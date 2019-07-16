Growing After School Program 

F
inding the right place to take your child after school during the school year isn't easy
. With new schedules
on tap in Bend-La Pine Schools for the 2019-2020 school year, there's an increased need for after school programs for students.
The Boys & Girls Club of Bend is aiming to adapt to that change by expanding much of its club programming and staffing for the upcoming school year. On Monday, the club announced it had opened up a record-level amount of spots for the coming school year.
“Affordable childcare in Bend is a big challenge. Now more than ever families are seeking a safe, enriching place where they can confidently entrust their children while supporting their families and our local economy,” says Club Executive Director Juliana Williams. “After school time is critical for youth development and well-being, and the Club is committed to helping Bend’s youth learn, grow, and thrive during these times.”
Registration for the after school program costs $1,500 for the school year, with a payment option of $150 a month. The Junior Program for those in kindergarten is currently full until further notice. Kids who are 13 and older only need to pay the $25 registration fee to be eligible for the whole year. All programs run from September to June.
The Club says it plans to keep its tradition of hosting a well-respected program by continuing to offer help with schoolwork, food options and other fun activities for the kids that enroll. To go even further, the Club has almost doubled its scholarship money to $250,000 and will award more scholarships based on an income scale.
Registration for current club members begins July 29 and will officially open to the rest of the community on August 1. Parents interested must register in-person.
You can find registration times here.