 Gung Ho for Summer Shows | Upcoming Shows | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 06, 2022 Music » Upcoming Shows

Gung Ho for Summer Shows 

Can you feel it? Summer concerts are in the air

By

Well people, the time is finally here. Let the summer concert galore begin! For months it seemed like you just had to blink an eye and there would be a new concert announcement at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. As things stand, there are 50 shows lined up from June to Oct.  

With so much hype around the amphitheater it’d be hard to blame folks for overlooking all the other awesome show announcements around town. Last week the Source’s “Summer Concert Guide” tallied over 250 shows at other venues around Central Oregon, making it so any given day there is an insane amount of choices to see live music at stellar venues. We are excited to bring back Gung-Ho for Shows—our roundup of big shows, kicking things off with ZZ Top, who opens up the concert season at Hayden Homes, and Joshua Ray Walker who will bring honky tonk to Silver Moon Brewing.  

click to enlarge COURTESY ZZ TOP
  • Courtesy ZZ Top

After a decades-long career ZZ Top needs no introduction. The rock legends will set the mood for summer as the group hypes the release of its new album “Raw” set to come out July 22. With a 50-year catalog stacked up, the show will have a bit of everything spanning the decades, making a show with plenty of room for new stuff to be discovered alongside a sprinkling in of all the classics. If you want to start the concert season off with a bang be sure to begin here.  

Joshua Ray Walker is a show that might be flying under the radar a bit. With performances on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and a ton of critical acclaim, Silver Moon landed a big act with an exceptional sound. Walker possesses a deep voice with plenty of twang paired perfectly with a multi-pieced honky-tonk band. Be sure to snag tickets before word gets out! Walker will perform Saturday at 7pm. 

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Speaking of...

More Upcoming Shows »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
ZZ Top

Staff Pick
ZZ Top - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tue., June 7, 7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

More by Chris Williams

  • Running Mad for Craft Beer

    Running Mad for Craft Beer

    The Bend Beer Chase offers a tour of Central Oregon’s beer scene
    • By Chris Williams
    • Jun 1, 2022
  • Summer Outdoors & Activities Guide

    Summer Outdoors & Activities Guide

    Central Oregon’s world-class outdoor playground is on full display this summer. These are the outdoor and active events to plan your days around.
    • By Chris Williams
    • May 25, 2022
  • Central Oregon Concert Guide

    Central Oregon Concert Guide

    The region has a wealth of music coming for summer 2022. Here’s a handy guide to help you plan what to see
    • By Chris Williams
    • May 25, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly June 2, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation