2018 Gift Guide 

Submitted

Gifts for the Characters in Your Life

It's that time of year—your list of people to buy for is long, but your list of ideas likely a lot shorter.

Sure, you could hop onto some online platform and let an algorithm do the thinking... but your loved ones are little more unique than that, right?

This year, our gift guide takes inspiration from some of the classic characters that come out of modern holiday lore.

Do you have a Christmas elf who is so infectiously jolly that they encourage others to get into the spirit? We have ideas for that rare gem of a person. Or maybe your list includes the anti-holiday sort who'd rather not have the holiday exist at all.

Whatever characters you need to shop for, let Part 1 of our annual gift guide give you some local ideas. And stay tuned next week, when we'll have even more ideas for the characters in your life!

Gifts for the Christmas Lover

Megan Baker

Young at heart, child-like spirit, man child....if these concepts conjure up an image of your bae, your son, your brother or your buddy, these great gift ideas are for you. Think adventure with a touch of whimsy, jolly sprinkled with a little goofy. These gifts will warm his heart, and there is no one more deserving.

Thrill seekers and nature lovers alike will enjoy the view from above in this lightweight tree tent. This gift includes everything you need to get off the ground and away from it all.

$200 Available at Tentsile

50 Scott St, Bend • 541-241-8051 • Tentsile.com

Whether worn out in the elements or after a day on the mountain, who wouldn't want to revisit those cozy onesies from childhood when they look this good?

$100 Available at Mountain Supply

834 NW Colorado Ave, Bend • 541-388-0688 • mountainsupplybend.com

The young and the young heart will be thrilled with their snowball making and throwing capacity while their friends should prepare for an ambush!

$24.99 Available at Learning Express

61334 S Hwy 97 #320, Bend • 541-389-2447 • learningexpress.com/stores/bend-or

Light up Santa Bicycle Art

Make their season bright with this battery operated, whimsical canvas delight of the man in the big red suit.

$26.95 Available at Gairdin

50 SE Scott St # 2, Bend • 541-385-9434 • gairdin.com

Stylish Duds

Dress your jolly dude in stylish duds that go from outdoorsy to winter festive.

$55 Brixton Vest

$99 RVCA Weekend Stretch Pants

Both Available at Vanilla

661 SW Powerhouse Dr #1302 • 541-617-6113 • Shopvanilla.com

85-ft Slackline

It's cheap, it's challenging, it will train your muscles and encourage balance. A great gift for someone who has a chipper outlook on life and is down to try anything.

$49 Available at Mountain Supply

834 NW Colorado Ave, Bend • 541-388-0688 • mountainsupplybend.com

Poler Reversible Napsack

This wearable sleeping bag, (yes, we said wearable sleeping bag) is a no brainer for a guy who likes to camp, go to festivals, hit the slopes or just chill on the couch, so pretty much every guy, ever.

$149 Available at Vanilla

661 SW Powerhouse Dr #1302 • 541-617-6113 • Shopvanilla.com

Girlfriend gifts

Megan Baker

She's a modern-day girl living in a wintery world. Help her stay jovial this holiday season with these gifts that can be purchased from local retailers. From stocking stuffers to exciting experiences, we've got ideas that will make her feel warm and cozy when baby, it's cold outside.

Stocking Stuffers for Your Girl

From cute to cozy, give your girl a variety of tiny delights for maximum squeal points.

$24.50 Cozy Slipper Socks

$18 ea. Woodland Creatures Candle Holders

$8 Unicorn Journal

$17 Buddy Peppermint Body Scrub

All Available at Hello Sunshine

520 SW Powerhouse Dr Suite 602, Bend • 541-241-7729 • facebook.com/hellosunshinebendOR/

Sparkly Athleisure Wear

Take her from the yoga mat to the wine bar in style in these unique, sparkly pieces that flatter and flirt.

All Available at Eclectic Soul

2754 NW Crossing Dr Suite 102, Bend • 541-797-0119 • eclecticsoulathletics.com

Last Night Cosmetics Gift Set

This seasonal set by ILIA Cosmetics includes a face palette and deluxe mascara that is sure to get her glowing.

$42 Available at Sage Clean Beauty Boutique

750 NW Lava Rd Suite 100, Bend • 541-678-5666 • sagecleanbeauty.com

Elf Chic Flats

A modern day girl with a festive spirit will love putting a fashionable foot forward in Free People shoes with sexy open sides and pointed toe. Available in leather and corduroy.

