 Gung Ho: Runway Fashion Makes Its Way to Central Oregon | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 16, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Gung Ho: Runway Fashion Makes Its Way to Central Oregon 

Bend Creator's Celebration showcases local fashion and local talent at its runway show

By

Bend Creator's Celebration brings a fashion show to Central Oregon this weekend. Models will strut down the runway at the Midtown Ballroom Saturday, featuring local designers, local vendors and local music.

Bryan Du Toit is the producer and director of Bend Creator's Celebration. Wanting to combine all aspects of runway fashion, art, expression, music and celebration, Du Toit realized that it was possible to do it all in one night with a fashion show event. Runway fashion in Central Oregon is hard to come by, and Du Toit said he wants to change that.

Bend Creator’s Celebration had a runway event back in June at Open Space Event Studios. With community interest and success, director and producer Bryan Du Toit said he decided to host another event and scale it up. - ERICA SWANTEK
  • Bend Creator’s Celebration had a runway event back in June at Open Space Event Studios. With community interest and success, director and producer Bryan Du Toit said he decided to host another event and scale it up.

Revival Vintage, Atomic Bazaar Vintage, Outside In, Recycled Rituals, Seksé Fit and 1Life Clothing are the featured designers. Each company will have a handful of styled models to walk the runway, offering a diverse set of designs.

Seksé Fit opens the show and warms up the runway with a pole dance sequence beginning at 7pm. Models from Central Oregon will then wear and showcase Bend designers, boutiques and vintage wear. Halftime will feature a dance sequence from the Strut Cabaret company and a short solo singing performance by Ashlyn Baldwin.

After the runway show, Precious Byrd will take over the stage and perform until 11pm and local vendors will be set up with hand-crafted fashion, from jewelry to shoes to jackets. Vendors include Sage Flannery Art, Monstera Earrings, Cosmic Carrot Art and more. DJ Colonel from the 92.9 Simmer Down radio show takes over at 11pm and will blast reggae and dance beats until 1:30am.

"You're coming to not only support the local creators here, but also give the creators confidence," Du Toit said. "It's encouraging the local creators to keep creating, because now they have an event where they can showcase their work in a fun, rad, high-energy environment."

Bend Creator's Celebration had a runway show in June and inspired the team to host more runway events. As the event progresses and more shows take place, Du Toit said he hopes to feature more and more local fashion designers making clothes in Bend.

Self-expression is welcome at the Bend Creator's Celebration, and Du Toit encourages people to show up in clothes that showcase individual expression and creativity—whatever that looks like. Tickets are available online and at the door, with VIP options.

"It's about showcasing the local talent here in Bend, all in one night," Du Toit said.

Bend Creator's Celebration
Sat., Nov. 19, 7pm-1:30am
Midtown Ballroom
51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
$40/adv, $50/door, $85/VIP

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
