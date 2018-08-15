Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 17, 2018 Music » Upcoming Shows

Gung Ho For Shows: Appaloosa 

Local Americana band to record live album at Sisters Farmers Market

By
click to enlarge GARY CALICOTT PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Gary Calicott Photography
Another Friday has arrived — quick, make plans!

If you're getting antsy this afternoon at the office, why not bug out early to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Sisters Farmers Market?

Friday, Aug. 17, local Americana band Appaloosa will be recording their fourth album live at the market. Formed in 2013 by husband and wife duo Dottie and Eli Ashley following their retirement, Appaloosa has performed with various local artists over the years. For their live album recording Friday afternoon, the duo welcomes Steve Jensen on bass, Dan Crossman on guitar and Dale Largent on drums along with the enchanting vocals of sisters Katy Yoder and Victoria Boucher.




The Ashley's love for old country and new folk is perfectly paired with their often socially charged and poetic lyrics reminiscent of the great singer-songwriters of the '60s and '70s.

Bring a chair and stay a while — let Appaloosa serenade you while enjoying a beautiful Friday afternoon at the Sisters Farmers Market.

Appaloosa
Friday, Aug. 17, 2-5:30pm
Sisters Farmers Market
291 East Main Ave., Sisters
On Facebook
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Upcoming Shows »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 15-22, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Upcoming Shows

More by Keely Damara

Readers also liked…

  • GUNG HO FOR SHOWS

    GUNG HO FOR SHOWS

    The New Pornographers & Diana Krall
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Mar 15, 2017
  • Reppin' Woodstock

    Reppin' Woodstock

    Longtime NYC musician brings tunes from the Woodstock Sessions and more to his show at the Capitol
    • by Trevor Helmy
    • Mar 29, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation