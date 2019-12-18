Giving the Gift of Art Supplies 

For those still pondering the best gift to get for the artists or creative people in their lives, here's the answer: the gift of materials and supplies. All most artists want in life—and in gifts—is to be well equipped as they follow inspiration down whichever path it leads. Art supply stores are their outfitters, offering the tools and training they need, as well as the inspiration. Central Oregon has two great, locally owned options for purchasing art supplies and taking art classes: Layor Art + Supply in Bend and Art & Music in Redmond.

Kepi Hurt

Treat the artist in your life with something from this art & music supply wall.

Located on Wall Street in Bend, Layor Art + Supply has been serving local artists since 2016 with unique and high-end supplies at affordable prices. According to manager Lori Stites, Layor is currently offering a Christmas special of 40% off art bins. Store staff use their expertise to help givers set up the perfect gift package for the artists in their lives. The store also offers a variety of art classes, which might be just what your exploratory artist needs. Layor is open from 10am-3pm on Christmas Eve.

Brand new this year, Art & Music on 5th Street in Redmond carries a variety of art supplies, paints, brushes and paper, as well as new and used musical instruments and local art. Or, perhaps you could treat an artist to one of its Wine & Paint nights. Art & Music is open until 4pm on Christmas Eve, offering 10% off for first-time buyers.

Still not sure exactly what an artist needs? Both shops offer gift cards, which will let them choose for themselves.

Layor Art+Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Suite 110, Bend

layorart.com

Art & Music

232 SW 5th St., Redmond

artandmusicllc.com