May 29, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Great Harvest Bread Co. in Downtown Bend Gets a Face-Lift – and New Owners 

By

If you've popped into the Great Harvest Bread Co. recently, you may have noticed the newly renovated space and a few new faces behind the counter.

The newly renovated Great Harvest Bread Co. - COURTESY GREAT HARVEST BREAD CO.
  • Courtesy Great Harvest Bread Co.
  • The newly renovated Great Harvest Bread Co.

The bakery, which has resided in downtown Bend for the past 27 years, was purchased in February by Bend residents Jeremy and Kristi Testerman. You'll still find some familiar items on the menu, but they're also mixing things up by testing a few new items and encouraging a family atmosphere with "Kids Eat Free Saturdays."

For the month of June, the bakery will donate 100 percent of dog treat sales to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a fundraiser inspired by the Testerman's daughter, who loves animals.

"Bottom line: we want this to be a place for Bend to enjoy for the next 27 years," said the Testermans in a press release. "Come check out all of the changes we've made and help us give back to the community: we're always looking to improve, so let us know what you think!" 

Great Harvest Bread Co.
Mon-Fri 7am-6pm. Sat 7am-5pm
835 NW Bond St., Bend
greatharvestbend.com
