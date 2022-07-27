Gung Ho for Guerilla Shakespeare 

Be on the lookout this week for folks dressed up as fairies and a rogue fellow with donkey-like features. Guerilla Shakespeare returns for its fifth edition this summer and will perform a "Midsummer Night's Dream" around Central Oregon.

For those unfamiliar with the Shakespearean classic, it goes something like this: A mischievous fairy named Puck is selected to administer a love potion to unsuspecting couples in the woods. He makes a mistake, causing everyone to fall for the wrong person. This fairy continues the chaos by playing a joke on a group of men practicing a production in the woods, with the rest of the play going along to unwind all the mistakes and chaos that Puck created. The best way to figure out if the chaos ever ends? Go watch Guerilla Shakespeare!

click to enlarge Wiki Commons

Guerilla Shakespeare has put on productions of other Shakespearian classics in the past and is starting to become a staple in Bend's summer arts scene. The troupe offers unpretentious productions that provide a great way to introduce kids to Shakespeare, or a different venue and space that Shakespeare connoisseurs can enjoy.

The costumes will be bright and fun with no particular era in mind. There will be music that accommodates the performances, and possibly a donkey singing his heart out to find courage. The fairy world colliding with the human one makes for a magical play that delivers a new sense of awe with each different adaptation.

The production goes from July 21-July 30 at outdoor venues across Central Oregon. July 28 and 29 the show will be at the Deschutes Memorial Garden & Chapel, July 30 it will be at Fir Park in Sisters and the last show will take place at General Duffy's Waterhole July 31.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

July 21-July 31

Multiple Locations

$20