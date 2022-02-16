 Gung Ho for Shows | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
February 16, 2022 Culture » Culture Features

Gung Ho for Shows 

The summer show announcements keep dropping. Here are some noteworthy ones to book while you still can

By

Summer concert season is always a whirlwind in Central Oregon: more shows than you know what to do with, often happening on back-to-back nights so that you're forced to contemplate the wisdom of booking so many things on a "school night..." aka, a "work night."

But alas, the show announcements do keep coming—and by this time, we're starting to get a very good look at what the Central Oregon summer concert season is going to look like.

click to enlarge Foo Fighters play in Bend Oct. 7 to round out its tour. - DANNY CLINCH
  • Danny Clinch
  • Foo Fighters play in Bend Oct. 7 to round out its tour.

These are some of the recent announcements that have us feeling very Gung Ho for Shows.

Just in the past week or so, the folks behind the shows at Hayden Homes Amphitheater—formerly known as the Les Schwab Amphitheater—announced a spate of new shows.

Some of the most recent announcements came this week, with some new ones you'll find announced for the first time right here. The band Train comes with Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis on Aug. 3, we learned from the Old Mill District this week. Also on the docket is My Morning Jacket with Joy Oladokun on Aug. 12 and Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples on Aug. 22.

On Monday, the Old Mill District announced that the band Foo Fighters will round out its summer tour schedule and make its final stop at HHA on Oct. 7. Online-only local presale for that show is Thursday, Feb. 17 from 10am to 10pm at bendconcerts.com, with the password "LOCAL". General sales for that show go on sale Feb. 18.

Also announced this month was Nine Inch Nails, the hard-charging band that rose to superstardom in the '90s. Tickets for that Sept. 9 show began Feb. 11. The Old Mill District, which runs the amphitheater, also announced a two-show run for country star Kenny Chesney, playing both July 19 and 20.

A recent expansion of the amphitheater stage and grounds, and the venue's partnership with Live Nation are allowing them to bring in bigger acts, organizers say.

"A show like this is exactly why we've spent so much time and energy in upgrading the venue," said Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District in an email. "Foo Fighters or Kenny Chesney or Nine Inch Nails doesn't happen with our old stage and operating procedures."

This month, the Old Mill District also announced the return of Bend Brewfest, which will happen May 13-14 in the Old Mill District—not inside the amphitheater this year, as in years past—to coincide with the finish line of the Pole Pedal Paddle multi-leg, multi-sport race.

Other concerts already announced for the amphitheater for the 2022 season include Haim June 14, Tenacious D June 22, Weird Al Yankovic June 25, Khruangbin July 7, Goo Goo Dolls July 16, Dispatch & O.A.R July 22, Rebelution Aug. 11, Thomas Rhett Aug. 19, Sammy Hagar & The Circle Sept. 1 and Jack Johnson Sept. 25.

More show announcements are still coming, organizers say.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
