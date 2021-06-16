 Got Rhubarb? La Pine Does! | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
June 16, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Got Rhubarb? La Pine Does! 

The La Pine Rhubarb Festival takes place this Saturday

By

You see it growing in giant shows in backyard gardens around Central Oregon, and this week, La Pine will pay homage to the great abundance of rhubarb. The La Pine Rhubarb Festival takes place this Saturday from 9am to 6pm, and Sunday from 9am to 3pm at the La Pine Senior Activity Center. The event includes live music and local vendors along with rhubarb-flavored beer, cider, wine and much more. Are you a master rhubarb pie-baker? This is your event. Get more information at lapineseniorcenter.org/rhubarb-festival.

MAXIMILIAN ZAHN / UNSPLASH
  • Maximilian Zahn / Unsplash

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
