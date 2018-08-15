Gung Ho For Shows: Appaloosa 

click to enlarge Gary Calicott Photography

Appaloosa

Friday, Aug. 17, 2-5:30pm

Sisters Farmers Market

291 East Main Ave., Sisters

On Facebook

Another Friday has arrived — quick, make plans!If you're getting antsy this afternoon at the office, why not bug out early to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Sisters Farmers Market?Friday, Aug. 17, local Americana band Appaloosa will be recording their fourth album live at the market. Formed in 2013 by husband and wife duo Dottie and Eli Ashley following their retirement, Appaloosa has performed with various local artists over the years. For their live album recording Friday afternoon, the duo welcomes Steve Jensen on bass, Dan Crossman on guitar and Dale Largent on drums along with the enchanting vocals of sisters Katy Yoder and Victoria Boucher.The Ashley's love for old country and new folk is perfectly paired with their often socially charged and poetic lyrics reminiscent of the great singer-songwriters of the '60s and '70s.Bring a chair and stay a while — let Appaloosa serenade you while enjoying a beautiful Friday afternoon at the Sisters Farmers Market.