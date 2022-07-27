 Tour de France Femmes Watch Party | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 27, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Tour de France Femmes Watch Party 

Watch women racers compete in the Tour de France de Femmes... finally

By

For the first (official) time there will be a Tour de France bike race for women cyclists, aptly titled Tour de France Femmes. Although efforts to have a women's race that takes riders across France have been happening since the 1950s, no event has had enough support to be sustainable. The newest rendition appears to have the broadcasting and sponsorship deals in place that prior efforts lacked. NBC will broadcast the race domestically and training company Zwift will be the primary sponsor.

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons

The local bike community will host a viewing party for stage five of the eight stage race at Walt Reilly's July 28. Stage five is the longest stage of the race, spanning 108 miles. This is currently the longest single day road stage in professional women's cycling with the last section spanning 12 miles that takes place after a small climb. This could set riders up for a grueling sprint to the finish line and plenty of excitement.

In all there will be 24 teams competing with 144 racers total. The race will take place over eight days (July 24-July 31) and cover 240 miles. 

The watch party will offer a chance to connect with the local cycling community and be a part of the inaugural event. There will be a special talk by a former pro cyclist, raffles, trivia and free Putt-Putt for anyone who shows up on their bike! The night will last from 6-9pm. For those looking to watch the race before and after the evening, tune into NBC or check out the broadcasting company's streaming service, Peacock, which will allow for two hours of free streaming each day. 

Tour de France Femmes Watch Party

July 28 6-9pm

Walt Reilly's

225 SW Century Dr., Bend

Free

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Wine + Music: Mathieu Rainey

Wine + Music: Mathieu Rainey - Bledsoe Family Winery

Wed., July 27, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 27-August 2, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation