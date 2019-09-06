Gung Ho For Shows: Vampire Weekend 

The summer is winding down for 2019, but that doesn't mean summer 2020 isn't already starting to heat up.
Les Schwab Amphitheater has officially announced its first show for next season, and well, it's a big one: Vampire Weekend is making a stop in Bend for the band's Father of the Bride Tour 2020.
click image
Julio Enriquez, Flickr
Vampire Weekend has been making noise and stealing hearts of music fans ever since it debuted in 2008 with its self-titled album. They dipped off the radar for a while after their third album released, waiting five years before the fourth—until this year when "Father of the Bride" came out. It was a special time for indie-rock fans to have new music back from the brainchild of Ezra Koenig.
click to enlarge
Les Schwab Amphitheater
Tickets for the show will begin selling next week. On Thu., Sept. 12, online presale will begin and runs from 10am to 10pm. General sale will kickoff on Fri., Sept. 13, at 10am online and at Grafletics in the Old Mill District. The show is Aug. 9, 2020.
There are no reserved seats for this show and tickets run at $59.50 plus service fees.
If there was ever a guarantee for a sold-out show, this is the one. Act fast once those tickets are ready and GET EXCITED EVERYONE! It's going to be one to remember.