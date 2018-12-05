Grumpy Dad Gifts 

click to enlarge
O
f all the people on your list, this person may be the hardest to buy for. Nostalgic, maybe not entirely stoked on the holidays and happiest hanging out at home with a hot cup of cocoa; group adventures or extreme outdoor experiences are probably not his thing. Still, these locally sourced gifts give him some things he may not have known he was looking for in life.
"These Truths" book by Jill Lepore
For the guy who likes to recall the good ol' days, the most ambitious single-volume American history book in decades.
$39.95
Available at Dudley's Bookshop Cafe 135 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend
• 541-749-2010 • dudleysbookshopcafe.com
Railroad Ink – Deep Blue Edition
A new version of a hot game that you can play solo, or with up to six people, involving rolling dice and drawing railroads, roads, rivers, and sometimes meteors.
$19.99
Available at Modern Boardshop 550 SW Industrial Way Suite 194, Bend
2019 Wild Desert Calendar from Oregon Natural Desert Association
• 541-639-8121 • modernboardshop.com
$15, or pair with ONDA membership for $55 Encourage your hibernating friends and family to adventure with you more often with a calendar featuring some of the gorgeous natural beauty of Oregon, east of Bend.
Available at local retailers or the Oregon Natural Desert Association website.
Filson sweater
541-330-2638 • onda.org
Who can go wrong with a cozy sweater that looks just as good cuddled up by the fire as it does out on the town?
$225
Available at REVOLVR Menswear 945 NW Wall St, Bend
• 541-647-2627 • revolvrmens.com
Cohiba holiday Cigar Pack
Give a taste of indulgence this season.
$90.95Cigars+cuff links
$56.95Cutter
$75.95Lighter
$27.50Ashtray
Available at Cigar Chapel 109 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend
• 541-330-2486 • the-cigar-chapel.business.site