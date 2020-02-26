 Growth + Rising Costs vs. Affordable Housing | Take Me Home | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 26, 2020 Culture » Take Me Home

Growth + Rising Costs vs. Affordable Housing 

Healthy and happy cities are dependent on affordable options

By

The pace of growth in Central Oregon is simply staggering, drawing people from all over the U.S. because of the high desirability. Homebuyers moving here refer to Central Oregon home prices as "affordable" compared to where they're coming from—mostly metropolitan areas where sales prices have soared. Zillow states that median home prices in San Francisco are nearly $1.3 million, the Seattle area fetches $720,000 and Los Angeles is coming in around $760,000. In contrast, last month, Bend's median single-family home sale price was $450,000. Those who are new to Bend are pleasantly surprised to see how far their dollar goes here.

TIERRAMALLORCA, PIXABAY
  • TierraMallorca, Pixabay

Increasing home prices are great for current homeowners building equity, and manageable for many buyers who come from high-priced markets, but the rising prices have pushed homeownership just out of reach for any prospective buyers on a tight budget. Affordable housing is defined as housing that costs 30% or less of a household income. Nationally and locally, wages aren't keeping up with rising housing costs. The lack of affordable housing greatly affects many everyday people who are key service providers in a community, such as teachers, cops, nurses and firefighters, as well as most of the restaurant and hospitality employees.

Affordable housing improves the quality of life for communities by leading to better health, financial stability, adequate jobs, security and population diversity—all incentives for burgeoning cities to reinvest in housing options for all. Affordable housing is also necessary for cities to thrive and remain desirable. In a recent report, the National Association of Realtors' Chief Economist Lawrence Yun highlights the correlation between housing affordability and decreasing job growth. Yun states that as inventory continues to decline and affordability worsens, workers and companies are less incentivized to do business in that place. NAR states that 81 out of 174 U.S. metropolitan areas have seen a decline in housing affordability rankings and 34 of these areas are seeing job growth fall faster than the national average.

Some local organizations are tackling this problem head on. Among them is Kôr Community Land Trust, which is spearheading efforts to develop perpetually affordable homes. Its flagship community, five energy efficient, 1,100-square-foot cottages, will begin construction next month. Habitat for Humanity is another longtime friend to those for whom home ownership has been out of reach. The local chapter will soon begin construction on nine smaller, highly efficient homes.

Larger homebuilders and real estate developers usually aren't interested in tackling this issue because of the low profit margin, so the solution will rely on community involvement. Kôr Community Land Trust and Habitat for Humanity are largely supported by individual donations and volunteers. The solution to the need for affordable housing will likely have to rise from a local-level grassroots movement. Discussing ways to create and support affordable housing in Bend is a great conversation to start having with local lawmakers or friends and family.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 26-March 4, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Take Me Home

More by Abbie and Rick Sams

  • Opportunity Zones

    Opportunity Zones

    Creating opportunities, or just another tax for the rich?
    • by Abbie and Rick Sams
    • Feb 12, 2020
  • The Big Picture

    The Big Picture

    Evaluating the total cost of home ownership
    • by Abbie and Rick Sams
    • Jan 29, 2020
  • Preparing to Sell

    Preparing to Sell

    The basics of getting a home market-ready
    • by Abbie and Rick Sams
    • Jan 15, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

What is CBG?

The Leaflet

What is CBG?

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation