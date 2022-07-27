For the first (official) time there will be a Tour de France bike race for women cyclists, aptly titled Tour de France Femmes. Although efforts to have a women's race that takes riders across France have been happening since the 1950s, no event has had enough support to be sustainable. The newest rendition appears to have the broadcasting and sponsorship deals in place that prior efforts lacked. NBC will broadcast the race domestically and training company Zwift will be the primary sponsor.

The local bike community will host a viewing party for stage five of the eight stage race at Walt Reilly's July 28. Stage five is the longest stage of the race, spanning 108 miles. This is currently the longest single day road stage in professional women's cycling with the last section spanning 12 miles that takes place after a small climb. This could set riders up for a grueling sprint to the finish line and plenty of excitement.

In all there will be 24 teams competing with 144 racers total. The race will take place over eight days (July 24-July 31) and cover 240 miles.

The watch party will offer a chance to connect with the local cycling community and be a part of the inaugural event. There will be a special talk by a former pro cyclist, raffles, trivia and free Putt-Putt for anyone who shows up on their bike! The night will last from 6-9pm. For those looking to watch the race before and after the evening, tune into NBC or check out the broadcasting company's streaming service, Peacock, which will allow for two hours of free streaming each day.

Tour de France Femmes Watch Party

July 28 6-9pm

Walt Reilly's

225 SW Century Dr., Bend

Free