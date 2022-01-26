Golf Communities in Central Oregon: 

From stunning scenic vistas to sparkling rivers and streams, Central Oregon is a golf mecca for residents and visitors alike. No wonder so many people who visit the area decide to move here, or to buy a second home! With over 300 days of sunshine each year, golfers can enjoy the sport year-round at one of over 30 golf courses in the region. Whether you are a novice golfer or can brag about an impressive handicap, why not live where you play?

People have been trying to find a way to golf more and work less here in Central Oregon since the late 1960s. From Black Butte Ranch, the first resort east of Santiam Pass along Highway 20, to Sunriver, about 15 miles south of Bend along Highway 97, there are now thousands of homes in golf communities throughout the tri-county area, and beyond.

Buying a home in a golf community involves some additional considerations beyond those of other homebuyers. Probably the most important decision to make is, which resort? With a wide variety of micro-climates here, it can be windier at Eagle Crest Resort near Redmond and at Tetherow in Bend in the springtime, or snowier in Sunriver in winter months. If there are several golf communities you are considering, play the courses in different seasons if possible, and talk to residents who have played various courses over the years.

Bend resident and golf aficionado Larry Szaraniec says, "The Eagle Crest three courses are well-managed, groomed and challenging to all levels of golfers. Season passes make it extremely affordable and the cheeseburger at The Ridge is unbeatable." That's right—don't forget about the restaurants and breweries here! Golf communities often include both fine and casual dining options, spa services, pools, gyms and facilities for business retreats, weddings or family gatherings.

You will also have to choose among the stunning views that vary from course to course. One of the most impressive mountain range panoramas seen from a golf course is at Brasada Canyons. For those who love wide, open spaces, check out Crosswater, and then contrast that course with the two at Black Butte Ranch and the Woodlands course in Sunriver, which boasts fairways on the edge of the Deschutes National Forest. For people who want to live and golf in the heart of Bend, consider a home in Broken Top, Awbrey Glen, River's Edge or Lost Tracks. Whether you want a cozy cabin in the woods, or a large, modern dwelling perched high above it all, you can find your residential style in a golf community here.

Finally, buyers should consider that when buying in a golf resort, you are getting so much more than just a home. You are investing in a community and will likely be purchasing a golf membership, as well. Your realtor will be able to provide you with all the information you need on restrictive covenants, whether short-term rentals are permitted and membership options for your favorite golf community. Central Oregon is a great place to find your next driveway close to the fairway! You are always welcome to come play through in your search for a golf community home.