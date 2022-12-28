 Gung Ho: Artistic Freedom with The Wood Brothers | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a supporter 
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 28, 2022 Music » Upcoming Shows

Gung Ho: Artistic Freedom with The Wood Brothers 

Blending genres while keeping a strong core, this trio fills the Midtown Ballroom with masterful music

By

The Wood Brothers hit the Midtown Ballroom on Wednesday, Feb. 8. It's tradition for the band to make its way up the West Coast at the beginning of the year, starting fresh with vibrant live shows and the celebration of music.

The Woods Brothers trio is brothers Chris and Oliver Woods, and Jano Rix. - COURTESY ALYSSE GAFKJEN
  • Courtesy Alysse Gafkjen
  • The Woods Brothers trio is brothers Chris and Oliver Woods, and Jano Rix.

"It's always a special renewal tour. And having the long break before [tour] puts things into perspective and makes us realize how important [touring] is, how important music is to us but also to everybody," band member Oliver Wood said.

Two brothers, Chris and Oliver Wood, found music long before The Wood Brothers was a band. With separate careers and paths, Chris and Oliver were creating, performing and living the life of musicians. After realizing the strong potential of coming together, The Wood Brothers band quickly formed with Jano Rix as drummer, completing the trio and cohesive sound.

Crossing genres of blues, folk, country, funk, roots rock and more, the trio likes to experiment. When writing new music, The Wood Brothers try to make music they haven't made before and create a sound they've never heard before.

"When people ask us 'how would you describe your music or what kind of music do you play?' there's all these hyphens in it," Oliver Wood said. "It's probably not the best recipe for commercial success, but it's a recipe for artistic freedom and happiness."

Though the band has a dynamic sound, the core of the group has always been the voices from the members, vocal and instrumental. When you hear a Wood Brothers song, you'll know, but every song, album and live performance feels a little different.

A few of The Wood Brothers' most popular songs are, "Luckiest Man," "Postcards from Hell" and "I Got Loaded." Full of harmony, guitar riffs and soulful vocals, even listening to these top three songs shows the dynamics of the band.

On tour, the band will play old favorites and new songs from its unreleased album, "Heart Is the Hero," coming out in the spring. Joining on tour is banjo musician and singer-songwriter Taylor Ashton.

The Woods Brothers & Taylor Ashton
Wed., Feb. 8, 8pm
Midtown Ballroom
51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
$30

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
Read More about Allie Noland
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Upcoming Shows »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Friday Night Lights

Staff Pick
Friday Night Lights - Hoodoo Ski Area

Fridays, 5 p.m. Continues through March 18
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Upcoming Shows

More by Allie Noland

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly December 29, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation