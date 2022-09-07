 Gung Ho for Bob Weir & Wolf Brothers | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 07, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Gung Ho for Bob Weir & Wolf Brothers 

The Wolf Brothers are the gritty, raw sounding, cousin to Dead & Company that are able to more masterfully reconstruct the Dead's more acoustic and blues driven anthems.

By

At 74, Bob Weir is still discovering himself and where he can take his music. Perhaps that is why he has assembled two distinct groups to keep the songs and spirit of the Grateful Dead alive after all of these years. Dead & Company was formed in 2015 alongside other Grateful Dead members Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, while adding superstar musicians John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti into the mix. With that ensemble the group is able to bring back the larger-than-life sounds and epic dance grooves that made the band a touring powerhouse and cult favorite for decades. But what about the Dead's more stripped-down and laidback tunes? That's where Bob Weir and the Wolf Brothers come in. 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY TODD MICHALEK
  • Photo by Todd Michalek

The Wolf Brothers were formed in 2018 with bass player and producer Don Was, as well as drummer Jay Lane. The Wolf Brothers are the gritty, raw sounding, cousin to Dead & Company that are able to more masterfully reconstruct the Dead's more acoustic and blues driven anthems. The group plays Grateful Dead songs, Weir originals and other folk classics from the counter culture catalog. Audiences can expect an experience more akin to plucking away tunes on the back porch rather than filling up stadiums for thousands of psychedelic voyagers. 

The setting at Hoodoo Ski Area is fitting for two reasons. First, it's a benefit concert put on by Bigstock Fundraising to raise funds for Oregon Adaptive Sports, which works extensively with Hoodoo and Mt. Bachelor to provide equitable ski access. Also, there is no better feeling than listening to legendary jams while getting to look at the mountains and setting sun in clear alpine air. Doors to the show open at 2pm and Gbots and the Journeymen will open starting at 3pm. Carpooling is encouraged, and there are plenty of campsites around the ski area to ease the burden of traveling. (Camping is not included on site.)

Bob Weir & Wolf Brothers
Sat., Sep. 10. 2pm
Hoodoo Ski Area
27400 Big Lake Rd., Sisters
$120

