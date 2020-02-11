Gung Ho For Shows: 4 Peaks 2020 

It's that time of year already?! This morning 4 Peaks Music Festival announced a large portion of their lineup for 2020, and it's looking like it's going to be an incredible time with bands and artists for everybody.
Let's take a look at some of the acts that will be making their way to Central Oregon this June.
Grace Potter
Potter is a powerhouse when she gets behind a microphone. Last year's "Daylight," Potter's second solo album, showcased even more depth in her music as she took things more personal. It truly feels like a blessing that Potter will be taking over at the Stevenson Ranch and I cannot wait.
Lettuce
This is one funky group. From jazz, EDM, rock and pop, Lettuce will be working its magic to get the crowd grooving the band's whole set.
The Dip
Sitting as our neighbors to the north, Seattle's The Dip brings a ton of character to what they do. Putting its own spin on classic R&B and soul tunes, the group is doing things quite different when it comes to modern music.
Fronted by Portland's Taylor Kingman (The Hill Dogs), TK & The Holy Know-Nothings are a pleasantly wrapped package of Americana. The band released its first album, "Arguably OK," last May.
Other acts coming to 4 Peaks this year include JJ Grey & Mofo, Keller Williams' Grateful Grass, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Dustbowl Revival, Aqueous, Lindsay Lou, Western Centuries, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Dragondeer, The Sweet Lillies, The Higgs, and local bands like Fair Trade Boogies, Skillethead, Organized Chaos and more to be announced soon!