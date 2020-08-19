 Green Ridge Fire Evacuation Orders | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
August 19, 2020 News » Local News

Green Ridge Fire Evacuation Orders 

People who live near Black Butte are on Level One and Level Two Evacuation notice

The Deschutes and Jefferson County Sheriffs' Offices issued Level One and Level Two evacuation notices for people who live in forested areas of Central Oregon between Crooked River Ranch and Camp Sherman on 12:42pm Wednesday.

click to enlarge Photo of the Green Ridge Fire with smoke billowing east from Black Butte. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • Photo of the Green Ridge Fire with smoke billowing east from Black Butte.
Level Two notices are now in effect for houses north of Indian Ford Road; east of Green Ridge Road 11 and west of Fly Lake Road (USFS 2055) near Black Butte. People who live here must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice because there is significant danger to the area. People should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or be ready to leave at any time. Residents may have time to gather up necessary belongings, but this comes at a risk. This may be the only notification from the sheriff's office.

Level One pre-evacuation notices were issued for houses along the south side of Indian Ford Road from Hwy. 20 to Stevens Canyon Road; residences east of Fly Lake Road (FS 2055) to Stevens Canyon Road (including all residences along Stevens Canyon Rd); and private residences and campgrounds west of USFS 14 within the Metolius Basin in the Camp Sherman area.

People who live in the Level One area must be ready for potential evacuation and closely monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.

Everyone in Central Oregon is advised to avoid these evacuation areas and abide by any area closures by the Deschutes National Forest.

click image Please see official evacuation maps for the most updated evacuation areas at deschutes.org/emergency - SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLEMAPS
  • Screenshot via GoogleMaps
  • Please see official evacuation maps for the most updated evacuation areas at deschutes.org/emergency

Current maps including evacuation areas
deschutes.org/emergency
For fire information, visit the Central Oregon Fire Information site:
centraloregonfire.org

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

Laurel has toured the national coffeehouse circuit as a singer-songwriter and spent years buried in psychology books to earn her (in-progress) PhD. She was rescued from both artistic and academic obscurity by The Source Weekly where she loves telling stories about the people who make this community a better place...
