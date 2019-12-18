Gift and You Shall Receive 

Courtesy The Giving Plate

Thu., Dec. 19 - NPT Benefit

The Commons

Join three of Central Oregon's hottest musical artists for an evening of song, benefitting the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance. Bend locals Jess Ryan and Eric Leadbetter will be joined by Portland's Patrick Connell. Live music from 7-9pm.

Thu., Dec. 19 - Ugly Sweater Christmas Bingo

Cascade Lakes Brewing Company

Throw on your ugliest Christmas sweater and head to Redmond. Bingo starts at 6:30pm! Cash prizes will be handed out to winning cards, and there will be a special prize awarded to the kid and the adult wearing the ugliest sweater. Half of proceeds will be donated to the BrightSide Animal Center.

Fri., Dec. 20 - Winter Solstice Celebration

The Pavilion

Join in celebrating the shortest day of the year and all that is winter! Festivities will take place from 5:30-8:30pm, including warming winter treats, family-friendly-fun and a special performance by the Bend Ice Figure Skating Club. Ice skaters who bring canned food to donate to NeighborImpact will enjoy a $6 admission price complete with skate rental!

Sat., Dec. 21 - Bingo Blitz - Gift Wrapped Edition

Worthy Brewing

Four rounds of high-energy bingo played in 90 minutes. Participants are invited to arrive at 9:30am and enjoy a round of breakfast beverages; bingo starts at 10:30am. Proceeds go to The Worthy Garden Club, a 501c3 nonprofit.

Sat., Dec. 21 - Bend Beer Choir and Toy Drive

Silver Moon Brewing

Great beer, giving back and slightly intoxicated community sing-alongs. The "Beer Choir" is led by Jon Vevia, featuring live music played by his band, featuring Christmas favorites and drinking songs. Bring a new and unwrapped gift for the Toys for Tots toy drive, and your first beer is $0.01!

Sat., Dec. 21 - Nicky Croon "Home for the Holidays"

Aspen Hall

The Yannariellos present Nicky Croon, singing all of your favorite holiday and Rat Pack songs! The show begins at 6:30pm, doors open at 6pm. Enjoy light appetizers and a paid bar as you dance the night away. Semi-formal attire is encouraged—get fancy with it! Bring canned food to contribute to the holiday food drive, benefitting The Giving Plate.