an indulgent American band bent on exploring, pushing and expanding our own experience —not the wisened guru, certainly; much more of an enthusiastic adept, perpetually striving, winning, losing ourselves to freedom and then bouncing right on back to ourselves.

Lost Ox
Thu., March 12, 7-10pm
McMenamins Old St. Francis School
700 NW Bond St., Bend
No cover

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 11-18, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Back in Sisters

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Mar 11, 2020
    Kacy & Clayton return to Central Oregon on the heels of their latest album More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Two-Thirds Joseph

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Mar 4, 2020
    Natalie and Allison Closner dish on their latest album, women in music and the dynamic of being sisters in a band More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    These Ladies Rock

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Mar 4, 2020
    Central Oregon's upcoming shows, highlight women in music More »
  • More »

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Let the Madness Begin

    Let the Madness Begin

    With tournament selections upon us, Oregon's college b-ball teams will be on full display come tournament time
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • Back in Sisters

    Back in Sisters

    Kacy & Clayton return to Central Oregon on the heels of their latest album
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • Trailblazing: From Low-Cal to Big Gains

    Trailblazing: From Low-Cal to Big Gains

    Deschutes Brewery steps away from lighter beers, making a powerful & tasty hazy IPA in the process
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation