Gung Ho for Shows: Sisters Folk Fest Winter Concert Series 

You’re going to want to clear your calendar for these later winter nights, because these shows, brought to you by the people at Sisters Folk Fest, are some of the highlights of the season. Hopefully by then, instead of needing hot cocoa, you’ll just let that sweet folk music warm you up!
All shows will be held in the Sisters High School auditorium.
Shook Twins & John Craigie
Feb. 2
This is a loaded lineup – both Shook Twins and John Craigie have become must-sees around the state of Oregon. The Shook Twins (Katelyn and Laurie, identical twins) have two of the most elegant voices you’ll ever hear. Backed by their full band, they take on the form as a true powerhouse of folk music. Craigie, having opened on tour for Jack Johnson in 2017, is a prime example of a singer/songwriter doing things very well. He brings that right combination of emotion and fun to an energetic set. This co-bill is going to make a very worthwhile Saturday night.
Darlingside, River Whyless
March 6
A Sisters Folk Festival veteran, quartet Darlingside is definitely not one to stay inside the box. They bring an innovative and fresh take to their wild and ambient world of indie rock. Setting the night for them will be North Carolina’s River Whyless, a band you absolutely need to get in rotation. Not only do they put on a good Tiny Desk Concert, but they offer a quality of folk music that is very tender and personal. It will for sure be a goosebumps type of atmosphere in the room that night.
Imar
March 18
A Scottish supergroup built with a lot of experience and talent, Imar will offer their modern take on Scottish folk. The Glasgow-based five piece takes inspiration from their roots, but still finds a way to flip the music through crafty and fun experimentation. And yes, there will be a fiddle.
Sisters Folk Festival Winter Concert Series
Feb. 2, March 6 & March 18. All Shows start at 7pm.
Sisters High School Auditorium
1700 McKinney Butte Rd, Sisters
https://sistersfolkfestival.org/WCS2019/
$55 for Adults, $44 under 18. $5 more at the door