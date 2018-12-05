2018 Gift Guide 

It's that time of year—your list of people to buy for is long, but your list of ideas likely a lot shorter.
Sure, you could hop onto some online platform and let an algorithm do the thinking... but your loved ones are little more unique than that, right?
This year, our gift guide takes inspiration from some of the classic characters that come out of modern holiday lore.
Do you have a Christmas elf who is so infectiously jolly that they encourage others to get into the spirit? We have ideas for that rare gem of a person. Or maybe your list includes the anti-holiday sort who'd rather not have the holiday exist at all.
Whatever characters you need to shop for, let Part 1 of our annual gift guide give you some local ideas. And stay tuned next week, when we'll have even more ideas for the characters in your life!
Gifts for the Christmas LoverYoung at heart, child-like spirit, man child....if these concepts conjure up an image of your bae, your son, your brother or your buddy, these great gift ideas are for you. Think adventure with a touch of whimsy, jolly sprinkled with a little goofy. These gifts will warm his heart, and there is no one more deserving.
Tentsile UNA Tree Tent
Thrill seekers and nature lovers alike will enjoy the view from above in this lightweight tree tent. This gift includes everything you need to get off the ground and away from it all.
KAVU One Der Suit
Whether worn out in the elements or after a day on the mountain, who wouldn't want to revisit those cozy onesies from childhood when they look this good?
Snow Striker
The young and the young heart will be thrilled with their snowball making and throwing capacity while their friends should prepare for an ambush!
Light up Santa Bicycle Art
Make their season bright with this battery operated, whimsical canvas delight of the man in the big red suit.
Stylish Duds
Dress your jolly dude in stylish duds that go from outdoorsy to winter festive.
$55 Brixton Vest
$99 RVCA Weekend Stretch Pants
85-ft Slackline
It's cheap, it's challenging, it will train your muscles and encourage balance. A great gift for someone who has a chipper outlook on life and is down to try anything.
Poler Reversible Napsack
This wearable sleeping bag, (yes, we said wearable sleeping bag) is a no brainer for a guy who likes to camp, go to festivals, hit the slopes or just chill on the couch, so pretty much every guy, ever.
Girlfriend giftsShe's a modern-day girl living in a wintery world. Help her stay jovial this holiday season with these gifts that can be purchased from local retailers. From stocking stuffers to exciting experiences, we've got ideas that will make her feel warm and cozy when baby, it's cold outside.
Stocking Stuffers for Your Girl
From cute to cozy, give your girl a variety of tiny delights for maximum squeal points.
$24.50 Cozy Slipper Socks
$18 ea. Woodland Creatures Candle Holders
$8 Unicorn Journal
$17 Buddy Peppermint Body Scrub
Sparkly Athleisure Wear
Take her from the yoga mat to the wine bar in style in these unique, sparkly pieces that flatter and flirt.
Last Night Cosmetics Gift Set
This seasonal set by ILIA Cosmetics includes a face palette and deluxe mascara that is sure to get her glowing.
Elf Chic Flats
A modern day girl with a festive spirit will love putting a fashionable foot forward in Free People shoes with sexy open sides and pointed toe. Available in leather and corduroy.
All Inclusive Movement Arts Classes
Give her the gift of new experiences and better health with a package of classes that includes yoga, acroyoga, aerial silks, dance, slacklining and more with a 10 class pass from Tula Movement Arts.
$130-150
Sleigh Ride
What better way to celebrate the season than dashing through the snow in a one horse open sleigh along the Deschutes River? Sleighs hold 4 adults and 2 children comfortably, weather permitting. Warm blankets provided! Call for pricing and schedules.
Grumpy Dad Gifts
Of all the people on your list, this person may be the hardest to buy for. Nostalgic, maybe not entirely stoked on the holidays and happiest hanging out at home with a hot cup of cocoa; group adventures or extreme outdoor experiences are probably not his thing. Still, these locally sourced gifts give him some things he may not have known he was looking for in life.
"These Truths" book by Jill Lepore
For the guy who likes to recall the good ol' days, the most ambitious single-volume American history book in decades.
Railroad Ink – Deep Blue Edition
A new version of a hot game that you can play solo, or with up to six people, involving rolling dice and drawing railroads, roads, rivers, and sometimes meteors.
2019 Wild Desert Calendar from Oregon Natural Desert Association
$15, or pair with ONDA membership for $55
Encourage your hibernating friends and family to adventure with you more often with a calendar featuring some of the gorgeous natural beauty of Oregon, east of Bend.
Filson sweater
Who can go wrong with a cozy sweater that looks just as good cuddled up by the fire as it does out on the town?
Cohiba holiday Cigar Pack
Give a taste of indulgence this season.
$90.95Cigars+cuff links
$56.95Cutter
$75.95Lighter
$27.50Ashtray
Tween Brother GiftsThe Central Oregon youngster likely has a long list of activities to keep them occupied. That cute kid brother (or sister) may very well spend the winters shredding the mountains and the summers shredding the skate parks—and in this neck of the woods, there's no shortage of fun stuff to put under the tree. Help them get after it with these gift ideas.
Smith Snowboard Goggles
Two removable lenses—one for low-light conditions, one for bright conditions—make these stylin' and multi-functional.
Forbidden Sky Height of Danger
From the makers of Forbidden Island, this is the latest installment in an ever-developing storyline that involves planning a terrain with very little info—and also constructing an electrical circuit.
Skateboard + hat + hoodie
It's like a starter kit for the skate enthusiast—everything that cool kid needs to start hitting the streets or skate park (minus the helmet—don't forget the helmet).
$45Skate deck
$20Hat
$60Hoodie
Elan Ripstick 96 skis
Not ready to drop serious cheddar on a pair of skis for a youngster who may not stick with the sport? That's exactly what demo sales and consignment gear stores are for. Latitude 44 is the new game in town for pre-owned winter outdoor gear, and where you can find a fleet of these skis for almost $400 off retail price.