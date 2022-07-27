 Gung Ho for Guerilla Shakespeare | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 27, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Gung Ho for Guerilla Shakespeare 

Local theater troupe performs "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at outdoor venues across Central Oregon

By

Be on the lookout this week for folks dressed up as fairies and a rogue fellow with donkey-like features. Guerilla Shakespeare returns for its fifth edition this summer and will perform a "Midsummer Night's Dream" around Central Oregon. 

For those unfamiliar with the Shakespearean classic, it goes something like this: A mischievous fairy named Puck is selected to administer a love potion to unsuspecting couples in the woods. He makes a mistake, causing everyone to fall for the wrong person. This fairy continues the chaos by playing a joke on a group of men practicing a production in the woods, with the rest of the play going along to unwind all the mistakes and chaos that Puck created. The best way to figure out if the chaos ever ends? Go watch Guerilla Shakespeare! 

click to enlarge WIKI COMMONS
  • Wiki Commons

Guerilla Shakespeare has put on productions of other Shakespearian classics in the past and is starting to become a staple in Bend's summer arts scene. The troupe offers unpretentious productions that provide a great way to introduce kids to Shakespeare, or a different venue and space that Shakespeare connoisseurs can enjoy. 

The costumes will be bright and fun with no particular era in mind. There will be music that accommodates the performances, and possibly a donkey singing his heart out to find courage. The fairy world colliding with the human one makes for a magical play that delivers a new sense of awe with each different adaptation. 

The production goes from July 21-July 30 at outdoor venues across Central Oregon. July 28 and 29 the show will be at the Deschutes Memorial Garden & Chapel, July 30 it will be at Fir Park in Sisters and the last show will take place at General Duffy's Waterhole July 31. 

A Midsummer Night's Dream

July 21-July 31

Multiple Locations

$20

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
The Wub Warehouse Presents: HPNO, Cryptid, Not Nice & Sounds Naste

Staff Pick
The Wub Warehouse Presents: HPNO, Cryptid, Not Nice & Sounds Naste - Open Space Event Studios

Sat., July 30, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 27-August 2, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation