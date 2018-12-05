Search
December 05, 2018 News » Local News

Gifts for the Christmas Lover 

By
click to enlarge MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker
Young at heart, child-like spirit, man child....if these concepts conjure up an image of your bae, your son, your brother or your buddy, these great gift ideas are for you. Think adventure with a touch of whimsy, jolly sprinkled with a little goofy. These gifts will warm his heart, and there is no one more deserving.

Tentsile UNA Tree Tent Thrill seekers and nature lovers alike will enjoy the view from above in this lightweight tree tent. This gift includes everything you need to get off the ground and away from it all.
$200 Available at Tentsile 50 Scott St, Bend
• 541-241-8051 •
Tentsile.com
$200 Available at Tentsile 50 Scott St, Bend
• 541-241-8051 •
Tentsile.com

KAVU One Der Suit Whether worn out in the elements or after a day on the mountain, who wouldn't want to revisit those cozy onesies from childhood when they look this good?

$100 Available at Mountain Supply 834 NW Colorado Ave, Bend
• 541-388-0688 •
mountainsupplybend.com




Snow Striker The young and the young heart will be thrilled with their snowball making and throwing capacity while their friends should prepare for an ambush!
$24.99 Available at Learning Express 61334 S Hwy 97 #320, Bend
• 541-389-2447 •
learningexpress.com/stores/bend-or


click to enlarge MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker

Light up Santa Bicycle Art Make their season bright with this battery operated, whimsical canvas delight of the man in the big red suit.

$26.95 Available at Gairdin 50 SE Scott St # 2, Bend
• 541-385-9434 •
gairdin.com

Stylish Duds Dress your jolly dude in stylish duds that go from outdoorsy to winter festive.

$55 Brixton Vest $99 RVCA Weekend Stretch Pants Both Available at Vanilla 661 SW Powerhouse Dr #1302
• 541-617-6113 •
Shopvanilla.com


85-ft Slackline It's cheap, it's challenging, it will train your muscles and encourage balance. A great gift for someone who has a chipper outlook on life and is down to try anything.

$49 Available at Mountain Supply 834 NW Colorado Ave, Bend
• 541-388-0688 •
mountainsupplybend.com

Poler Reversible Napsack This wearable sleeping bag, (yes, we said wearable sleeping bag) is a no brainer for a guy who likes to camp, go to festivals, hit the slopes or just chill on the couch, so pretty much every guy, ever.

$149 Available at Vanilla 661 SW Powerhouse Dr #1302
• 541-617-6113 •
Shopvanilla.com
