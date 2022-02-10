 Go Here | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 09, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Go Here 

The First-Ever Enchanted Nordic Trek: Celebrate Valentine's Day with an epic ski or snowshoe date

By

Valentine's Day is known as the holiday that celebrates all things love. Gifting your significant other with chocolate, food or jewelry is typically the go-to plan for people in relationships or seeking love. This year, FivePine Lodge and Hoodoo Ski Area want to try out something a little different for a Valentine's Day date: An Enchanted Nordic Trek.

UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

Get all romantical and lovey-dovey two days early with a ski or snowshoe adventure alongside your valentine on Sat., Feb. 12, from 11am-2pm at Hoodoo. Trek down a 1.5-mile Nordic snow trail that runs along the Lower Nordic Trail System and enjoy majestic views, a well-groomed trail and spend time getting to know your accompanying sweetheart. Little to no experience is necessary for the chosen trail.

All couples or adventurers participating will receive chocolate-covered strawberries and an insulated FivePine tumbler, plus, a chance to win prizes like puffy jackets, sweatshirts, knit hats and more! Beverages and other tasty treats will also be available for all snowy love birds.

This event is limited to the first 50 partners that register and costs $10 per pair. For more information on this dreamy and athletic date idea, visit skihoodoo.com.

Enchanted Nordic Trek

Sat., Feb. 12, 11am-2pm

Hoodoo Ski Area

27400 Big Lake Rd., Sisters

Skihoodoo.com

$10 per couple

For more information and to register for this frosty occasion, visit support.soor.org.

About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Bevel Putting Mayhem

Bevel Putting Mayhem - Bevel Craft Brewing

Wed., Feb. 9, 5:30-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

More by Trevor Bradford

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly February 10, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation