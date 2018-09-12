Submitted

Put on your hiking shoes and follow in the footsteps of history



The Pacific Crest Trail is a 2,650-mile journey through the heart of Cascadia. Stretching from Mexico to Canada, the trail was first imagined in 1926. Completed in the 1950s, the PCT, along with the Appalachian Trail, became the nation's first National Scenic Trails, a designation made possible by President Lyndon Johnson and an incredible and bipartisan act of Congress. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the PCT has become a globally popular trail, and remains an iconic achievement in American history.

Central Oregon lays claim to some of the most beautiful miles of the trail, boasting three wilderness areas. As the majority of the PCT "through hikers" (those on a quest to complete the trail in one continuous effort) have already passed, local hikers and backpackers can enjoy several shorter excursion options with less campsite competition, right out our collective front door. Grab a map, load up your pack and get on the trail!

3 Sisters Wilderness - Elk Lake to McKenzie Pass: 26 miles / 670 vertical

Mt. Washington Wilderness - McKenzie Pass to Santiam Pass: 20 miles / 1300 vertical

Mt. Jefferson Wilderness - 3 Finger Jack Loop: 20 miles / 1500 vertical