November 09, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Go Here: Get Stoked with Hoodoo's Wintervention 

With over $50,000 in prizes, this giveaway event series is preparing Central Oregon for snow

By

Hoodoo Ski Area knows how to get Central Oregon stoked for a powder-packed ski and snowboard season. Over the course of the next three months, Hoodoo Wintervention is dumping over $50,000 in lift tickets, overnight lodging, gear, skis, boards and more. The giveaway series starts at Three Creeks Brewing from 6-8pm on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Here's how it works: Show up, have fun and win prizes. These events are free and open to all ages. As soon as attendees enter the party, the energy is unmatched, according to Jen Davis, marketing director of Hoodoo Ski Area.

click to enlarge COURTESY HOODOO FACEBOOOK
  • Courtesy Hoodoo Faceboook

With upbeat music, constant giveaway games, trivia, dancing and sipping on fresh craft beer, pro and new winter athletes will mingle and enjoy the evening. Harold the Hodag, Hoodoo's mascot, will walk around, giving people high fives and taking pictures of the pre-season stoke.

"There's a lot of antics and games that are involved in how we do the giveaways," Davis said. "It's not just calling a name and winning a prize."

Attendees must be prepared for the crazy challenges and games Hoodoo Ski Area staff will put them through. Whether it's a push-up competition, a thumb-wrestling match, a trivia question or a dance-off, Davis said to be ready.

Hoodoo Ski Area has 25 strategic partners that make these events possible. Each company contributes to the giveaways as a part of the partnership with Hoodoo, including Blackstrap, Tactics and more. From skis to stickers to overnight lodging to gift cards, everyone will walk away with a little love from Hoodoo.

"The underlining of community, giving back and the philanthropy of it is the baseline of why we do Wintervention." Davis said. "This is one of the ways that Hoodoo shows you that we love you."

Follow the Hoodoo Wintervention series through Central Oregon as it makes its way to Three Creeks in Sisters, General Duffy's in Redmond and Avid Cider in Bend.

Wintervention Kick Off
Tue., Nov. 15, 6-8pm
Three Creeks Brewing
721 S Desperado Ct., Sisters
skihoodoo.com
Free

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
More
  • The Source Weekly

