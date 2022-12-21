 Go Here: Don't Wing It When It Comes to Waxing | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Learn more 
Join the Source Insider program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 21, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Go Here: Don't Wing It When It Comes to Waxing 

The Gear Fix offers free wax sessions for Central Oregon to learn and care for skis and boards

By

Attention all skiers and snowboarders! For every three to five full days of shredding on the mountain, a wax session is recommended, according to Katie Marvasti, ski and bike shop manager at The Gear Fix. You can never wax your board or skis too many times. It makes gliding over the snow smoother and easier. It's not all about speed.

Katie Marvasti, ski and bike manager at The Gear Fix, recommends skiers and snowboarders to wax every three to five full days on the mountain. - CANVA
  • Canva
  • Katie Marvasti, ski and bike manager at The Gear Fix, recommends skiers and snowboarders to wax every three to five full days on the mountain.

"Think of it like moisturizer for your face." Marvasti said. "You know, not only is it going to make your skis go smoother, but it hydrates your base. It helps keep your gear alive."

For almost four years, the Gear Fix has been hosting free wax sessions in its shop for the Central Oregon community. Limited to five spots, this learning opportunity provides the attendee with one-on-one instruction, a free wax for a board/pair of skis, instruction on the process of hand waxing and a great time.

"We're a full-service ski shop, but we're into giving people the information to take care of and keep up on their own equipment," Marvasti said. "We're trying to open that door to make it a little less intimidating — for you to feel like you can take the lead on your own ski gear."

Ski shops in Central Oregon get slammed during this time of year with ski waxing and repairs, according to Marvasti. If shredders wax their own gear, they won't have to worry about the wait time. Waxing a pair of skis/board can cost anywhere from $15-$25, so learning how to do it will show winter athletes what they're paying for. Then, they can decide for themselves if it is worth investing in a setup, or if it's easier to bring in their gear.

Families, couples or a small group of friends can sign up for one of the five spots, bring in just one board/pair of skis and learn together. Attendees are encouraged to bring a beverage to enjoy at the afternoon session. The Gear Fix employees love connecting with the community—talking about tips and tricks, sharing spots to visit or finding friends to enjoy the Central Oregon beauty with.

To sign up for a session, call/email The Gear Fix or head into the shop. These sessions can fill up quickly, so skiers/snowboarders can sign up on the waitlist to snag a last-minute spot.

Free Wax Sessions
The Gear Fix
550 SW Industrial Way #183, Bend
Visit gearfix.com to find dates and times
Free

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
Read More about Allie Noland
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
SantaLand

SantaLand - Old Mill District

Through Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Allie Noland

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly December 22, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation