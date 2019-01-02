Search
January 04, 2019 Screen » Film

Go Here: The Dawn Wall 

Film features a climb of a challenging rock face on El Capitan

By
In January 2015, Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson set out to conquer the 3,000-foot Dawn Wall, a route on the El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park. It was something no other climbers had attempted before.

Caldwell and Jorgeson spent six years planning and strategizing for what they anticipated would challenge them in every way shape and form; including Caldwell making a tough decision: to leave stranded his partner, or his dream?

click to enlarge IMDB
  • IMDB
A film about their exploits, "The Dawn Wall," IS headed soon to the Tower Theatre. It includes heart-stopping moments in which Caldwell and Jorgeson meticulously place their feet, as their fingers inch along the wall, finding the smallest of crevasses. The inspiring story features moments of success and gasping at falls that leave gashes and wounds.



The screening of the film, hosted by BendFilm, will be prefaced by a talk by alpinist and filmmaker Graham Zimmerman's 2017 Festival short, ''Above the Fray'' in which Beth Rodden, Caldwell's former partner, stars. Zimmerman will also be leading a discussion after the film where they will discuss Caldwell and Rodden as well as the climbing scene in Central Oregon.

click to enlarge IMDB
  • IMDB
The Dawn Wall
Fri., Jan. 11. 7pm
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St., Bend
Tickets $15 for non-members
  • Open Minds

    Open Minds

    Food Evolution takes on the GMO debate
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Aug 2, 2017
  • Returning to the River

    Returning to the River

    The Upper Columbia United Tribes are once again united by water
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Jan 24, 2018

