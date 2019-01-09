Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 09, 2019 Culture » Culture Features

'Grounded' worth a fresh look 

Cascades black box hit reprises at 2nd Street

By

George Brant's thought-provoking play, "Grounded," is back for a second and more complete performance at 2nd Street Theater this weekend, after enjoying a popular run as a black-box production by the Cascades Theatrical Company last season.

Kit Foreman is "The Pilot." - ELIZABETH WARNIMONT
  • Elizabeth Warnimont
  • Kit Foreman is "The Pilot."

When Director Lilli Ann Linford-Foreman brought the one-woman show to life at CTC last year, she says it was so well received and well attended—especially for a black box production—that she couldn't wait to bring it back.

"It was done with very little technical support," Foreman says of the show's first iteration. It was such a hit, though, the director made the rare decision to purchase the play's minimal set. Almost immediately after the show closed at CTC, Sandy Klein of Stage Right Productions approached her about bringing the show to 2nd Street.

"Usually when I do a show," says actor Kit Foreman—now reprising the role at 2nd Street— "by closing night, I'm done with a character. I'm ready to let it go. This is the first time that I have ever reached closing night and thought, 'I'm not done yet.'"

"Grounded" follows a U.S. Air Force major ("The Pilot") who flies combat missions over Afghanistan. "It's not based on one true story," the director explains, "but it is based on a number of true stories by people who experienced it first-hand."

After a three-year leave of absence to care for her new baby, the pilot and her husband decide it's time for her to fly again.

"She just has to go back," Linford-Foreman explains. "Being a pilot is so much of her." At the time she re-ups, however, she doesn't realize she'll be assigned to something entirely different.

"So she's grounded from her F-16 duties," Foreman says. "They don't send her back to Afghanistan. They send her to Nevada. To fly drones from an air-conditioned trailer.

"She doesn't know that's going to happen when she signs up," the director adds. "This is at the beginning of the drone program. Before I think the military really knew how much stress, how much potential for PTSD the pilots were going to be experiencing." The director wasn't able to reveal much more without spoiling it, but she did say the pilot's personal, moral conflict becomes central to the plot.

"She has a three-year-old daughter at home, and a husband. So the play centers around that conflict, of adjusting to life away from the action but still being 'down range'—that's what being deployed is called. To being a first-time mom while trying to balance working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week," Foreman says.

"You see it all by video," Linford-Foreman says of the moral aspect. "So you see who you're killing. You also see how good – and how not good – the video surveillance is, and you're making judgment calls. It becomes increasingly clear that morally, there's something amiss. And she just can't reconcile it."

The script for "Grounded" is written in open verse, which presents a tremendous challenge for an actor.

"It's a challenge to take it apart and find the sentences, find the phrases," the director says.

"It's spoken exactly as written – there is no punctuation," Foreman says. "You have to find the punctuation, you have to find the beats. It's written almost like 'The Odyssey.' I think that was one of the bigger challenges of this, finding the beats, where they rest comfortably, and where they rest naturally."

"And having it sound like a person telling her story," the director adds. "It doesn't sound like recited poetry."

An audience talk-back will take place after the second Sunday matinee, Jan. 20. Veteran's Mental Health Counselor Kristin Gyford will facilitate the session along with the actor and director. "This is a difficult play," Foreman says. "It's difficult subject material. Our experience at CTC was that people were spending a lot of time after the play talking about it. People had a lot to say."

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Central Oregon Veterans Ranch.

Grounded
Fri., Jan. 11-Sat., Jan. 26
2nd Street Theater
220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend
2ndstreettheater.com
541-312-9626
$19, Student/Senior $16, Military $13

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 9-16, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Culture Features

  • Culture Features »

    Local Laughs

    • by Keely Damara
    • Jan 2, 2019
    Central Oregon comedy scene on the rise More »

  • Culture Features »

    Our Own Airing of Grievances

    • by The Source Staff
    • Dec 26, 2018
    We witness a lot of minor calamities here at the Source. Once a year, we have to call you out about it More »

  • Culture Features »

    Threading the Needle

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Dec 19, 2018
    Photographer discovers community, one stranger at a time More »
  • More »

More by Elizabeth Warnimont

  • Llama Love

    Llama Love

    Llamas are a unique and visible local farm animal. Here's one Central Oregonian's story of raising them for fiber and fun
    • by Elizabeth Warnimont
    • Dec 19, 2018
  • Sing along with the Masters

    Sing along with the Masters

    Bend choir makes a joyful noise at the Tower
    • by Elizabeth Warnimont
    • Dec 12, 2018
  • A 'Miracle' remake

    A 'Miracle' remake

    "Miracle on 34th Street" recreates the look, feel and sound of a live radio play
    • by Elizabeth Warnimont
    • Nov 28, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • A Choir for The Rest of Us

    A Choir for The Rest of Us

    Sing like a rock star—even if you aren't one
    • by Howard Leff
    • May 31, 2017
  • Out and 'Aboot

    Out and 'Aboot

    Giving kudos to Canada on its 150th birthday, from our Canadian reporter
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Jun 28, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation