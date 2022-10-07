 Gung Ho for Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 07, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Gung Ho for Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan 

Two popular country music artists bring uplifting country pop to the Domino Room

By

Living in Central Oregon, many folk and country singers making their way through venues in the area. Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan put a pop spin on traditional country music and are bringing a little something different to the weekend entertainment lineup. Bringing love songs and groovy country tunes, the “Thinking We’re In Love” tour is stopping through Bend.

Tyler Rich has put out many hits, including “Leave Her Wild,” “The Difference” and “Better Than You’re Used To.” Rich has been climbing the charts and is becoming well-known in mainstream country music. Many of his songs bring uplifting energy to listeners, like “The Difference,” his most popular song with over 74 million streams on Spotify.

click to enlarge TYLER RICH FACEBOOK
  • Tyler Rich Facebook

Many of his songs lean into the feeling of being in love and some even about heartbreak. Rich finds creative perspectives and ways of storytelling through his lyrics. Rich’s most recent release, “Trucks Don’t Lie,” unpacks the hurt of leaving a relationship and feeling the pain in the everyday parts of your life.

Joining Rich on stage is Kylie Morgan. Country twang, catchy beats and female-empowering lyrics fill Morgan’s music. Morgan has just over 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and isn’t slowing down. Her sound is different from other country artists out there because of her honesty and strength in her lyrics.

Some of Morgan’s most listened to songs include: “If He Wanted To He Would,” “I Only Date Cowboys” and “Independent Without You.” The TikTok community found Kylie Morgan’s new release “Bridesmaids,” and it turned into a video trend on the app. The song currently has been included in over 130K videos about girl best friends.

Whether you’re looking for a fun night out or a concert with beautiful vocals, this two-act performance fits all vibes. This concert is a country music lover’s dream, and even for those who are skeptical about the genre, Rich and Morgan’s pop twist invites all listeners to come out on Sunday night. Catch these two at 8pm on Sun., Oct. 9 at the Domino Room.

Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan
Sun., Oct. 9, 8pm
Domino Room
51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
$20-$75

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Alex Winters @ Crosscut -Warming Hut No.5

Alex Winters @ Crosscut -Warming Hut No.5 - Crosscut Warming Hut No 5

Wed., Oct. 12, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Allie Noland

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly October 6, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation