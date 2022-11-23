 Go Here: Turkey Trotting Around Central Oregon | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 23, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Go Here: Turkey Trotting Around Central Oregon 

Celebrate your Thanksgiving day with a healthy jog

By

I Like Pie in Bend on Thanksgiving Day, Thu., Nov. 24

PHOTO COURTESY OF CASCADE RELAYS FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy of Cascade Relays Facebook

Starting the morning off with a slice of pie while supporting a local nonprofit is hard to beat. Cascade Relays Foundation and FootZone will host the 16th annual "I Like Pie" Thanksgiving Day run benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Bend.

Families and friends are instructed to gather and start the race at the Old Mill District anytime between 7:30-9:30am. The two course options are the 1.5-mile loop and the 2.5-mile loop, both with clear route markings and beautiful river scenery. As runners and walkers cross the finish line on the Old Mill Bridge, there will be upbeat music, supportive community members cheering and a big ole' slice of pie to top it off.

The first 2,000 registered participants will receive an iconic "I Like Pie" winter beanie. Runners can sign up online and pick up their packet at FootZone for a quicker start to the morning or can register in-person on race day.

I Like Pie
Thu., Nov. 24, Race starts between 7:30-9:30am
Old Mill District
$35/adults, $20/children, $90/family pack


Redmond Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, Thu., Nov. 24

PHOTO COURTESY OF TURKEY TROT FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy of Turkey Trot Facebook

Looking to go a little further on your Thanksgiving Day run and want a free Hoodoo Ski Area lift ticket? The Redmond Turkey Trot offers a 1k kids race, 5k route and 10k route for runners and walkers looking to stretch their legs before the big feast.

The start and finish line are at Sam Johnson Park. The 5k and 10k start at 9:20am and will travel north on the paved canyon trail and will loop around and head south on the dirt trail to the finish line (the 10k loop is just longer). Water stations and portable toilets will be set up for runners along the trail.

The kids 1k is free for children 10 and under, and the terrain is a mix of grass and pavement. Guardians can see the race from the start line or run alongside their little trotter. The Redmond Turkey Trot race will benefit Bright Eyes Bright Future and Family Access Network, two organizations dedicated to helping youth access basic resources.

Participants can register in-person on the morning of the event from 7:30-8:45am. Hoodoo Ski and Recreation is a major supporter of this race day and is providing a lift ticket with every 5k and 10k registration.

Redmond Turkey Trot
Thu., Nov. 24, 1k starts at 9am, 5k and 10k start at 9:20am
Sam Johnson Park
Free/1k, $35/5k, $40/10k

Black Butte Turkey Trot Fun Run on Sat., Nov. 26

After everyone is done lazing around the house on Thursday night and Friday, Black Butte is offering two short running routes (1.2-mile and 3.5-mile) to get people off the couch and on the trail. Benefiting the Sisters Furry Friends Foundation, this Black Butte Turkey Trot Fun Run will start and finish at the Lakeside Activity Center.

Runners and walkers can register online or on race day.

Black Butte Turkey Trot Fun Run
Sat., Nov. 26, Race starts at 10am
Lakeside Activity Center
$10

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
