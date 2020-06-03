Grab-and-Go Adventure 

Your support for independent local news is important.
Expensive, freeze-dried backpacking food that comes in a heavy plastic container is great and all (not really), but if you're headed out for just a short time, why make it complicated? In honor of the Outside Issue, here are three ideas for local foods you can pick up and enjoy on the first night of your adventure.
You might know them for their delicious Vietnamese soups, but for something more grab-and-go, try out the sandwiches. Crispy baguette bread, crunchy veggies and Vietnamese-style meats such as Saigon Bacon and BBQ Pork...mmmm. At less than $8, it's a great value for a great sando.
Tamales from Tacos PihuamoServing up some of the best tacos in town, Tacos Pihuamo is no one-trick pony. The cart's burritos are delicious, too, and so are the tamales—which happen to pack up quite well for those looking for some carb-heavy sustenance to hit the trail.
Felafel from Kefi Fast Fresh MediterraneanFelafel is a great grab-and-go food for any purpose, and it serves well as your get-outta-town food, too. Try some of the hot sauces to go along with your food. If you like a bit of spice, you should be delighted.
Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean
20520 NE Robal Ln, Suite 120, Bend
541-797-6554
