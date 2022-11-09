Go Here: Get Stoked with Hoodoo's Wintervention 

Hoodoo Ski Area knows how to get Central Oregon stoked for a powder-packed ski and snowboard season. Over the course of the next three months, Hoodoo Wintervention is dumping over $50,000 in lift tickets, overnight lodging, gear, skis, boards and more. The giveaway series starts at Three Creeks Brewing from 6-8pm on Tuesday, Nov. 15.



Here's how it works: Show up, have fun and win prizes. These events are free and open to all ages. As soon as attendees enter the party, the energy is unmatched, according to Jen Davis, marketing director of Hoodoo Ski Area.

click to enlarge Courtesy Hoodoo Faceboook

With upbeat music, constant giveaway games, trivia, dancing and sipping on fresh craft beer, pro and new winter athletes will mingle and enjoy the evening. Harold the Hodag, Hoodoo's mascot, will walk around, giving people high fives and taking pictures of the pre-season stoke.

"There's a lot of antics and games that are involved in how we do the giveaways," Davis said. "It's not just calling a name and winning a prize."

Attendees must be prepared for the crazy challenges and games Hoodoo Ski Area staff will put them through. Whether it's a push-up competition, a thumb-wrestling match, a trivia question or a dance-off, Davis said to be ready.

Hoodoo Ski Area has 25 strategic partners that make these events possible. Each company contributes to the giveaways as a part of the partnership with Hoodoo, including Blackstrap, Tactics and more. From skis to stickers to overnight lodging to gift cards, everyone will walk away with a little love from Hoodoo.

"The underlining of community, giving back and the philanthropy of it is the baseline of why we do Wintervention." Davis said. "This is one of the ways that Hoodoo shows you that we love you."

Follow the Hoodoo Wintervention series through Central Oregon as it makes its way to Three Creeks in Sisters, General Duffy's in Redmond and Avid Cider in Bend.

Wintervention Kick Off

Tue., Nov. 15, 6-8pm

Three Creeks Brewing

721 S Desperado Ct., Sisters

skihoodoo.com

Free