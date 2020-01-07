 Hackers Steal City Utility Customers' Payment Information | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
January 07, 2020 News » Local News

Hackers Steal City Utility Customers' Payment Information 

City of Bend announced a major data breach affecting people who paid their utility bills online

By
The City of Bend announced today that a security breach may have compromised the credit and debit card information of those who paid their City utility bill online.

According to a press release from the City, the security issue will only potentially affect people who enrolled in autopay or who made a one-time utility bill payment between August 30 and October 14, 2019. Autopay customers who enrolled before or after that were not affected, the City's release stated.

click image FLICKR
  • Flickr

Stolen customer data could include the cardholder’s name, card billing address, card number, card type, card security code and expiration data. Social security numbers and government-issued ID numbers were not affected, the City stated.

The City uses the third-party vendor CentralSquare to manage the online utility payment portal, known as Click2Gov. According to its website, CentralSquare, headquartered in Florida, works with public-sector clients to offer the "broadest, smartest and most unified software suite that powers all aspects of managing local government." CentralSquare told the City that malicious code may have been inserted into the Click2Gov software, which may have allowed hackers to steal credit and debit card information from people using the system.

City officials said they worked with CentralSquare to remove the malicious code and ensure that this incident is not ongoing.

“This incident involved Click2Gov’s software. It was not due to a vulnerability of the City’s infrastructure, systems or security,” the City’s press release stated.

This City hired outside legal counsel and a third-party forensic investigator to evaluate the situation. Local and federal law enforcement will collaborate in an ongoing investigation. The City will send snail mail notifications to anyone who may have been affected sometime this week. The City plans to move to a new online payment system in the near future.

The City has advised customers who made one-time payments or enrolled in autopay between August 30, 2019 and October 14, 2019 to monitor their bank and credit card accounts and report any suspicious charges to their bank. Any customer that may have been affected by the breach will be offered one year of credit and identity monitoring paid for by the City.

Learn more at bendoregon.gov/data-advisory or call 884-987-1209.

Editor's note: This story is developing. We'll update it as more information becomes available.