$168 Available at Vanilla

661 SW Powerhouse Dr #1302 • 541-617-6113 • Shopvanilla.com

All Inclusive Movement Arts Classes

Give her the gift of new experiences and better health with a package of classes that includes yoga, acroyoga, aerial silks, dance, slacklining and more with a 10 class pass from Tula Movement Arts.

$130-150

2797 NW Clearwater Dr, Suite 100, Bend • 541-322-6887 • Tulamovementarts.com

Sleigh Ride

What better way to celebrate the season than dashing through the snow in a one horse open sleigh along the Deschutes River? Sleighs hold 4 adults and 2 children comfortably, weather permitting. Warm blankets provided! Call for pricing and schedules.

Available at Sunriver Stables

541-593-6995

Grumpy Dad Gifts

Megan Baker

Of all the people on your list, this person may be the hardest to buy for. Nostalgic, maybe not entirely stoked on the holidays and happiest hanging out at home with a hot cup of cocoa; group adventures or extreme outdoor experiences are probably not his thing. Still, these locally sourced gifts give him some things he may not have known he was looking for in life.

"These Truths" book by Jill Lepore

For the guy who likes to recall the good ol' days, the most ambitious single-volume American history book in decades.

$39.95 Available at Dudley's Bookshop Cafe

135 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend • 541-749-2010 • dudleysbookshopcafe.com

Railroad Ink – Deep Blue Edition

A new version of a hot game that you can play solo, or with up to six people, involving rolling dice and drawing railroads, roads, rivers, and sometimes meteors.

$19.99 Available at Modern Boardshop

550 SW Industrial Way Suite 194, Bend • 541-639-8121 • modernboardshop.com

2019 Wild Desert Calendar from Oregon Natural Desert Association

$15, or pair with ONDA membership for $55

Encourage your hibernating friends and family to adventure with you more often with a calendar featuring some of the gorgeous natural beauty of Oregon, east of Bend.

Available at local retailers or the Oregon Natural Desert Association website.

541-330-2638 • onda.org

Filson sweater

Who can go wrong with a cozy sweater that looks just as good cuddled up by the fire as it does out on the town?

$225 Available at REVOLVR Menswear

945 NW Wall St, Bend • 541-647-2627 • revolvrmens.com

Cohiba holiday Cigar Pack

Give a taste of indulgence this season.

$90.95Cigars+cuff links

$56.95Cutter

$75.95Lighter

$27.50Ashtray

Available at Cigar Chapel

109 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend • 541-330-2486 • the-cigar-chapel.business.site

Tween Brother Gifts

Megan Baker

The Central Oregon youngster likely has a long list of activities to keep them occupied. That cute kid brother (or sister) may very well spend the winters shredding the mountains and the summers shredding the skate parks—and in this neck of the woods, there's no shortage of fun stuff to put under the tree. Help them get after it with these gift ideas.

Smith Snowboard Goggles

Two removable lenses—one for low-light conditions, one for bright conditions—make these stylin' and multi-functional.

$240 Available at Tactics Boardshop

933 NW Wall St, Bend • 541-640-8265 • tactics.com/info/bend-shop

Forbidden Sky Height of Danger

From the makers of Forbidden Island, this is the latest installment in an ever-developing storyline that involves planning a terrain with very little info—and also constructing an electrical circuit.

$40 Available at Modern Boardshop

550 SW Industrial Way #194, Bend • 541-639-8121 • modernboardshop.com

Skateboard + hat + hoodie

It's like a starter kit for the skate enthusiast—everything that cool kid needs to start hitting the streets or skate park (minus the helmet—don't forget the helmet).

$45Skate deck

$20Hat

$60Hoodie

Available at SolSk8s

484 SE 9th St #150, Bend • 541-797-7616 • seedoflifeskateboards.com

Elan Ripstick 96 skis

Not ready to drop serious cheddar on a pair of skis for a youngster who may not stick with the sport? That's exactly what demo sales and consignment gear stores are for. Latitude 44 is the new game in town for pre-owned winter outdoor gear, and where you can find a fleet of these skis for almost $400 off retail price.

$479 Available at Latitude 44 Sports

1320 SE Reed Market Rd Suite 180, Bend • 541-304-2477