Got Rhubarb? La Pine Does! 

You see it growing in giant shows in backyard gardens around Central Oregon, and this week, La Pine will pay homage to the great abundance of rhubarb. The La Pine Rhubarb Festival takes place this Saturday from 9am to 6pm, and Sunday from 9am to 3pm at the La Pine Senior Activity Center. The event includes live music and local vendors along with rhubarb-flavored beer, cider, wine and much more. Are you a master rhubarb pie-baker? This is your event. Get more information at lapineseniorcenter.org/rhubarb-festival.

Maximilian Zahn / Unsplash