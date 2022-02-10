Valentine's Day is known as the holiday that celebrates all things love. Gifting your significant other with chocolate, food or jewelry is typically the go-to plan for people in relationships or seeking love. This year, FivePine Lodge and Hoodoo Ski Area want to try out something a little different for a Valentine's Day date: An Enchanted Nordic Trek.



Unsplash

Get all romantical and lovey-dovey two days early with a ski or snowshoe adventure alongside your valentine on Sat., Feb. 12, from 11am-2pm at Hoodoo. Trek down a 1.5-mile Nordic snow trail that runs along the Lower Nordic Trail System and enjoy majestic views, a well-groomed trail and spend time getting to know your accompanying sweetheart. Little to no experience is necessary for the chosen trail.

All couples or adventurers participating will receive chocolate-covered strawberries and an insulated FivePine tumbler, plus, a chance to win prizes like puffy jackets, sweatshirts, knit hats and more! Beverages and other tasty treats will also be available for all snowy love birds.

This event is limited to the first 50 partners that register and costs $10 per pair. For more information on this dreamy and athletic date idea, visit skihoodoo.com.

Enchanted Nordic Trek

Sat., Feb. 12, 11am-2pm

Hoodoo Ski Area

27400 Big Lake Rd., Sisters

Skihoodoo.com

$10 per couple

For more information and to register for this frosty occasion, visit support.soor.org.