Gung Ho for Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan 

Living in Central Oregon, many folk and country singers making their way through venues in the area. Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan put a pop spin on traditional country music and are bringing a little something different to the weekend entertainment lineup. Bringing love songs and groovy country tunes, the “Thinking We’re In Love” tour is stopping through Bend.

Tyler Rich has put out many hits, including “Leave Her Wild,” “The Difference” and “Better Than You’re Used To.” Rich has been climbing the charts and is becoming well-known in mainstream country music. Many of his songs bring uplifting energy to listeners, like “The Difference,” his most popular song with over 74 million streams on Spotify.



click to enlarge Tyler Rich Facebook

Many of his songs lean into the feeling of being in love and some even about heartbreak. Rich finds creative perspectives and ways of storytelling through his lyrics. Rich’s most recent release, “Trucks Don’t Lie,” unpacks the hurt of leaving a relationship and feeling the pain in the everyday parts of your life.

Joining Rich on stage is Kylie Morgan. Country twang, catchy beats and female-empowering lyrics fill Morgan’s music. Morgan has just over 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and isn’t slowing down. Her sound is different from other country artists out there because of her honesty and strength in her lyrics.

Some of Morgan’s most listened to songs include: “If He Wanted To He Would,” “I Only Date Cowboys” and “Independent Without You.” The TikTok community found Kylie Morgan’s new release “Bridesmaids,” and it turned into a video trend on the app. The song currently has been included in over 130K videos about girl best friends.

Whether you’re looking for a fun night out or a concert with beautiful vocals, this two-act performance fits all vibes. This concert is a country music lover’s dream, and even for those who are skeptical about the genre, Rich and Morgan’s pop twist invites all listeners to come out on Sunday night. Catch these two at 8pm on Sun., Oct. 9 at the Domino Room.