Gingerbread House Party at 10 Below

Sat., Dec. 15, 10am to 2pm, $20

10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend

541-382-1010

emember the edible house in Grimm's "Hansel and Gretel?" You can thank it for the popularity of gingerbread houses because it inspired German bakers to make them in the early 1800s. If you want to build your own gingerbread house but don't want to turn on the oven, go to the gingerbread house building party at 10 Below. They will supply the houses, frosting and trimmings so you can decorate the gingerbread abode of your dreams. Make reservations by calling 541-382-1010; they are required by Dec. 14.