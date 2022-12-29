Greens with Onion and Garlic 

Greens with Onions & Garlic
Serves 4-6 (recipe can be doubled)
-4 bunches of greens of your choice – can be mixed or just one kind – collards, mustard greens, turnip greens, kale, Swiss chard, etc.
-6 slices bacon, chopped, optional
-2 tablespoons olive oil
-1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
-4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
-Salt, as desired
-Black pepper, as desired
-1 ½ cups broth, vegetable or chicken
-Crushed red pepper flakes, as desired
-Lemon juice or red wine vinegar, as desired
Wash greens by immersing them in a sink full of cold water, replacing water until it's clear of all dirt and debris. Drain greens and then remove center stems before slicing leaves into small ribbons. Set aside.
If using bacon, brown chopped pieces in a large, deep skillet or pot over medium-high heat. Remove cooked bacon bits and add olive oil to the bacon fat left in the pot. Add onion and garlic to hot oil, sautéing until tender and fragrant, 4 or 5 minutes. If you’re not using bacon, simply heat olive oil in the skillet before adding onion and garlic.
Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Add greens in batches as they wilt down. If using Swiss chard, do not add it yet. Pour broth into pot and cook gently for 15 minutes. Then add Swiss chard if using.
Cover and simmer for at least 5 more minutes. I like to let the greens simmer on low for an hour or so but they can certainly be taken off the heat and eaten sooner than that.
Before serving, taste the greens and season with more salt and pepper if desired. Add a squeeze or two of lemon juice or a splash of red wine vinegar, to taste.
Greens are a great side dish to serve with any kind of pork. Beans and cornbread are a great accompaniment as well.
We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here