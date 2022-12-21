Go Here: Don't Wing It When It Comes to Waxing 

Attention all skiers and snowboarders! For every three to five full days of shredding on the mountain, a wax session is recommended, according to Katie Marvasti, ski and bike shop manager at The Gear Fix. You can never wax your board or skis too many times. It makes gliding over the snow smoother and easier. It's not all about speed.

Katie Marvasti, ski and bike manager at The Gear Fix, recommends skiers and snowboarders to wax every three to five full days on the mountain.

"Think of it like moisturizer for your face." Marvasti said. "You know, not only is it going to make your skis go smoother, but it hydrates your base. It helps keep your gear alive."

For almost four years, the Gear Fix has been hosting free wax sessions in its shop for the Central Oregon community. Limited to five spots, this learning opportunity provides the attendee with one-on-one instruction, a free wax for a board/pair of skis, instruction on the process of hand waxing and a great time.

"We're a full-service ski shop, but we're into giving people the information to take care of and keep up on their own equipment," Marvasti said. "We're trying to open that door to make it a little less intimidating — for you to feel like you can take the lead on your own ski gear."

Ski shops in Central Oregon get slammed during this time of year with ski waxing and repairs, according to Marvasti. If shredders wax their own gear, they won't have to worry about the wait time. Waxing a pair of skis/board can cost anywhere from $15-$25, so learning how to do it will show winter athletes what they're paying for. Then, they can decide for themselves if it is worth investing in a setup, or if it's easier to bring in their gear.

Families, couples or a small group of friends can sign up for one of the five spots, bring in just one board/pair of skis and learn together. Attendees are encouraged to bring a beverage to enjoy at the afternoon session. The Gear Fix employees love connecting with the community—talking about tips and tricks, sharing spots to visit or finding friends to enjoy the Central Oregon beauty with.

To sign up for a session, call/email The Gear Fix or head into the shop. These sessions can fill up quickly, so skiers/snowboarders can sign up on the waitlist to snag a last-minute spot.

Free Wax Sessions

The Gear Fix

550 SW Industrial Way #183, Bend

Visit gearfix.com to find dates and times