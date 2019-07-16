Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 16, 2019 News » Local News

Growing After School Program 

To meet a growing need, the Boys & Girls Club increases space, staff and scholarships

By
Finding the right place to take your child after school during the school year isn't easy. With new schedules on tap in Bend-La Pine Schools for the 2019-2020 school year, there's an increased need for after school programs for students.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bend is aiming to adapt to that change by expanding much of its club programming and staffing for the upcoming school year. On Monday, the club announced it had opened up a record-level amount of spots for the coming school year. 
click to enlarge UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

“Affordable childcare in Bend is a big challenge. Now more than ever families are seeking a safe, enriching place where they can confidently entrust their children while supporting their families and our local economy." -Juliana Williams click to tweet
“Affordable childcare in Bend is a big challenge. Now more than ever families are seeking a safe, enriching place where they can confidently entrust their children while supporting their families and our local economy,” says Club Executive Director Juliana Williams. “After school time is critical for youth development and well-being, and the Club is committed to helping Bend’s youth learn, grow, and thrive during these times.”

Registration for the after school program costs $1,500 for the school year, with a payment option of $150 a month. The Junior Program for those in kindergarten is currently full until further notice. Kids who are 13 and older only need to pay the $25 registration fee to be eligible for the whole year. All programs run from September to June.



The Club says it plans to keep its tradition of hosting a well-respected program by continuing to offer help with schoolwork, food options and other fun activities for the kids that enroll. To go even further, the Club has almost doubled its scholarship money to $250,000 and will award more scholarships based on an income scale.

Registration for current club members begins July 29 and will officially open to the rest of the community on August 1. Parents interested must register in-person.

You can find registration times here.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 10-17, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Sounds of Oregon

    Sounds of Oregon

    On Elisha David's new album, the artist takes inspiration directly from the roots of the Beaver State
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jul 10, 2019
  • No, You're a Stoopidhead

    No, You're a Stoopidhead

    The co-founder of Slightly Stoopid reflects on 25 years of jamming with friends and fans
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jul 10, 2019
  • Bendite Makes her Return to "Jeopardy!"

    Bendite Makes her Return to "Jeopardy!"

    Rachel Lindgren comes back for more in the Tournament of Champions
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jul 10, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation