 Guided First Day hikes—get 'em while you can | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 18, 2019 Outside » Outside Features

Guided First Day hikes—get 'em while you can 

By

What's better than spending the first day of the new year hiking with family and/or friends? Hiking with family and/or friends for free—along with a guide to help show you what's what. This is the ninth year that the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is offering free, guided First Day Hikes in state parks around the state.

click image Free guided experiences on Jan. 1 include a kayak tour of Cove Palisades State Park, home to Lake Billy Chinook. - BONNIE MORELAND, FLICKR
  • Bonnie Moreland, Flickr
  • Free guided experiences on Jan. 1 include a kayak tour of Cove Palisades State Park, home to Lake Billy Chinook.

Free guided hikes—and even some guided bike and water-related activities—are happening all over the state January 1, including a guided hike along the Rim and Rope-De-Dope trails at Smith Rock State Park, kayak tours at The Cove Palisades State Park, disc golfing at Dexter Disc Golf Course, snowshoeing at Emigrant Springs or hiking at La Pine State Park, among lots of other choices.

Parking is free at state parks on Jan. 1, and space in each guided tour is limited, so participants need to register through the Oregon State Parks Store web page to take part in the guided tours.

The program is a partnership between OPRD and America's State Parks, representing the National Association of State Park Directors.

Free First Day Hikes in Oregon
Wed., Jan. 1
State parks across Oregon
Register for guided tours at:
oregonstateparks.org


