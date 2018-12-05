Grumpy Dad Gifts 

click to enlarge Megan Baker

f all the people on your list, this person may be the hardest to buy for. Nostalgic, maybe not entirely stoked on the holidays and happiest hanging out at home with a hot cup of cocoa; group adventures or extreme outdoor experiences are probably not his thing. Still, these locally sourced gifts give him some things he may not have known he was looking for in life.For the guy who likes to recall the good ol' days, the most ambitious single-volume American history book in decades.$39.95Railroad Ink – Deep Blue EditionA new version of a hot game that you can play solo, or with up to six people, involving rolling dice and drawing railroads, roads, rivers, and sometimes meteors.$19.99$15, or pair with ONDA membership for $55 Encourage your hibernating friends and family to adventure with you more often with a calendar featuring some of the gorgeous natural beauty of Oregon, east of Bend.Who can go wrong with a cozy sweater that looks just as good cuddled up by the fire as it does out on the town?$225Give a taste of indulgence this season.$90.95Cigars+cuff links$56.95Cutter$75.95Lighter$27.50Ashtray